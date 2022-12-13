ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalton, GA

allongeorgia.com

Chattooga County Local Small Business & Farm Grants Now Available

The purpose of the Chattooga County Local Farm Grant, and Local Small business grant, is to assist farms and businesses in Chattooga County with their recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as to stimulate investment and business expansion in Chattooga County. By creating this fund, Chattooga County will support the growth of the county’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, support existing business as well as early-stage venture growth, and stimulate an increase in job opportunities and the commercial tax base in Chattooga County. Farms receiving funding through this program will be encouraged to be good corporate citizens and encouraged to employ Chattooga County residents.
dadecountysentinel.com

Scenic Dade: Meet the Local Visionaries Behind the Nonprofit

With more progress to come on the Town Creek Trail, the members of Scenic Dade are as energetic and hard working as ever. In addition to the scenic beauty of our area, the nonprofit group intentionally thinks through ways to help Dade County residents, businesses, and enhance the tourist experience.
DADE COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Walker County African American Museum Set to Open December 17

The Walker County African American Museum and Cultural Center will host its grand opening at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 17 at the Wardlaw Building, 309 N. Main St. in LaFayette. Visitors can experience exhibits telling the story of African Americans in Walker County. The museum features photographs, historical artifacts...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
mymix1041.com

Reba McIntire Drummer, Garth Justice Receives Lee University Degree

We spoke with Cleveland Native Garth Justice who recently completed a degree at Lee University and was honored on stage at a Reba concert. Garth Justice is a 20+ year veteran of the Nashville music scene. He began drumming at a young age and developed his talents by playing in church in his hometown of Cleveland, TN. He attended Lee University where he gained experience in the recording studio playing with local artists and college music groups. In 1997, Garth and his wife Shelly moved to Nashville, TN. Together they own and operate Next Level Productions, a full production studio specializing in recording, mixing and mastering for artists, film, TV and choral music.
CLEVELAND, TN
Polk Today

Van Wert Church open this Sunday for Christmas photo op

The historic Van Wert Church is open again this coming Sunday, December 18 to allow for those who want a chance to take some nice family holiday shots to use the old sanctuary. The public is invited to take part in the short event on Sunday afternoon from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Van […] The post Van Wert Church open this Sunday for Christmas photo op appeared first on Polk Today.
ROCKMART, GA
dwswa.org

Landfill, Convenience Centers Announce Holiday Hours

The Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority has announced the holiday hours of operation for it’s four facilities in Whitfield County. Locations include the Old Dixie Hwy. Landfill & Convenience Center, McGaughey Chapel Convenience Center in Cohutta, Westside Convenience Center in Rocky Face, and the M.L. King Convenience Center in Dalton.
DALTON, GA
Charleston News Break

12-14 Charleston's Boots on the Ground

Charleston's new vehicles with thePhoto byor from Charleston Police Chief Johnny Stokes via Charleston community. Charleston, TN has a new police officer, and she has been received with open arms. Charleston Police Chief Johnny Stokes has officially hired Branda Garren, who was formally with the police department just over the Hiwassee River in Calhoun, TN.
CHARLESTON, TN
WTVC

New coach announced for Chattanooga Red Wolves Wednesday

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — There's a new coach in town. The Chattanooga Red Wolves SC announced Wednesday Ziggy Korytoski will be the new head coach to lead the team in its fifth season of play in the United Soccer League’s League One. This comes after the team announced...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
allongeorgia.com

166 HOME SUBDIVISION PLANNED IN NORTHERN WALKER COUNTY

A 166 home development in northern Walker County recently received approval from the Board of Commissioners. The Happy Valley Farms subdivision will be located near the new Morning Pointe assisted living facility off Happy Valley Road. RP Homes, based out of Chattanooga, plans to construct 114 single family homes and...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Walker County Animal Shelter to Participate in Prison Dog Program

The Walker County Animal Shelter and Walker State Prison will join forces in early 2023 to launch a new prison dog program. The program is designed to provide inmates with the opportunity to give back to the community by fostering and caring for homeless shelter dogs. In addition, inmates will learn a new skill set used to provide basic obedience training for the dogs.
WALKER COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Cherokee County’s first paid fire chief dies

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The first paid fire chief in Cherokee County has died, according to the Cherokee County Fire Department. Joe Carmichael died Saturday at his home in Corryton, Tennessee. He began his firefighting career in Atlanta before helping establish the Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department in 1973. It became a paid fire department in 1976 with Carmichael as its first chief.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
chattanoogacw.com

Got trout? Chattanooga anglers have an opportunity to stock up close to home soon

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has started its 2022-23 winter trout stocking schedule. Chattanooga-area anglers should mark their calendars for Dec. 28. That is when trout will be stocked in Lake Junior on the TVA Chickamauga Dam reservation, and in the Jack Dickert Memorial Pond beside Camp Jordan Arena in East Ridge. Fishing is not allowed at Lake Junior until Friday, Dec. 30. Additional stockings will occur in both locations on February 1, 2023.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WBIR

Relocated black bear tracks 1,000 miles across four states

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Around six months ago, a female black bear was relocated from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The bear was reported to be eating food off picnic tables, stealing backpacks and sniffing trash cans. She was taken to the South Cherokee National Forest...
POLK COUNTY, TN

