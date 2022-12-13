ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

FOX 43

Suspect in Lancaster shooting convicted of criminal homicide

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man was convicted on Dec. 15 of criminal homicide and related charges after a shooting that killed one and injured another. A jury found Joshua Luciano, 22, of Lancaster, guilty of criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault, delivery of a controlled substance, and carrying a firearm without a license after approximately one hour of deliberations.
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Lancaster man accused of attempted homicide

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Bureau of Police has charged a Lancaster man with attempted homicide stemming from an Oct. 2 shooting. According to police documents, Jan Cruz-Rivera, 26, of Lancaster fired multiple rounds from a handgun into a vehicle, hitting another man who was sitting in the driver's seat at 1:03 a.m.
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Lancaster man convicted in 2020 deadly shooting after marijuana deal

EAST LAMPETER TWP., Pa. (WHP) — A Lancaster County jury has found a man guilty in connection with a deadly shooting in East Lampeter Township in March of 2020. Joshua Luciano was convicted on homicide, aggravated assault, and carrying a firearm without a license charges among others on Thursday after several hours of deliberations. The four day retrial was ordered after a mistrial in November when the jury deadlocked.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Suspect arrested in fatal Lancaster County shooting investigation

COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is facing charges after a fatal shooting in Lancaster County last month on the 200 block of North Second Street. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, James Pilgrim Jr. 29, was arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants by a Pennsylvania State Trooper assigned to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police looking for man who allegedly owes company nearly $5,000

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Allen Township Police are searching for a man who owes a local company nearly $5,000. On Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:53 a.m., police say that a Lower Allen Township Police Officer met with an employee of R.F. Fager. The employee wanted to report bad checks that were passed at the business.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police: Man turns gun on himself after killing woman, injuring two others in shooting in Lancaster

Sunday, Dec. 11 10:05 a.m.: Courtney Cooper, 35, is shot and killed inside her home on the 900 block of N. Lime St. Sunday, Dec. 11 8:00 p.m.: Police respond to a reported shooting in the area of the 300 block of E. Liberty St. and find one adult victim with non-life-threatening injuries. They quickly find another adult victim with non-life-threatening injuries a short distance away, on the 400 block of Ice. Ave.
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. man who died by suicide linked to woman’s death, ‘random’ shooting: police

A Lancaster man who took his own life this weekend was also involved in a “random” shooting that injured two people and the death of another woman, according to officials. 36-year-old Derek Stewart was connected to both attacks by Lancaster City Bureau of Police Chief Richard L. Mendez during a press conference on Tuesday, which detailed how investigators learned of the events.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Suspicious Lancaster death ruled shooting homicide

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A suspicious death in Lancaster City has been ruled a shooting homicide by the county coroner. According to Lancaster County Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber, 35-year-old Courtney Cooper was pronounced deceased on Dec. 12 at the scene. An autopsy determined the cause of death was gunshot wounds to her body with the manner of death ruled as a homicide.
LANCASTER, PA

Community Policy