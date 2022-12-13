Read full article on original website
Related
mymoinfo.com
Lots of visitors to the Lenhard Family Christmas Light Show
(Festus) There have been countless visitors to take in the Lenhard Family Christmas Light Show at Crites Memorial Park in Festus. Justin Lenhard says the set list has some classic and well-known Christmas songs with a mix of more recent recordings and some comedy. The Lenhard Family Christmas Light Show...
mymoinfo.com
St. Francois County Shop With A Cop A Big Success
(Farmington) The Walmart Super Center in Farmington was full of youngsters and first respondors this morning as day one of the St. Francois County Shop With a Cop program took place. Sheriff Dan Bullock says it was a great morning for everyone involved. The sheriff says they couldn’t do this...
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Chamber Honors Chief Baker
(Farmington) The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce honored Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker at it’s meeting on Thursday. Baker is retiring after nearly 40 years with the department. The chamber announced that it would be dedicating a park bench in his honor that would be located near the police department. Baker says he’s humbled by the recognition.
mymoinfo.com
Washington-Franklin 4th Graders Show Off Rube Goldberg Machines
(Farmington) 4th graders at Washington-Franklin Elementary School in Farmington had fun showing off a recent science project. Teacher Maddy Ramsey says this was a really entertaining project the students seemed to enjoy. Students at Washington-Franklin Elementary and the rest of the students in the Farmington School District will begin their...
One of Missouri’s Largest Winter Festivals is Going on Now
If you haven't visited Kiener Plaza in St. Louis you are missing out on one of the largest winter festivals in Missouri. This is the 7th year for the festival which has everything you could ever want to do as far as winter activities go. I saw this on Only In Your State and I had to make sure that all of you knew about this large winter fest.
mymoinfo.com
Delores Faye Hardin – Service 12/21/22 At 2 P.M.
Delores Faye Hardin of Farmington died Thursday at the age of 88. A graveside service will be held Wednesday afternoon at 2 at Layne Cemetery in Park Hills. Arrangements are though Horton-Wampler Funeral Home.
mymoinfo.com
Fredericktown Students Play The Game Of Life
(Fredericktown) Eighth grade students in the Fredericktown School District are now more prepared for the future, after playing the Game of Life this week. The Game of Life was a collaborative effort between the district, the Madison County Chamber and the Fredericktown community as a whole. Beth Simmons is the president of the chamber. She says they were awarded a grant that allowed them to bring the eighth graders in and have them make decisions for themselves about what it takes to prepare for life beyond school, starting with the choice of a career path.
mymoinfo.com
Donna Jo Mullins – Service – 12/17/22 at 3 p.m.
Donna Jo Mullins of Perryville died Tuesday at the age of 75. The funeral service will be Saturday afternoon at 3 at the United Methodist Church in Perryville. Burial will be at a later date at the Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation for Donna Mullins is Saturday afternoon from 2 until 3...
mymoinfo.com
Vincent Anthony Leible – Service – 12/19/22 at 10 a.m.
Vincent Anthony Leible of Perryville died Tuesday at the age of 90. The funeral service will be Monday morning at 10 at the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville. Burial will be at the Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation for Vincent Leible is Sunday evening from 4 until 8...
mymoinfo.com
Electrical Connection Has Backed Shop with a Cop in St. Francois County Since the Beginning
(Farmington) A record number of children will be helped this year through the St. Francois County Shop with a Cop program. Hundreds of children were met by a law enforcement member from either the sheriff’s department, city police departments or other first responders on Friday morning at Walmart in Farmington.
Kangaroo Spotted Hopping Through Central Missouri Town
Residents of a central Missouri town were caught off guard by an unusual sight as they saw a kangaroo just hopping around the area. According to KMOV, the kangaroo was spotting hoping through a Jefferson County neighborhood last Sunday (December 11th). One of the neighborhood’s residents, named Julia Hidemann, managed to take a video of the exotic animal just hanging out. Hidemann said it went up a few houses before hopping off into the woods.
mymoinfo.com
Gary Lynn – No Service
Gary Lynn of Farmington died Wednesday, December 14th, 2022 at the age of 71. Per Gary’s request, there will be no formal services. Arrangements are under the care of Cozean Memorial Chapel. For details, call 573-756-4541 or go to cozeanfuneralhome.com.
kfmo.com
The 12 BIG Deals of Christmas
(Park Hills, MO) The 12 Deals of Christmas continue today at the Parkland's Big Deals online store. We hand out a new deal each weekday though December 20th. You'll find a different special 50% off gift certificate every week day with the 12 Deals of Christmas event. Today's special certificate is for Festus Steak and Shake. You can get a $10 certificate for $5. Visit the Parkland's Big Deals online store for these special deals under the 12 Days of Christmas heading and remember, today's Big Deal is for Festus Steak and Shake. Hurry! These deals won't last long. They make great stocking stuffers and it's something different every day of the 12 Deals of Christmas at the Parkland's BIG Deals Online store from KFMO and B104.
mymoinfo.com
2022 Has Been A Good Year For Shared Blessings
(Bonne Terre) Another year is almost in the books for Shared Blessings Transitional Housing Ministry in Bonne Terre. Shelly Bess sits on the board of directors for Shared Blessings and was the executive director for many years. She says 2022 has been a very good year for the group. But...
mymoinfo.com
Northwest schools Teacher Proud Tuesday’s
(Jefferson County) Northwest, as well as schools across St. Louis in conjunction with Education Plus, have been recognizing teachers on Teacher Proud Tuesday. Northwest School District Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Hecktor says this is a great way to celebrate teachers and the hard work they put forth in the classroom. My...
KYTV
Kangaroo spotted in Jefferson County is safe
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A kangaroo hopped its way through a Jefferson County neighborhood on Sunday morning. Leaving her High Ridge driveway, Julia Hidemann met her new, rather exotic, neighbor. You can see in a video from Hidemann the kangaroo hopping up the road. She said it went up...
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Homeless Youth Initiative
(Festus) It’s hard to believe there are over one-hundred homeless teenagers in Jefferson County. There is a group that tries to help these teenagers with various things they might need to get through tough times. It’s called the Jefferson County Homeless Youth Initiative. Rachel Johnson is a volunteer for the organization. She says there may be many reasons why a teen is homeless and what their options are.
feastmagazine.com
7 local bakeries with festive holiday cookies
As the holiday season approaches, we all contemplate the best way to show friends and family that we care. There’s no better way to do this with a festive assortment of handmade cookies. Whether you're thanking your host at a holiday dinner, sharing treats with work colleagues or want to give your family members a few sweets, these seven places have you covered with their holiday cookie selection.
mymoinfo.com
Gerald “Jerry” Lynn Hurtgen — Service 12/20/22 11 A.M.
Gerald “Jerry” Lynn Hurtgen of Hillsboro passed away Saturday, December 10th, he was 70 years old. The visitation will be Monday (12/19) evening from 6 to 8 pm at First Baptist Church of Hillsboro. A second visitation will be held Tuesday (12/20) morning from 10 until the time...
stegenherald.com
Zander Scott-Marshall Steiner
Haley and Orion of Farmington, MO announce the birth of their son, Zander Scott-Marshall at 3:35 pm, on Friday, December 2nd, 2022, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital in Ste. Genevieve, MO. He weighed 9 pounds 2 ounces and was 21 ¾ inches long. Zander was welcomed home by...
Comments / 0