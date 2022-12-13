ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry boys basketball gets early win, girls wrestling ranks high

By Sean Cordy
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
The Bluejays and Jayettes put together a couple of marquee wins to get the season rolling. (Note: Events covered Dec. 5-11)

Boys Basketball (1-3)

After going multiple seasons without finding a win until after winter break, the Bluejays shook the proverbial monkey off quickly this season with a 56-54 win over Ogden (1-2) on Dec. 5- their second game of the season.

The Jays were led by a trio of scorers with Brandon Mahler making the biggest splash with 15 points after going 8-for-8 at the free throw line. He also led the team with eight rebounds. At his side, Drake Levan looked for creative windows with eight assists and 10 points by himself. And Owen Myers contributed 14 points to help Perry come back after being down five points in the fourth quarter.

That momentum was stunted in the next two games as Perry fell 68-58 to West Marshall (2-1) and 82-37 against Roland-Story (4-0).

Girls Basketball (2-3)

After starting the season with back-to-back wins, the Jayettes are on a three-game skid following losses in their past two games.

On Dec. 6, Perry traveled to West Marshall (5-0) where the undefeated Trojans started slow, allowing their guests to lead 7-5 through the first quarter before taking control for a 52-35 win. Almost all of Perry’s scoring came from two Jayettes, as Lydia Olejniczak put up 17 points and Reagan Baldwin contributed another 13 points. Kathryn West came in for 11 rebounds.

Perry once again had a first quarter lead in the next game Friday against Roland-Story (4-1) with a 10-9 advantage, but the Norsemen came back strong with a 61-38 win. Olejniczak led the crew with 24 points and seven rebounds. West’s power inside was kept in check but she held a team-high four assists in the loss.

Girls Wrestling

The Jayettes tipped the scales to a fourth-place finish at Saturday’s tournament at Valley after getting a pair of first-place winners between Lauren Rodgers (145 pounds) and Reese Baxter (235).

Rodgers held steady with a 14-1 record on the season after winning her three matchups following a bye round. Baxter was crowned after winning both of her rounds in an abbreviated weight class.

Also reaching the title round were Hailey Peterson (100) and Julie Maylum (140). The latter went 2-1 for the day, falling in the second period of the championship. Peterson split her two rounds.

Seeing a bit more action, Taylor Atwell was one of the busiest team members of the day with a 3-1 day. A second-period loss in the semifinals to a one-loss opponent pushed her out of title contention, but she bounced back with two wins including a 9-0 major decision against a girl with a 10-2 for the season. Atwell sits at 12-4 for the year.

Boys Wrestling

Over in Colfax-Mingo on Dec. 6 for their first quad of the season, the Bluejays defeated both Colfax (63-12) and Ogden (39-36) but fell 46-24 to Woodward-Granger.

Going undefeated for the day with two wins and a forfeit were Anthony Chavez (145 pounds) and Jesse Rodriguez (285). Keegan Snyder also left unscathed with a win but was well-rested with two forfeits. His lone action of the night was a three-minute win over Woodward-Granger.

Also seeing limited action but by his own hand, Gannon Meis held the team’s shortest matchup of the night with a 19-second pin against Colfax.

