Mid-December Nor’easter to Dump Snow across Maine & New Brunswick
The bare December landscape we’ve been seeing across Maine and New Brunswick is about to be transformed into a winter wonderland one week before Christmas. A storm system bearing down on western and central Maine today is expected to dump a significant amount of snow before turning its sights on northern Maine and New Brunswick this weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Saturday and Sunday for Aroostook County, with potentially heavy snowfall coming in two stages.
You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is
Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
New Business Potential at Popular Location in Fort Fairfield, Maine
A very well known location in Fort Fairfield is a great opportunity for an entrepreneur. Fort Fairfield would love to see a place back in business. The diner is a great meeting spot to hang out with family and see neighbors. Plus, there are apartments to rent in the heart of town.
Hospitals weigh in on what may be ahead this winter in the County
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - With Influenza A spiking, is this the peak or is this just the beginning of the flu, Covid and RSV seasons?. Dr. Brian Griffin the CMO of Houlton Regional Hospital says, “I think Covid is gonna always be there kind of in the background. I’m not sure that we’re gonna see a huge peak like we had in the past. RSV, same thing. That seems to have peaked, that probably will continue downward. But the flu I think is going, given past history is going to kind of hang with us a bit longer, and the big concern across is going into the holidays. We may see a bump up as everyone gets together over the next couple weeks. And that will probably be something that we’ll see as well.”
Two People Injured After Car Strikes Delivery Van in Presque Isle
An expectant mother and a young person were injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Presque Isle. Presque Isle Police and Presque Isle Fire and EMS responded to the collision on the Washburn Road around 2:30 p.m. According to the Presque Isle Police Department, a delivery van was turning into Pine Village Park when a passenger car, traveling eastbound on the Washburn Road struck the van on the passenger side head-on. Two people in car taken to the hospital in Presque Isle following Tuesday collision.
Crash Causes Outage in Presque Isle
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - An early morning crash knocked electricity out for some in Presque Isle around the Industrial Street area. According to Presque Isle Police Department, a vehicle carrying a single occupant left the roadway and struck a utility pole in the area of 20 Industrial Street. The driver was transported to Northern Light AR Gould with what is expected to be non-life threatening injuries, while the vehicle is suspected to be a total loss. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
As Early Morning Snow Showers Taper Off, Gusty Winds Will Continue
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Wednesday. Yesterday we spent most of the day under the cloud cover with the exception of some isolated to scattered snow showers, but once we headed into the overnight hours, we started seeing the leading edge of some snow showers. We...
UPDATE: Multiple People Transported to Hospital after Washburn Road Crash
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -UPDATE: On Tuesday 12/13 at approximately 2:30pm , Presque Isle Police Department along with Presque Isle Fire and EMS responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Washburn Road. A delivery van was turning into Pine Village Park when a passenger car, traveling eastbound, on the Washburn Road struck the delivery van on the passenger side in a head-on sideswipe crash causing disabling damage to both vehicles.
County hospitals see increase in Influenza A
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - County hospitals are seeing an increase in the number of people coming down with the flu. This in addition to the people experiencing Covid and RSV. Dr. Brian Griffin the Chief Medical Officer at Houlton Regional Hospital says, “Our numbers are, in the general sense,...
County Hospitals taking action to combat staffing shortages
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - Most beds are full at the four local hospitals. This is due to several reasons, like multiple illnesses circling around the County and staffing shortages. The hospitals are working hard to fix the staffing shortage. Shawn Anderson, the CEO Houlton Regional Hospital says, “Some of...
County hospitals are busy due to illness and staffing
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - Influenza A has arrived in the County. Between that, Covid and RSV, local hospitals have been very busy. Kris Doody, CEO at Cary Medical Centers says, “We still have the ongoing issue of getting patients transferred out. That ebbs and flows, but it hasn’t improved dramatically. Trying to get somebody transferred to a bed south has been a challenge for quite some time now. And also, although it’s been a bit better recently, trying to get a patient to a different level of care, like a nursing home has been a challenge, which has occupied some acute care beds. So our beds being occupied at Cary with Covid has definitely changed, but there’s been other factors that have definitely impacted our beds.”
County hospitals weigh in on if the vaccine mandate is still impacting staffing
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - Hospitals are experiencing staffing issues, but are they connected to the vaccine mandate put in place during the Covid pandemic?. Jenn Plant, RN and Chief Nursing Officer at Cary Medical Center, “It wasn’t a large volume of people that affected us and it’s nothing that we’ve been seeing coming through. I think it’s pretty well known if you’re gonna be working in a hospital that you need to be Covid vaccinated. You need to be flu vaccinated. So it hasn’t really caused a huge issue. We’re still seeing plenty of nursing students come through, so that’s been extremely encouraging.”
Madawaska Owls Boys Look To Continue On Their Success From The Soccer Field To The Hardwood.
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Madawaska Owls are transitioning to basketball where they hope to carry over the success of the soccer season. Jonathon Eigenmann has the story. Dean Gendreau:” Pretty excited about the team this year, we gotta mix of some experience players and some good young players,...
SAHS Boys looking to defend title.
DYER BROOK, Maine (WAGM) - The SAHS Warriors Boys basketball team won their first State title since 1991 last year. The Warriors head into this year as one of the favorites to win another gold ball. They know that the road will be a long and winding one and they will have to stay focused.
