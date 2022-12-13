Get ‘Free Chicken for a Year’ at a St. Louis KFC grand opening

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A new Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant is opening today in Jennings.

The first 50 customers will get a “Free Chicken for a Year” gift card. There will also be a ceremony, including a “Colonel tie” ribbon-cutting.

The new KFC restaurant is located at 8933 Jennings Station Road. The grand opening is at 10:30 a.m.

This is KBP Brands’ 15th KFC restaurant in the greater St. Louis metro area. The company’s headquarters is in Overland Park, Kansas.

They plan to hire 50 new employees. Learn more about the available jobs, pay, and benefits here: www.KFC.com/careers .

