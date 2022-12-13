ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcbi.com

Mississippi State football promotes Zach Arnett to new head coach

Mississippi State football has promoted Defensive Coordinator and Interim head coach Zach Arnett to be the next permanent head coach. ESPN”s Pete Thamel first reported that Arnett and MSU have agreed to terms on a four-year deal, but it hasn’t been signed yet. Arnett has been the defensive...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Mississippi State to hold Mike Leach memorial service at the Hump next week

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State University will host a public memorial service honoring the life of Mike Leach at 1 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, inside Humphrey Coliseum. The memorial service will be streamed live on WatchESPN.com. Additional details, including parking logistics, confirmed speakers, video stream information and...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Noxubee County shows appreciation for two retiring judges

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County showed its appreciation to retiring judges Lee S. Coleman and Lee Howard. Both served the Mississippi 16th Judicial District. Coleman served for 12 years and Howard served for 32 and a half years. During the retiring ceremony, Judge Lee Howard swore in...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Choctaw County High School receives grants to fund robotics program

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Thanks to grant funding from 4-county and partnerships from Ole Miss and Mississippi State University, students will hopefully be able to start this robotic program and learn to use these skills to compete in the workforce. A robotics program at Choctaw County High School...
CHOCTAW COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus mayor, city council held work session Thursday morning

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The mayor and city council in Columbus held a work session this morning. A couple of things on the agenda that were discussed were a noise ordinance and firework safety for the holidays, an issue with Sparklight customers, updates on garbage concerns, and the highly anticipated amphitheater.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus mayor awards two people for doing positive community work

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Columbus shines a light on two people making a difference in the community. Today, Mayor Keith Gaskins awarded Lieutenant Rhonda Sanders and Dr. Julie Cooley Parker with the Earnest Brown Good Change award. This award is granted to those in the city...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Additional heavy rain and storms Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – One last round of heavy rain and storms is in store for the state Wednesday before cooler and drier air finally arrives Thursday. WEDNESDAY: Showers and storms will continue much of the state, becoming locally heavy at times and cause additional flash flood concerns. An additional 2-4″ of rain is possible, and a flood watch remains in effect for the entire area. Separate to the flood risk, severe weather will become possible by the early afternoon from the Golden Triangle southward into the Pine Belt. Here, storms could develop and become severe with all hazards possible. Eventually, the rain and storms will move out by 5-6p.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Winter-like temperatures arriving

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- After the storms moved out, cold air quickly moved in. Temperatures are going to be dropping from here on out, as Christmas continues getting closer day by day!. THURSDAY NIGHT: Overnight low temperatures tonight are going to be dropping into the low to middle 30s. Clearer sky...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus police are looking for the driver of a hit and run incident

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- In late November, Derrick Seals was hit by a vehicle and killed. The driver left the scene without calling for help or checking on Seals. Investigators with the Columbus Police Department have been searching for the person behind the wheel. Now they believe they may have identified the vehicle and they need your help to find it. Initially, investigators were looking for a dark car.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Happy Christmas Fund continues at Columbus Air Force Base

COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. (WCBI) – It will be a happy Christmas for hundreds of children in Lowndes County thanks to donations from the Columbus Air Force Base community. Volunteers from the Base gathered Wednesday morning for the final phase of the “Happy Christmas Fund.”. The fund...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Interlocal agreement in Shuqualak provides law enforcement protection

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Noxubee County town of Shuqualak will now have a dedicated law enforcement presence again. County and town leaders have entered into an interlocal agreement that will allow the Sheriff’s Office to officially answer calls in Shuqualak town limits and will enable a deputy to serve as Town Marshal.
SHUQUALAK, MS
wcbi.com

Chilly weekend ahead, rain early next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures stay generally below average through the weekend. Rain chances return early next week before temperatures take a major plunge by the end of next week. FRIDAY: Expect a good supply of sun with highs in the 50s, similar to Thursday. High clouds will arrive...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Former employee smashes Cracker Barrel windows in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A former employee faces charges for going to town on the Old Country Store. Tupelo Police were called to a disturbance at the Cracker Barrel on Cross Creek Drive Wednesday night. When officers arrived, they found that several of the restaurant’s windows had been broken,...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Chickasaw County deputies search for man cashing fake payroll check

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Chickasaw County deputies are asking for help finding someone that has reportedly been passing bogus checks. Sheriff James Meyers said this man cashed a fraudulent payroll check at the Food Shop in Houlka. The incident happened yesterday. Investigators said the unidentified suspect was driving...
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy