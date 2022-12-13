(Fredericktown) Eighth grade students in the Fredericktown School District are now more prepared for the future, after playing the Game of Life this week. The Game of Life was a collaborative effort between the district, the Madison County Chamber and the Fredericktown community as a whole. Beth Simmons is the president of the chamber. She says they were awarded a grant that allowed them to bring the eighth graders in and have them make decisions for themselves about what it takes to prepare for life beyond school, starting with the choice of a career path.

