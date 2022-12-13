Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Lancaster County man charged with homicide in connection to November shooting
COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Charges have been filed against a Lancaster County man after a fatal shooting last month. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, James Pilgrim Jr. was charged with criminal homicide, robbery, aggravated assault, and multiple firearm offenses in connection to the November 30 shooting.
Suspect in Lancaster shooting convicted of criminal homicide
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man was convicted on Dec. 15 of criminal homicide and related charges after a shooting that killed one and injured another. A jury found Joshua Luciano, 22, of Lancaster, guilty of criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault, delivery of a controlled substance, and carrying a firearm without a license after approximately one hour of deliberations.
WGAL
Police: Man wanted for hitting person with car at tow yard in Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are searching for a man they say hit a person with a car at a tow yard and took off. Manheim Township police said Joshua Shannon, 30, went to Absolute Towing in the 100 block of Manheim Avenue on Sunday morning and got into a car.
local21news.com
Robber hits clerk, steals money from Lancaster County Turkey Hill, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The West Earl Township Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred at the Turkey Hill convenience store located at 106 S. 7th Street Akron. Police say just after 1:30 PM on December 15, a white man wearing a black handkerchief covering his face...
WGAL
Lancaster man accused of attempted homicide
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Bureau of Police has charged a Lancaster man with attempted homicide stemming from an Oct. 2 shooting. According to police documents, Jan Cruz-Rivera, 26, of Lancaster fired multiple rounds from a handgun into a vehicle, hitting another man who was sitting in the driver's seat at 1:03 a.m.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Dies by Suicide After Shooting Ex-Girlfriend and Her Co-Worker, Police Say
Lee esta historia en español aquí. A man shot and wounded his ex-girlfriend and her coworker before fatally shooting himself in what police characterized as a domestic violence incident in the parking lot of a Berks County the medical center, investigators said. Police identified the gunman as Xavier...
Genealogy leads to rape suspect's arrest in Cecil Co., case dates back 20 years
Investigators track down rape suspect 20 years after the crime in Cecil County with family genealogy tied to DNA evidence.
local21news.com
Lancaster man convicted in 2020 deadly shooting after marijuana deal
EAST LAMPETER TWP., Pa. (WHP) — A Lancaster County jury has found a man guilty in connection with a deadly shooting in East Lampeter Township in March of 2020. Joshua Luciano was convicted on homicide, aggravated assault, and carrying a firearm without a license charges among others on Thursday after several hours of deliberations. The four day retrial was ordered after a mistrial in November when the jury deadlocked.
abc27.com
Suspect arrested in fatal Lancaster County shooting investigation
COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is facing charges after a fatal shooting in Lancaster County last month on the 200 block of North Second Street. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, James Pilgrim Jr. 29, was arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants by a Pennsylvania State Trooper assigned to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
Main Line Media News
Suspect arrested in shooting of girl 3 weeks ago at birthday party in Berks
Editor’s note: The original version of this story was updated after it was learned the suspect was apprehended by U.S. marshals in Philadelphia–information that wasn’t available when it was first published. A Philadelphia man who was wanted in the Nov. 26 shooting of an 11-year-old girl in...
Shooting suspect arrested, says he killed man over drug deal: police
A Lancaster County shooting that ended with one person dead and another injured last month stemmed from a drug deal, authorities said. James E. Pilgrim Jr., 29, of Columbia, shot and killed Lamar Lewis, 41, around 10:26 a.m. Nov. 30 in Columbia, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
Mercury
Details emerge of events surrounding fatal shooting on Reading playground
One of the four teens who was shot on a Reading baseball field in March recorded the events leading up to and including the moment three teens opened fire on a crowd of youths, killing one and littering one side of the ballfield with 43 spent cartridges. Officers who responded...
abc27.com
Police looking for man who allegedly owes company nearly $5,000
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Allen Township Police are searching for a man who owes a local company nearly $5,000. On Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:53 a.m., police say that a Lower Allen Township Police Officer met with an employee of R.F. Fager. The employee wanted to report bad checks that were passed at the business.
Police: Man turns gun on himself after killing woman, injuring two others in shooting in Lancaster
Sunday, Dec. 11 10:05 a.m.: Courtney Cooper, 35, is shot and killed inside her home on the 900 block of N. Lime St. Sunday, Dec. 11 8:00 p.m.: Police respond to a reported shooting in the area of the 300 block of E. Liberty St. and find one adult victim with non-life-threatening injuries. They quickly find another adult victim with non-life-threatening injuries a short distance away, on the 400 block of Ice. Ave.
Police investigating restaurant burglary in Lancaster County
EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County are looking for the person who they say broke into a restaurant last week. Police say it happened overnight on Friday, Dec. 9, at the Family Fare Restaurant on Main Street in East Petersburg Borough. The thief allegedly took an unknown amount of coin change, […]
Central Pa. man who died by suicide linked to woman’s death, ‘random’ shooting: police
A Lancaster man who took his own life this weekend was also involved in a “random” shooting that injured two people and the death of another woman, according to officials. 36-year-old Derek Stewart was connected to both attacks by Lancaster City Bureau of Police Chief Richard L. Mendez during a press conference on Tuesday, which detailed how investigators learned of the events.
WGAL
1 person dead, 2 others wounded after shooting in Wyomissing, Berks County
WYOMISSING, Pa. — A gunman shot two people before killing himself on Thursday morning at a medical facility in Wyomissing, Berks County, according to police. The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Berks Center For Digestive Health on the 1000 block of Reed Avenue.
abc27.com
Suspicious Lancaster death ruled shooting homicide
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A suspicious death in Lancaster City has been ruled a shooting homicide by the county coroner. According to Lancaster County Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber, 35-year-old Courtney Cooper was pronounced deceased on Dec. 12 at the scene. An autopsy determined the cause of death was gunshot wounds to her body with the manner of death ruled as a homicide.
New information on Lancaster weekend shooting, suspect dead: Police
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police is investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 11, around 8 p.m. Police officers were dispatched to the 300 block of E. Liberty Street for the reported shooting. They located two adult victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the area of N. Plum Street […]
abc27.com
York County teen allegedly pointed gun & was under the influence, caused school lockdown
RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police arrested a 19-year-old York County man for allegedly pointing a BB gun at another person, prompting school lockdowns on Tuesday. State Police say around 11:30 a.m. they responded to the area of West Broadway and North Main Streets in Red Lion...
