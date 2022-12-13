Body found near burned car identified by police as missing U of M student

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Barshay Wilson, the University of Memphis student who vanished the night before his graduation, was found dead, according to multiple sources.

Wilson was found shot dead near the Arlington Water Treatment Plant on Monday night under leaves and tree limbs, independent sources close to the case told FOX13.

On Wednesday, December 14, Memphis Police confirmed that identity, identifying the body found as Wilson.

A car was found burned just yards away from the body.

Memphis Police said Tuesday morning that a body had been found Monday just before 4 p.m. on Highway 70.

A man was found dead with a gunshot wound, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

MPD had issued a City Watch alert for Wilson over the weekend.

Wilson’s mother said that the 25-year-old had told her that he was going to a party Friday night.

Later that night, she said got a phone call from a friend who said Wilson left her house and had not returned.

The friend claims Wilson visited her for 15 minutes before getting a phone call.

He stepped outside to take it.

The friend said that when she looked outside for him a little while later, a car was parked outside but said that he was nowhere to be found.

The friend then used the Find My iPhone app to locate him, but could not.

Wilson was set to graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree on Sunday but was not at the ceremony, leaving friends, family and fellow students concerned.

FOX13 is working to learn more details surrounding Wilson’s death.

