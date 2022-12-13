ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

First Call: Steelers need to fix run defense before facing Panthers; ex-Pens help Wild win; Robert Morris hockey eyes return to ice

By Tim Benz
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Call: Steelers reportedly bringing back a familiar face; Alex Ovechkin scores 800th; RMU hockey return date known

Wednesday’s “First Call” features a familiar face potentially rejoining the Pittsburgh Steelers roster. Alex Ovechkin hits a major milestone. And Duquesne’s basketball team wants to find its early season form. Plus, Robert Morris University formalizes another step toward its re-entry to the college hockey world. Help...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

FCS features numerous potential NFL draft picks

Most of the attention leading up to the NFL Draft centers on the top players, the ones who can change the fortunes of a franchise, help it climb up from the bottom. Far less attention is generally paid to the players in the Championship Subdivision and below, players who probably could have followed the trend of looking to transfer up when it became evident that they had the skills but opted to stay where they started.
ARIZONA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mark Madden: Mismanagement of Steelers' quarterback situation spans years

The Pittsburgh Steelers have thoroughly mangled their quarterback situation. That mismanagement could reach a new crescendo Sunday at Carolina if Mason Rudolph starts. Yesterday’s object of ridicule becomes today’s unlikely hero. Unless he screws up. Things first got botched when the Steelers eschewed any sort of succession plan...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bills LBs Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano add size, speed

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier did a double take to emphasize how impressed he was re-watching tape of a play highlighting the intuitive bond linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano have developed over five seasons. The call originally was designed for Milano to pressure...
BUFFALO, NY
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Minor league report: Penguins, goaltender Dustin Tokarski beat Bears

— Forward Sean Josling scored two goals for the Wheeling Nailers in a 6-3 home loss to the Indy Fuel at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, W.Va. Defenseman Josh Maniscalco recorded three assists for Wheeling (11-12-0-0) while defenseman Chris Ortiz contributed two assists. Goaltender Taylor Gauthier made 16 saves on 21 shots in the defeat.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

3 takeaways: Penguins defenseman Kris Letang sets short-handed goal record

Three takeaways from the Penguins’ 4-2 win in Florida on Thursday night:. Defenseman Kris Letang scored the Pittsburgh Penguins’ first goal, setting a team record in the process. Letang’s score at 4:17 of the second period, on a two-on-one with forward Bryan Rust, was short-handed and allowed him...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Burrell wrestling team snaps Kiski Area’s winning streak

In a sense, it was a welcome-to-varsity-wrestling moment for Julian Bertucci. The freshman 121-pounder found himself in a spot to clinch the match for Burrell and end a 10-match winning streak for Kiski Area in the battle of Alle-Kiski Valley rivals. Bertucci said there were some nerves, but he dug...
VANDERGRIFT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Shady Side boys basketball opens section play with win vs. Burrell

Shady Side Academy began formal defense of its WPIAL Class 3A crown Friday night with a 59-50 victory over Burrell at Mellon Gym. The Bulldogs (5-1, 1-0 Section 3-3A) led the entire way but couldn’t shake the Bucs (2-4, 0-1) until the final minutes of play. Eli Teslovich led...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy