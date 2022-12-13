ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

CCSO arrest roundup

By Staff Reports
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PHXhh_0jgucuEG00

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made multiple arrests over the last several days, including:

Thursday, Dec. 1

Deputies arrested Timothy Allen Karns, 57, of Cullman, on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.

Friday, Dec. 2

Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Good Hope area. Dachery Dewayne Bagwell, 30, of Vinemont, was identified as the driver.

A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia.

Bagwell was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance

and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

——-

Deputies arrested Zackary Ryan Kuykendall, 32, of Vinemont, on multiple warrants, including rape (probation revocation), failure to register as a sex offender (grand jury), burglary (failure to appear), criminal mischief (failure to appear), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (failure to appear) and domestic violence (failure to appear).

Saturday, Dec. 3

Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Good Hope area. James David Holmes, 58, of Cullman, was identified as the driver.

A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia.

Holmes was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sunday, Dec. 4

Deputies arrested Christi Leigh Stallings, 42, of Cullman, on multiple warrants, including illegal possession of prescription drugs (failure to appear), three traffic offenses (failure to appear), unlawful possession of dangerous drugs (failure to appear) and DUI (failure to appear).

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 16

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 16, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.   GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear   Cullman County Sheriff’s Office   No report  Cullman Police Department   Incidents   December 14  domestic violence-3rd degree; Ward Ave. SW  December 15  theft of property-4th degree; WalMart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $154  Arrests   No arrests to report.  Hanceville Police Department   Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.   Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.  
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Deputies, K9 locate over 600 lbs. of marijuana in Lincoln Co. storage unit

LINCOLN CO., Tenn. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit (MCSO SCU) and Narcotics Unit seized over 600 pounds of marijuana last week. According to officials, a marijuana trafficking case led them to a storage facility in Lincoln County, TN. The MCSO SCU teamed up with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Fayetteville Police Department to further investigate.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
CBS 42

3 arrested for drug distribution in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people were arrested in Walker County after complaints of drug distribution at the Budget Inn in Jasper. Brooklyn Madison, 21, of Sumiton, was arrested for trafficking fentanyl, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana. Leroy Madison Jr., 49, of Oakman was charged with trafficking fentanyl […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
WAFF

2 people charged for allegedly breaking into vehicle

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested and charged for allegedly breaking into a vehicle in Decatur on Dec. 11. According to the Decatur Police Department, a citizen reported that two people had gotten into his vehicle without his permission. The individuals fled the scene when confronted, but they were detained by officers with the police department.
DECATUR, AL
wbrc.com

Elderly man killed in Calhoun Co. crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An elderly man from Ohatchee died in a two-vehicle crash December 14 in Calhoun County. The man has been identified as Floyd E. Hale. He was 83. Authorities say he was killed when the 2012 Nissan Frontier he was driving was hit by a 2005 Toyota Sequoia by Joseph F. Strutz, 54, also of Ohatchee.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Parents charged in death of their infant daughter in Ashville

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — Two people have been arrested and booked into jail on charges relating to the death of an infant child. According to Sheriff Murray of the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, Joshua Lovechio and Ashley Jacks both face one count of felony murder in the death of their infant daughter.
ASHVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
740K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy