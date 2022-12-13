Hard as it may be to believe, there are die-hard Broadway musical fans who have not yet seen Wicked since it first started defying gravity almost 20 years ago. I saw it on Broadway soon after it opened, in London, and at the Kennedy Center during its first national tour. I wanted to see how it has held up — whether it still has the magic. But to get a fresh perspective, I took with me a friend who, though a true theater connoisseur, had not yet seen it.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO