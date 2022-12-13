COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – One last round of heavy rain and storms is in store for the state Wednesday before cooler and drier air finally arrives Thursday. WEDNESDAY: Showers and storms will continue much of the state, becoming locally heavy at times and cause additional flash flood concerns. An additional 2-4″ of rain is possible, and a flood watch remains in effect for the entire area. Separate to the flood risk, severe weather will become possible by the early afternoon from the Golden Triangle southward into the Pine Belt. Here, storms could develop and become severe with all hazards possible. Eventually, the rain and storms will move out by 5-6p.

