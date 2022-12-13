Read full article on original website
moneytalksnews.com
Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines
A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
crowdfundinsider.com
Clear Junction Introduces Escrow Accounts for Fiat, Crypto Trading
Clear Junction has announced the launch of a new escrow accounts solution which will act as a DVP (delivery versus payment) protection “for those wishing to trade in digital currencies and fiat.”. The recent headlines surrounding FTX and other digital currency exchanges “has led to a drop in trust...
crowdfundinsider.com
New FTX CEO John J. Ray, III Shares Interesting Insight into FTX Debacle During House Hearing
Originally, the Committee had scheduled the former CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, to testify, but his arrest the day prior got in the way of his participation in the hearing. Some believe the decision to arrest Bankman-Fried the day prior was a strategic move. Widely anticipated by industry insiders, the...
crowdfundinsider.com
ARYZE Introduces Stablecoin Series to Rebuild “Trust” in Crypto-Assets
Copenhagen-based fintech ARYZE has introduced the first of its suite of digital currency assets, ARYZE Digital Cash, on European digital assets exchange Switchere. The firm claims that the launch “offers a glimpse into the future of full reserve banking based digitized cash, with ARYZE eEUR now available for purchase on the trusted exchange.” ARYZE’s stablecoin series “offers a stable and trustworthy alternative to traditional digital assets.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Fraud Prevention Firm SEON Warns Online Businesses to Brace for Surge in Fraudulent Activities
In the final run-up to the holidays, fraud prevention company SEON is warning all online businesses “to brace for one last surge in fraud attempts.”. That’s because last year, during the week of 12th December, the company’s system “declined more than 100,000 transactions per day for merchants in the eCommerce, iGaming, and online loan sectors.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Borrowing, Lending to Be Supported via Finterest Protocol After $1.5M Raise
Finterest, which claims to be the “first” crypto lending protocol available on the Internet Computer (ICP) built to support native Bitcoin borrowing and lending, announced the close of its $1.5 million seed round. Investors reportedly “include Polychain Capital via the Beacon Fund, an Internet Computer-focused ecosystem fund, and...
crowdfundinsider.com
NOW Money Selects ThetaRay AI Tech to Prevent Financial Crime
NOW Money, the GCC’s first mobile banking solution focused on financial inclusion, and ThetaRay, a provider of AI-powered transaction monitoring technology, announced a collaboration to implement ThetaRay’s cloud-based AML solution “to monitor cross-border payments and support in the prevention of financial crimes and money laundering on the fintech’s payments platform.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Australia Crowdfunding: Top 20 Securities Offerings in 2022
Birchal, the leading securities crowdfunding platform in Australia (crowd-sourced funding), has returned with its annual report on crowdfunding in the country. As Birchal books more than 70% of Australia’s offering volume, the platform closely tracks sector growth. Birchal reports that the top 20 online securities offerings of 2022 have...
crowdfundinsider.com
Decentralized Finance: Sommelier Brings Ethereum (ETH) DeFi Strategy Assets to Injective
Sommelier, the automated DeFi portfolio management platform, announces that it has launched Ethereum DeFi strategy tokens “for the first time on Injective, a layer 1 Cosmos blockchain optimized for finance.”. Sommelier is a blockchain/DLT-based platform “built with the Cosmos SDK that executes advanced crypto portfolio strategies across multiple blockchains.”...
crowdfundinsider.com
Italy Selects Algorand Blockchain to Enable Digital Guarantees
Algorand has been selected to support a digital guarantees platform in Italy. Algorand is a proof-of-stake blockchain that is designed to provide more efficient transactions. The new platform is expected to become operational in early 2023 and is described as the first time an EU Member State will allow the use of blockchain technology for bank and insurance guarantees.
crowdfundinsider.com
Blockchain Gaming Survey Reveals Gamers Are “Positive” About Benefits Of Play-and-Earn Games
ZEBEDEE, a Fintech and “next-generation” payment processor for the gaming industry, announced the results of a study “surveying over 1,000 U.S. respondents who play a minimum of one hour of video games per week to gauge their feelings toward blockchain technologies, NFTs and cryptocurrencies being integrated into video games.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Matrixport’s Cactus Custody Completes SOC 2 Type 1 Certification by Deloitte
Matrixport, one of the “largest” digital assets financial services platform, has announced that its institutional custodian service brand, Cactus Custody, has successfully “completed the SOC (System and Organization Controls) 2 Type 1 audit of its security and data privacy practices.”. This certification “reflects Matrixport’s commitment to technical...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Banking: ZA Bank Announces Currency Exchange Service
ZA Bank has announced a currency exchange service. The digital bank states that the service will incorporate zero handling fees with no additional charges and real-time quotations to offer users a transparent experience. Last month, Wise, a digital currency transfer and payment provider, announced services for ZA Bank. According to...
crowdfundinsider.com
Wall Street Blockchain Alliance Pursues Digital Asset Industry Principles in Wake of Negative Events
The Wall Street Blockchain Alliance (WSBA), an advocacy group for distributed ledger technology, has announced the launch of the Digital Asset Industry Principles. WSBA states that these principles follow the recent events in crypto markets that have challenged the industry. The collaborative effort is described as an industry initiative to...
crowdfundinsider.com
Payoneer Receives In-Principle Regulatory Approval in Singapore
Payoneer (NASDAQ: PAYO), the commerce technology company powering payments and growth for the new global economy, has received in-principle approval as a Major Payment Institution License holder from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). The license, once received, “will allow Payoneer to offer additional payments services such as mass payout...
crowdfundinsider.com
As Questions Increase, Tether Says it Will Reduce Secured Loans on its Reserves to Zero
In a blog post, Tether announced its intent to reduce secured loans to zero during 2023. Along with the announcement, Tether stated that its current secured loans are overcollateralized and covered by extremely liquid assets. The statement follows a claim published on WSJ.com that said Tether’s lending practices placed the stablecoin at risk. Tether quickly countered the claim, but in the current environment, rumors can quickly be accepted as fact.
crowdfundinsider.com
India’s Cashfree Payments Enables eUPP to Provide Educational Institutions with Secure Payments for Parents, Students
Cashfree Payments, India’s leading payments and API banking solutions company, is enabling eUPP (eLite Unified Payment Platform), a fee payment management system for schools and colleges, “to offer an instant and secure fee payments experience for end users.”. Currently, through this partnership, “more than 500 educational institutions across...
