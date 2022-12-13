Read full article on original website
Related
dctheaterarts.org
‘Step Afrika!’s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show’ dazzles at Arena Stage
Amidst these times of holiday cheer and yuletide merriments, Step Afrika! throws its hat into the ring of festivities with an hour and a half of unabashed excitement and step-themed entertainment. Step Afrika!’s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show is indeed magical. In roughly an hour and a half of unapologetic...
dctheaterarts.org
‘Wicked’ still thrills and sparkles at Kennedy Center
Hard as it may be to believe, there are die-hard Broadway musical fans who have not yet seen Wicked since it first started defying gravity almost 20 years ago. I saw it on Broadway soon after it opened, in London, and at the Kennedy Center during its first national tour. I wanted to see how it has held up — whether it still has the magic. But to get a fresh perspective, I took with me a friend who, though a true theater connoisseur, had not yet seen it.
dctheaterarts.org
Michael Urie and Ryan Spahn spill the tea on ‘Jane Anger’ at STC
You may have seen the meme. It began to circulate in 2020, shortly after COVID shut the world down: “Shakespeare wrote King Lear during the Black Plague. What are YOU going to accomplish during COVID?” For many theater artists, it was a call to keep producing art during the pandemic. For playwright Talene Monahan, it was a reminder of the privileges that men like Shakespeare enjoyed during the Renaissance and beyond.
Comments / 0