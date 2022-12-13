ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennings, MO

Get ‘Free Chicken for a Year’ at a St. Louis KFC grand opening

By Joe Millitzer
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Q0Z0_0jgucLmB00

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A new Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant is opening today in Jennings.
The first 50 customers will get a “Free Chicken for a Year” gift card. There will also be a ceremony, including a “Colonel tie” ribbon-cutting.

The new KFC restaurant is located at 8933 Jennings Station Road. The grand opening is at 10:30 a.m.

This is KBP Brands’ 15th KFC restaurant in the greater St. Louis metro area. The company’s headquarters is in Overland Park, Kansas.

They plan to hire 50 new employees. Learn more about the available jobs, pay, and benefits here: www.KFC.com/careers .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2now.com

St. Louis police need help locating a missing senior

The University City Police Department requires your assistance in locating a missing male. St. Louis police need help locating a missing senior. The University City Police Department requires your assistance in locating a missing male. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: The difference …. The words “wishing” and “hoping” are often...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Jury sides with 3 St. Louis officer sued over protest arrest

A woman arrested during a 2017 protest connected to a previous police shooting sought $177,000 in damages over alleged excessive force. A civil jury ruled in favor of the officers on all counts. Jury sides with 3 St. Louis officer sued over protest …. A woman arrested during a 2017...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Illinois looks for lotto player with winning $350K ticket

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Illinois Lottery is looking for one lucky $350,000 winner. They hit the jackpot in the Lucky Day Lotto drawing. The online player matched all five numbers drawn Tuesday. The winning numbers were: 6-12-19-37-42. Winners have one year to claim a prize from the Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
feastmagazine.com

7 local bakeries with festive holiday cookies

As the holiday season approaches, we all contemplate the best way to show friends and family that we care. There’s no better way to do this with a festive assortment of handmade cookies. Whether you're thanking your host at a holiday dinner, sharing treats with work colleagues or want to give your family members a few sweets, these seven places have you covered with their holiday cookie selection.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

52K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy