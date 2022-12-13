Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Barbie Trailer Reveals First Look at Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the Iconic Dolls
After the set photos from the film have gone viral multiple times over, Warner Bros. Pictures has released the first official trailer for the Barbie movie. Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie as Barbie with Ryan Gosling as Ken, the first footage from the film has offered a first look at what to expect and frankly it's even wilder, colorful, and more unique than we could have imagined. As previously reported, Robbie and Gosling aren't the only actors set to appear as the iconic Mattel dolls, including Issa Rae and Hari Nef as other Barbies and Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa as other Kens. Get a first look at all of them in the trailer below!
ComicBook
Warhammer 40K Cinematic Universe Confirmed by Amazon Studios, Henry Cavill Comments
Amazon Studios has officially confirmed they have the global rights to build a Warhammer 40K cinematic universe, with Henry Cavill executive producing and starring in the major new science-fiction franchise. After news broke last night about the upcoming Warhammer 40K project, Amazon Studios announced this morning that they had secured "global rights" to the Warhammer 40K universe, allowing them to make movies, TV series, and "more" based on the grimdark franchise. Cavill was also confirmed as an executive producer and star of the Warhammer 40K "franchise," suggesting that he'll appear in multiple Warhammer projects.
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
AOL Corp
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss's grandfather says family is 'completely devastated' as new details emerge
New details about Stephen "tWitch" Boss's death are emerging. Hollywood was stunned this week after the Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and So You Think You Can Dance judge/contestant was found dead in an Encino, Calif., motel room. The coroner ruled the 40-year-old's death, on Tuesday, a suicide. "We had no...
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: New Look at Star-Lord and Gamora Revealed
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is closing multiple trilogies next year. Following what might be multiple swan songs in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania comes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, a threequel that promises to bring a definitive end to the fan-favorite team as audiences know them. While speculation has run wild regarding who is going to bite the dust in James Gunn's last (for the time being) directorial endeavor for Marvel Studios, an equal amount of theories have surfaced when it comes to how this squad comes together. Chris Pratt's Star-Lord and company worked as a cohesive unit in this past summer's Thor: Love and Thunder, but they were missing one key member: Zoe Saldana's Gamora.
ComicBook
James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"
Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
ComicBook
Marvel Releases Red Goblin Trailer
The terrifying Red Goblin persona is back, as the offspring of the Carnage symbiote has finally chosen a new host. Writer Alex Paknadel and Marvel's Stormbreaker artist Jan Bazaldua are the creative team on the new Red Goblin ongoing series, which was first announced at New York Comic Con during the publisher's Dark Web reveals. Instead of Norman Osborn donning the Red Goblin symbiote once again, his grandson Normie Osborn is Red Goblin's new host. Ahead of the release of Red Goblin #1, Marvel has unveiled a new trailer for the series, featuring some of the drama Normie and his menacing symbiote find themselves in.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Director James Gunn Calls Will Poulter's Adam Warlock a "Traditional Superhero"
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn described how Adam Warlock functions as a "traditional supehero." He sat down with EW to talk about everything with Marvel's rag-tag team. When the topic turned to Will Poulter's golden character, he said that he's more of a classically styled her than the chaotic guardians. However, Gunn did says that, "her might be pushing it." All of those wild cosmic powers make him more than a match for the Guardians, but the true purpose for his inclusion goes beyond just having him show up to battle the cast. The filmmaker says that his interaction with Star-Lord and crew are "an interesting juxtaposition with where we've been so far." Keep in mind, the Guardians of the Galaxy are coming off battling with a "traditional hero" in Thor: Love and Thunder, so they've seen this routine a bunch of times now. However, with a character so beloved by cosmic Marvel fans, it just seems like there's more for Poulter to do after this adventure ends.
ComicBook
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
ComicBook
Pokemon Fans Bid Farewell To Pikachu And Ash
The time has finally come for anime fans to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum and Pikachu, with Pokemon Journeys bringing its season to an end and the anime's return looking to focus on two new trainers. With Ash achieving his dream of becoming the world champion, many fans believed that he would continue as the anime's star as the top of the food chain, but were staggered by the revelation that both the trainer and his trusty Pikachu were bidding the television series a fond farewell.
ComicBook
James Cameron Says Terminator: Dark Fate Filmmakers Were "High on Their Own Supply" Making Sequel
Back in 2019, Terminator: Dark Fate was set to revive the Terminator franchise to its former glory, as it not only brought together Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton for the first time since Terminator 2: Judgment Day, but also saw franchise creator James Cameron serving as a producer. While it did earn relatively positive reviews, the film was a financial disappointment and no updates to the series have emerged since that sequel, with Cameron himself recently admitting that maybe he and director Tim Miller bought too much into their own hopes for the film and might have lost touch with what would really have been best for the overall narrative.
ComicBook
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Director Shares Video of Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is getting ready to hit theaters next summer, and from what we've seen so far it'll be a soft reboot of the franchise. Rise of the Beasts will mark the first live-action Transformers movie to be released without Michael Bay at the helm. Instead, the film will be directed by Creed II director Steven Caple Jr., and if the first trailer is any indicator, the film will be very different than any of the films that came before it. When we last saw Optimus Prime and the Autobots in Bumblebee, Optimus was bringing Bumblebee back into the fold after they landed on Earth. It looks like Optimus Prime will be voiced by the same actor from the previous films, Peter Cullen, and he's already getting to work. Caple Jr., recently posted a video that shows Cullen recording his lines for the movie.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water's First Box Office Numbers Are In
Though the Thursday previews screenings for Avatar: The Way of Water are still going (the movie clocks in at over three hours long after all), early numbers for the film have come in. Deadline reports that the James Cameron-sequel is "on its way to a $17 million Thursday night." For comparison sake this is on par with the likes of The Batman, which brought in $17.6 million, but decidedly lower than Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which managed to secure $28 million. Unlike the Marvel Studios release however, Cameron's sequel is expected to have a much bigger hold weekend to weekend, in part because of the winter holidays but also because of the lack of counter programming.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Metkayina Water Clan Explained
20th Century Studios has finally released the highly anticipated sequel to James Cameron's Avatar and it looks to be another huge hit for the franchise. Avatar: The Way of Water has been getting rave reviews for its visual spectacle and storytelling and is expected to do some big numbers at the box office. In the film we get introduced to some new characters that are from a different clan of Na'vi called the Metkayina clan, and it's being led by Tonowari (Cliff Curtis) and the pregnant warrior Ronal (Kate Winslet). The Metkayina clan looks fairly different to Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and the other Na'vi we've seen before. We've officially seen the film so we can tell you exactly why and how the new clan is different from what we've seen before.
ComicBook
Kevin Smith Makes Bold Prediction for James Gunn's DC Studios Plan
Kevin Smith is making a bold prediction about the plans James Gunn and Peter Safran are cooking up for the DC Studios slate: Gunn's ultimate plan is to recreate the iconic "Challenge of the Superfriends" Image in a live-action franchise universe. It's a bold prediction to make, as headlines continue to pour out about the kinds of changes that Gunn and Safran are making to the DC franchise – as well as which actors and/or characters could be swapped in and out.
ComicBook
A Gundam 3D Billboard Is Taking Over Tokyo's Skyline
Mobile Suit: Gundam has been the most popular mech franchise in the anime world since the 1970s, with the anime series able to maintain its longevity by introducing countless new mech suits and stories following galaxy-spanning heroes and villains. With the big new series following the young pilot known as Suletta Mercury in The Witch From Mercury, a new billboard is helping promote one of Gundam's latest video game hits. What makes this billboard especially noteworthy is that it bursts forth into our world.
ComicBook
HBO Comedy About Superhero Movie-Making Confirms Cast
Superhero comics have dominated our popular culture for the better part of the past century, as well as the various movies, television shows, video games, and radio plays that are inspired by them. A new potential HBO series, The Franchise, is set to poke fun at the circumstances of the superhero boom — and it has officially found its ensemble cast. On Friday, HBO announced the cast of the pilot episode, which will be the first episode of U.S. television directed by Sam Mendes.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Preview Night Numbers Revealed
After 13 years of waiting, Avatar: The Way of Water is finally in theaters, with Disney revealing that the highly anticipated sequel took in $17 million in Thursday night previews. This number falls in line with projections that the film would take in upwards of $150 million in its opening weekend, with its global total currently sitting around $86 million. Back in 2009, the original Avatar only scored a fraction of this number, with preview night totals being $3.5 million domestically, though this was at a time when the property was entirely new and also only had midnight showings available.
ComicBook
Netflix Exec Calls Live-Action Avatar: The Last Airbender a 'Stunning Spectacle'
Netflix is hard at work on a slew of originals these days, and of course, one of those projects is none other than Avatar: The Last Airbender. Production got underway on the show earlier this year, and netizens are growing more eager by the day to see how it looks. As the new year approaches, those pleas are only getting louder, and now one Netflix executive is teasing fans with a glowing update on Avatar's status.
ComicBook
HBO Max Renews Critically-Acclaimed Comedy For Season 3
HBO Max renewed one of it's most award-winning shows. That's right Sort Of will be returning for Season 3. The streamer and CBC announced the news this week to applause for the fans. Bilal Baig and Fab Fillipo have crafted a set of characters around Sabi Mehboob that people just can't get enough of. Season 2 has been a hit on the Canadian channel and in the states on HBO Max. Luckily, the journey with both the Mehboobs and the Kaneko-Bauers will continue in the next salvo of episodes. Understandably, both cast and crew are excited about the future.
