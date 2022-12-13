First Call: Steelers need to fix run defense before facing Panthers; ex-Pens help Wild win; Robert Morris hockey eyes return to ice

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepMint MessageWingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Panthers may have healthy receiving weapon vs. Steelers; Ravens QB update
Friday’s “First Call” has a health update on an important target for the Pittsburgh Steelers defense to watch on Sunday in Carolina. We also get the latest on the Ravens’ quarterback situation in advance of their big AFC North showdown in Cleveland. We preview weekend action...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Steelers reportedly bringing back a familiar face; Alex Ovechkin scores 800th; RMU hockey return date known
Wednesday’s “First Call” features a familiar face potentially rejoining the Pittsburgh Steelers roster. Alex Ovechkin hits a major milestone. And Duquesne’s basketball team wants to find its early season form. Plus, Robert Morris University formalizes another step toward its re-entry to the college hockey world. Help...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
FCS features numerous potential NFL draft picks
Most of the attention leading up to the NFL Draft centers on the top players, the ones who can change the fortunes of a franchise, help it climb up from the bottom. Far less attention is generally paid to the players in the Championship Subdivision and below, players who probably could have followed the trend of looking to transfer up when it became evident that they had the skills but opted to stay where they started.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mark Madden: Mismanagement of Steelers' quarterback situation spans years
The Pittsburgh Steelers have thoroughly mangled their quarterback situation. That mismanagement could reach a new crescendo Sunday at Carolina if Mason Rudolph starts. Yesterday’s object of ridicule becomes today’s unlikely hero. Unless he screws up. Things first got botched when the Steelers eschewed any sort of succession plan...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bills LBs Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano add size, speed
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier did a double take to emphasize how impressed he was re-watching tape of a play highlighting the intuitive bond linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano have developed over five seasons. The call originally was designed for Milano to pressure...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Minor league report: Penguins, goaltender Dustin Tokarski beat Bears
— Forward Sean Josling scored two goals for the Wheeling Nailers in a 6-3 home loss to the Indy Fuel at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, W.Va. Defenseman Josh Maniscalco recorded three assists for Wheeling (11-12-0-0) while defenseman Chris Ortiz contributed two assists. Goaltender Taylor Gauthier made 16 saves on 21 shots in the defeat.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
3 takeaways: Penguins defenseman Kris Letang sets short-handed goal record
Three takeaways from the Penguins’ 4-2 win in Florida on Thursday night:. Defenseman Kris Letang scored the Pittsburgh Penguins’ first goal, setting a team record in the process. Letang’s score at 4:17 of the second period, on a two-on-one with forward Bryan Rust, was short-handed and allowed him...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Burrell wrestling team snaps Kiski Area’s winning streak
In a sense, it was a welcome-to-varsity-wrestling moment for Julian Bertucci. The freshman 121-pounder found himself in a spot to clinch the match for Burrell and end a 10-match winning streak for Kiski Area in the battle of Alle-Kiski Valley rivals. Bertucci said there were some nerves, but he dug...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Shady Side boys basketball opens section play with win vs. Burrell
Shady Side Academy began formal defense of its WPIAL Class 3A crown Friday night with a 59-50 victory over Burrell at Mellon Gym. The Bulldogs (5-1, 1-0 Section 3-3A) led the entire way but couldn’t shake the Bucs (2-4, 0-1) until the final minutes of play. Eli Teslovich led...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mark Madden: Alex Ovechkin deserves respect, but is he worthy of top-5 all-time status?
After putting his previous four goals into an empty net, Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals got three past a goalie Tuesday night, the last of those giving him 800 on his career. There’s no belittling Ovechkin’s empty-net success. They don’t ask how; they ask how many.
