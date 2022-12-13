Woman switched barcodes, stole from Cortlandville Walmart

CORTLANDVILLE, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – On December 11th, Cortland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Walmart in Cortlandville to investigate a larceny complaint.

According to the sheriff’s office, Kassey Roe, 30 of Cortland, had switched pricing barcodes on some merchandise to a barcode of lesser value.

Roe also allegedly stole several items without paying for them at all.

She then exited the store with the stolen items when she was approached by Walmart staff. When confronted, she left the items in a cart outside of the store and left in her vehicle.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Roe in the City of Cortland.

During the traffic stop, Roe was arrested and found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

She has been charged with the following:

Falsifying Business Records (Felony)

Petit Larceny

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance

She was transported to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office for processing and released with appearance tickets.

She is scheduled to appear in the Town of Cortlandville Court and the City of Cortland Court on January 9th.

