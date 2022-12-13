ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
Praise 93.3

Real-Time Live Severe Weather Updates for West, Central Alabama

Tornado Watch for Dallas, Greene, Hale, Marengo, Perry, Sumter [AL] till 8:00 PM CST. The Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Weather Center is providing real-time severe weather updates for the duration of this active weather system. So be sure to check back often. According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, "a...
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

Flood Watch Issued Tuesday for Parts of West, Central Alabama Ahead of Wednesday Severe Weather

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a flood watch for several counties across Central and West Alabama Tuesday as severe weather is expected to impact parts of the state on Wednesday. Counties/ Cities Impacted. Marion. Lamar. Fayette. Winston. Walker. Blount. Etowah. Calhoun. Cherokee. Pickens. Tuscaloosa. Jefferson. Shelby. St.Clair.
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

Alabama’s New Gun Laws (Plus A Few More) In 2023

Every year, the start of January brings new laws to the state of Alabama, as well as the nation. Last year, it was a new law related to the vaccine for Covid-19. This time, it's a strange bill that allows law enforcement to easily obtain a warrant for a "wiretap" on your digital devices.
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

Alabama This Dollar Bill Can Be Worth $20,000

Have you ever heard of a star note? If I was told two years ago that I would watch TikTok and learn things I never knew…I would laugh at them. Now I find myself losing hours watching videos. Scrolling TikTok like a teenager…. So back to what a star...
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

New Alabama Laws For 2023 That You Should Know

Every year, the start of January brings new laws to the state of Alabama, as well as the nation. Last year, it was a new law related to the vaccine for Covid-19. This time, it's a strange bill that allows law enforcement to easily obtain a warrant for a "wiretap" on your digital devices.
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

Governor Kay Ivey Bans TikTok on State-Issued Devices and Networks

Governor Kay Ivey has banned the use of TikTok on state-issued networks and devices, reportedly as a means to protect Alabama from Chinese infiltration. Governor Ivey issued a memo to the heads of state agencies Tuesday evening, banning the use of the social media platform on any device provided or network operated by the state government.
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
872K+
Views
ABOUT

Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://praise933.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy