ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
southarkansassun.com

Increased Social Security Payments Lead To Unexpected Cuts in SNAP

Some senior citizens in Dayton, Ohio, are seeing a more than 50% reduction in their monthly SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits. This comes as a shock to many of these individuals, who are already struggling to make ends meet, according to Mamie Bah in her published article on December 14, 2022.
DAYTON, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language

Among the flurry of legislation in the Ohio General Assembly’s marathon final session was a measure restricting local governments’ ability to regulate tobacco. The move comes days after Columbus approved an ordinance banning flavored tobacco. Gov. Mike DeWine has signaled he has reservations with the bill. The initial bill, offered by Reps. Jon Cross, R-Kenton, […] The post DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

Did area township lose 40% of its population? ‘It’s a head scratcher’

Editor’s note: The Dayton Daily News is looking at area population trends and what they mean for local communities. Go here for an in-depth look at how the region’s fastest growing communities are coping with that growth, and here for a table showing population changes at area cities and townships. This story looks at communities that lost population in recent decades.
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

Montgomery County delays plans for new, expanded jail due to lack of funds

People from a local anti-mass incarceration group expressed concern at the Montgomery County commission meeting this week about a jail capital improvement project state grant application the county filed. Officials said that even if Montgomery County gets the grant, that doesn’t necessarily mean they plan, or have the funds, to build a new, expanded jail.
WDTN

Kroger Fuel Center opens in Riverside

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new fuel center is coming to Riverside. Kroger will be opening a new store on Woodman Drive next year, but the accompanying fuel center is opening immediately. “We are excited to celebrate the grand opening of the new Kroger Fuel Center in Riverside and invite shoppers to take advantage of […]
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy