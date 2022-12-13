ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, AR

New Marriage Licenses in Saline County December 16th

This blog features marriage licenses recently granted by the Saline County Clerk’s office. Kristin Lynn Rachel Benton , AR age 41 & Chad Alan Thompson Benton , AR age 42. Allison Wray Styles Benton , AR age 39 & Ricky Hugh Bagley JR Benton , AR age 42. Allison...
SALINE COUNTY, AR
Come to Christmas Karaoke at the Farmers Market Friday Night

It’s been a fa-la-la-la-long time since the last Christmas Karaoke, but it’s time again. Come to the Downtown Benton Farmers Market on Friday night, December 16th and chime in with everyone. The Saline County Library will be there, playing all the favorite Christmas songs from 6:00 – 8:00...
BENTON, AR
Thursday is Character night at the Courthouse

Events for Christmas at the Saline County Courthouse this year include a list of times to find Santa in the gazebo on the courthouse lawn… but Thursday, December 15th will be much more than that. It’s character night, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Come see Minnie & Mickey, Frosty...
SALINE COUNTY, AR
Expect slow traffic due to striping the Interstate on Saturday

Watch for crews striping the road on Interstate 30 over the weekend. On Saturday, during the day, crews will be working on both sides of the Interstate, in the area between Highway 70 (Exit 111) and Sevier Street in Benton (Exit 116), as well as on Highway 67 at the interchange.
BENTON, AR

