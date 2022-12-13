Read full article on original website
Active Weather Day Ahead Includes Threats of Flooding, Tornadoes
The Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa weather center has been closely monitoring a storm system that will move into our area today and through the evening hours. The main concerns are the potential for flooding, damaging winds, and tornadoes. As a reminder, when any of the counties under our listening coverage area...
Real-Time Live Severe Weather Updates for West, Central Alabama
Tornado Watch for Dallas, Greene, Hale, Marengo, Perry, Sumter [AL] till 8:00 PM CST. The Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Weather Center is providing real-time severe weather updates for the duration of this active weather system. So be sure to check back often. According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, "a...
Flood Watch Issued Tuesday for Parts of West, Central Alabama Ahead of Wednesday Severe Weather
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a flood watch for several counties across Central and West Alabama Tuesday as severe weather is expected to impact parts of the state on Wednesday. Counties/ Cities Impacted. Marion. Lamar. Fayette. Winston. Walker. Blount. Etowah. Calhoun. Cherokee. Pickens. Tuscaloosa. Jefferson. Shelby. St.Clair.
Alabama’s New Gun Laws (Plus A Few More) In 2023
Every year, the start of January brings new laws to the state of Alabama, as well as the nation. Last year, it was a new law related to the vaccine for Covid-19. This time, it's a strange bill that allows law enforcement to easily obtain a warrant for a "wiretap" on your digital devices.
Dumpster-Dive Finds New Apple Watches Coach Handbags In Alabama
They say one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. From what I see, there’s a lot of treasure out there! What am I referring to? Dumpster Diving!! Yes, this is a trend that has gained momentum. There are thousands of videos showing what people have found in dumpsters.
Alabama This Dollar Bill Can Be Worth $20,000
Have you ever heard of a star note? If I was told two years ago that I would watch TikTok and learn things I never knew…I would laugh at them. Now I find myself losing hours watching videos. Scrolling TikTok like a teenager…. So back to what a star...
New Alabama Laws For 2023 That You Should Know
Florida Pastor Arrested in Alleged $8 Million COVID Relief Scam After Trying to Buy Luxury Disney World Home
A Florida pastor is in hot water after allegedly obtaining $8 million in fraudulent federal COVID-19 relief funds and trying to use some of the money to buy a luxury on Walt Disney World property. Pastor Evan Edwards, 64, and his son, Josh Edwards, 30, were taken into police custody...
Governor Kay Ivey Bans TikTok on State-Issued Devices and Networks
Governor Kay Ivey has banned the use of TikTok on state-issued networks and devices, reportedly as a means to protect Alabama from Chinese infiltration. Governor Ivey issued a memo to the heads of state agencies Tuesday evening, banning the use of the social media platform on any device provided or network operated by the state government.
Alabama Native and Famed DJ For ‘Ellen’ Show Dies At Age 40
Unfortunate news has it's been made public that Alabama native and "Ellen" show DJ Stephen "Twitch" Boss has died. According to CNN, Boss's wife Allison Holker Boss confirmed his death in a statement to them saying,. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband...
