First case in 20 years: Measles appear in Clark County
Measles is extremely contagious, the release states, but can often be prevented with vaccines. The release says a two-dose MMR vaccine can provide protection that is 97% effective.
WKRC
With infectious diseases running rampant, would a mask mandate help?
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Many people tossed out the masks months ago, but with cases of COVID-19, RSV, and the flu on the rise, experts say it may be a good idea to bring them back. A return to a mask mandate is unlikely though. Dr. Carl Fitchenbaum, professor of infectious...
southarkansassun.com
Increased Social Security Payments Lead To Unexpected Cuts in SNAP
Some senior citizens in Dayton, Ohio, are seeing a more than 50% reduction in their monthly SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits. This comes as a shock to many of these individuals, who are already struggling to make ends meet, according to Mamie Bah in her published article on December 14, 2022.
Springfield Regional Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital nearing capacity for beds
“If you look at the map that's put out every two weeks by the CDC showing flu levels, Ohio is about the darkest shade indicating the highest amount of activity,” said Miami Valley Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roberto Colon.
DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language
Among the flurry of legislation in the Ohio General Assembly’s marathon final session was a measure restricting local governments’ ability to regulate tobacco. The move comes days after Columbus approved an ordinance banning flavored tobacco. Gov. Mike DeWine has signaled he has reservations with the bill. The initial bill, offered by Reps. Jon Cross, R-Kenton, […] The post DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
I-TEAM: News Center 7 finds price consistencies but increases at area Dollar General stores
MIAMI VALLEY — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said he is fixing Dollar General’s inconsistent pricing. Several Dollar General stores in the Miami Valley were caught for charging higher prices for items at the register than what they were priced as on the shelf. One month later, News...
Commission votes to freeze rates for AES Ohio customers
The freeze is set to take place while the company produces a new electric security plan, according to a release.
dayton.com
Did area township lose 40% of its population? ‘It’s a head scratcher’
Editor’s note: The Dayton Daily News is looking at area population trends and what they mean for local communities. Go here for an in-depth look at how the region’s fastest growing communities are coping with that growth, and here for a table showing population changes at area cities and townships. This story looks at communities that lost population in recent decades.
Patient attempts to escape hospital in Miami County, facility placed on lockdown
MIAMI COUNTY — A large law enforcement investigation took place at Upper Valley Medical Center in Miami County Wednesday afternoon. Miami County dispatchers confirmed deputies are on scene of the medical center, but details on why sheriff’s office is responding were not immediately available. News Center 7 spoke...
wyso.org
Central State University and USDA team up to offer climate-smart training to disadvantaged farmers
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will partner with Central State University, Ohio’s only HBCU land grant institution, to train underserved rural and urban farmers. The nearly $5 million project is part of a $325 million investment in 71 projects across the country through the USDA’s partnership for Climate-Smart Agriculture Commodities.
wyso.org
'Prices remain strong and unprecedented' Montgomery County Auditor Keith shares real estate updates.
In his presentation, Keith said that although prices have slowed down, sales remain strong this year, above 10,000 in Montgomery County. Last year, the county broke a record with more than 12,000 valid real estate sales. "Even though we have seen some slowdown in the market, the number of sales...
Two Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
wyso.org
Montgomery County delays plans for new, expanded jail due to lack of funds
People from a local anti-mass incarceration group expressed concern at the Montgomery County commission meeting this week about a jail capital improvement project state grant application the county filed. Officials said that even if Montgomery County gets the grant, that doesn’t necessarily mean they plan, or have the funds, to build a new, expanded jail.
Fairborn HS student killed, 2 other teens injured in Greene County crash
BEAVERCREEK TWP. — A driver killed in a Beavercreek Twp. crash late Friday morning was identified as a Fairborn High School student, according to Fairborn City Schools Superintendent Gene Lolli. >>PHOTOS: At least 1 killed after crash involving dump truck in Greene County. The driver, who has not been...
Ban on gun sales during a riot, tougher penalties for impeding police pass Ohio General Assembly
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Police would be banned from stopping guns from being sold or carried in areas where a riot is happening or might take place under legislation passed early Thursday morning during a marathon session by Ohio state lawmakers. Senate Bill 16, which now goes to Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk,...
Kroger Fuel Center opens in Riverside
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new fuel center is coming to Riverside. Kroger will be opening a new store on Woodman Drive next year, but the accompanying fuel center is opening immediately. “We are excited to celebrate the grand opening of the new Kroger Fuel Center in Riverside and invite shoppers to take advantage of […]
Deer Gun season results are released
The weather conditions for the most part during the just concluded deer gun season were relatively mild. A couple of rainy evenings and a wind
1 in custody after DPD called to standoff in Dayton
Authorities confirmed a call came into authorities at 10:24 a.m. on a report of trespassing.
wyso.org
Solar Project Denied; Springfield Wrongful Death Lawsuit; Real Estate Update; Lame Duck Legislation
Solar Project in Greene County Denied - The Ohio Power Siting Board denied the application for a utility scale solar project in Greene County yesterday. The board says the project would fail to serve the public interest, convenience, and necessity. WYSO Environmental Reporter Chris Welter explains. Record-High Real Estate Activity...
