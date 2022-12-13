Read full article on original website
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Human Rights, A Cherokee Christmas Follow UpCharleston News BreakCharleston, TN
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersDalton, GA
Mouse Creek Road "Porch Pirate"Charleston News BreakCleveland, TN
There's a cabin in this picture - welcome to Tennessee's Mirror Cabins - first of their kind in the USAEllen EastwoodChattanooga, TN
allongeorgia.com
Chattooga County Local Small Business & Farm Grants Now Available
The purpose of the Chattooga County Local Farm Grant, and Local Small business grant, is to assist farms and businesses in Chattooga County with their recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as to stimulate investment and business expansion in Chattooga County. By creating this fund, Chattooga County will support the growth of the county’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, support existing business as well as early-stage venture growth, and stimulate an increase in job opportunities and the commercial tax base in Chattooga County. Farms receiving funding through this program will be encouraged to be good corporate citizens and encouraged to employ Chattooga County residents.
dadecountysentinel.com
Scenic Dade: Meet the Local Visionaries Behind the Nonprofit
With more progress to come on the Town Creek Trail, the members of Scenic Dade are as energetic and hard working as ever. In addition to the scenic beauty of our area, the nonprofit group intentionally thinks through ways to help Dade County residents, businesses, and enhance the tourist experience.
allongeorgia.com
Walker County African American Museum Set to Open December 17
The Walker County African American Museum and Cultural Center will host its grand opening at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 17 at the Wardlaw Building, 309 N. Main St. in LaFayette. Visitors can experience exhibits telling the story of African Americans in Walker County. The museum features photographs, historical artifacts...
Cherokee County native Bryce Leatherwood wins ‘the Voice’
(CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga.) — Bryce Leatherwood won NBC’s ‘The Voice’ on Tuesday night, making him the first winner from the State of Georgia. He secured a recording contract and, with any luck, a music career under the tutelage of country legend Blake Shelton. The 22-year-old was...
mymix1041.com
Reba McIntire Drummer, Garth Justice Receives Lee University Degree
We spoke with Cleveland Native Garth Justice who recently completed a degree at Lee University and was honored on stage at a Reba concert. Garth Justice is a 20+ year veteran of the Nashville music scene. He began drumming at a young age and developed his talents by playing in church in his hometown of Cleveland, TN. He attended Lee University where he gained experience in the recording studio playing with local artists and college music groups. In 1997, Garth and his wife Shelly moved to Nashville, TN. Together they own and operate Next Level Productions, a full production studio specializing in recording, mixing and mastering for artists, film, TV and choral music.
Van Wert Church open this Sunday for Christmas photo op
The historic Van Wert Church is open again this coming Sunday, December 18 to allow for those who want a chance to take some nice family holiday shots to use the old sanctuary. The public is invited to take part in the short event on Sunday afternoon from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Van […] The post Van Wert Church open this Sunday for Christmas photo op appeared first on Polk Today.
chattanoogacw.com
CSLA campus considered for temporary homeless housing for Hamilton County students
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — As the holidays approach, the homeless population is growing with the recent Budgetel shut down, evicting almost 300 people from their temporary home. Now, one solution may be in the works for some of the most vulnerable living in that reality. More than 100 children...
dwswa.org
Landfill, Convenience Centers Announce Holiday Hours
The Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority has announced the holiday hours of operation for it’s four facilities in Whitfield County. Locations include the Old Dixie Hwy. Landfill & Convenience Center, McGaughey Chapel Convenience Center in Cohutta, Westside Convenience Center in Rocky Face, and the M.L. King Convenience Center in Dalton.
12-14 Charleston's Boots on the Ground
Charleston's new vehicles with thePhoto byor from Charleston Police Chief Johnny Stokes via Charleston community. Charleston, TN has a new police officer, and she has been received with open arms. Charleston Police Chief Johnny Stokes has officially hired Branda Garren, who was formally with the police department just over the Hiwassee River in Calhoun, TN.
WTVC
New coach announced for Chattanooga Red Wolves Wednesday
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — There's a new coach in town. The Chattanooga Red Wolves SC announced Wednesday Ziggy Korytoski will be the new head coach to lead the team in its fifth season of play in the United Soccer League’s League One. This comes after the team announced...
wutc.org
Coming To Miller Park: The Winter Break Spectacular
On Friday, starting at 2 PM, the Winter Break Spectacular comes to Chattanooga’s Miller Park. Marcus Ellsworth is programs manager for River City Company.
allongeorgia.com
166 HOME SUBDIVISION PLANNED IN NORTHERN WALKER COUNTY
A 166 home development in northern Walker County recently received approval from the Board of Commissioners. The Happy Valley Farms subdivision will be located near the new Morning Pointe assisted living facility off Happy Valley Road. RP Homes, based out of Chattanooga, plans to construct 114 single family homes and...
eastridgenewsonline.com
MedSTAT Supplies Donates Money to North Georgia First Responders for Overdose Drug
Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk and regional first responder partners accepted a life saving donation of $3,000 from MedStat Supplies for the purchase of NARCAN, a life saving medication that can reverse the effects of overdoses and exposure to opioids. Opioid abuse, especially fentanyl, is behind the 800 percent increase...
WXIA 11 Alive
Amazon will close Kennesaw facility in 2023
Amazon is closing its Kennesaw facility. That's on Jiles Road, just a couple of miles from Kennesaw State University.
allongeorgia.com
Walker County Animal Shelter to Participate in Prison Dog Program
The Walker County Animal Shelter and Walker State Prison will join forces in early 2023 to launch a new prison dog program. The program is designed to provide inmates with the opportunity to give back to the community by fostering and caring for homeless shelter dogs. In addition, inmates will learn a new skill set used to provide basic obedience training for the dogs.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Cherokee County’s first paid fire chief dies
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The first paid fire chief in Cherokee County has died, according to the Cherokee County Fire Department. Joe Carmichael died Saturday at his home in Corryton, Tennessee. He began his firefighting career in Atlanta before helping establish the Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department in 1973. It became a paid fire department in 1976 with Carmichael as its first chief.
chattanoogacw.com
Got trout? Chattanooga anglers have an opportunity to stock up close to home soon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has started its 2022-23 winter trout stocking schedule. Chattanooga-area anglers should mark their calendars for Dec. 28. That is when trout will be stocked in Lake Junior on the TVA Chickamauga Dam reservation, and in the Jack Dickert Memorial Pond beside Camp Jordan Arena in East Ridge. Fishing is not allowed at Lake Junior until Friday, Dec. 30. Additional stockings will occur in both locations on February 1, 2023.
WTVC
Woman, child critically hurt after house fire in Whitfield County Tuesday
TUNNEL HILL, Ga. — A house fire that critically injured a woman and 9-year-old girl upended a Whitfield County family's lives, just 12 days before Christmas on Tuesday. The Whitfield County Fire Department posted a photo from the fire on Janine Way in Tunnel Hill that confirms the injuries.
Relocated black bear tracks 1,000 miles across four states
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Around six months ago, a female black bear was relocated from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The bear was reported to be eating food off picnic tables, stealing backpacks and sniffing trash cans. She was taken to the South Cherokee National Forest...
Human remains found in Tennessee identified as Kentucky woman
On Dec. 4, police received a tip of possible human remains in a wooded area in Cleveland, Tennessee. Those remains have now been identified.
