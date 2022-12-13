Read full article on original website
Related
mysaline.com
New Marriage Licenses in Saline County December 16th
This blog features marriage licenses recently granted by the Saline County Clerk’s office. Kristin Lynn Rachel Benton , AR age 41 & Chad Alan Thompson Benton , AR age 42. Allison Wray Styles Benton , AR age 39 & Ricky Hugh Bagley JR Benton , AR age 42. Allison...
mysaline.com
Come to Christmas Karaoke at the Farmers Market Friday Night
It’s been a fa-la-la-la-long time since the last Christmas Karaoke, but it’s time again. Come to the Downtown Benton Farmers Market on Friday night, December 16th and chime in with everyone. The Saline County Library will be there, playing all the favorite Christmas songs from 6:00 – 8:00...
mysaline.com
Thursday is Character night at the Courthouse
Events for Christmas at the Saline County Courthouse this year include a list of times to find Santa in the gazebo on the courthouse lawn… but Thursday, December 15th will be much more than that. It’s character night, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Come see Minnie & Mickey, Frosty...
mysaline.com
Mischief, Battery, and Parole Violations in Wednesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 12152022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
mysaline.com
Expect slow traffic due to striping the Interstate on Saturday
Watch for crews striping the road on Interstate 30 over the weekend. On Saturday, during the day, crews will be working on both sides of the Interstate, in the area between Highway 70 (Exit 111) and Sevier Street in Benton (Exit 116), as well as on Highway 67 at the interchange.
mysaline.com
Drugs, Disorderly, and Other Things That Put Coal in Your Stocking in Today’s Saline County Mugshots on 12162022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
mysaline.com
Fleeing, Firearms, and Failure to Appear in Tuesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 12142022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Comments / 0