CCSO arrest roundup

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made multiple arrests over the last several days, including:

Thursday, Dec. 1

Deputies arrested Timothy Allen Karns, 57, of Cullman, on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.

Friday, Dec. 2

Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Good Hope area. Dachery Dewayne Bagwell, 30, of Vinemont, was identified as the driver.

A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia.

Bagwell was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance

and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

——-

Deputies arrested Zackary Ryan Kuykendall, 32, of Vinemont, on multiple warrants, including rape (probation revocation), failure to register as a sex offender (grand jury), burglary (failure to appear), criminal mischief (failure to appear), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (failure to appear) and domestic violence (failure to appear).

Saturday, Dec. 3

Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Good Hope area. James David Holmes, 58, of Cullman, was identified as the driver.

A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia.

Holmes was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sunday, Dec. 4

Deputies arrested Christi Leigh Stallings, 42, of Cullman, on multiple warrants, including illegal possession of prescription drugs (failure to appear), three traffic offenses (failure to appear), unlawful possession of dangerous drugs (failure to appear) and DUI (failure to appear).