AEW RETURNING TO NYC AREA, PRE-SALE CODE FOR WINNIPEG DEBUT, FORMER WWE STAR AT DYNAMITE & MORE
AEW announced they will return to the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY on Wednesday 4/5/23. Tickets will go on sale 12/23. There will be an online pre-sale tomorrow for AEW's Tuesday 3/14/23 debut in Winnipeg, Manitoba at the Canada Life Center tomorrow at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.com at this link using pre-sale code TDPW2X.
AEW IN LAREDO, TEXAS DEBUT PRE-SALE CODE
For those who have asked, the pre-sale code for the 2/15/23 AEW debut in Laredo, Texas at the Sames Auto Arena is TALPF5. The online pre-sale will be tomorrow at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.com at this link. AEW will have a live Dynamite and tape Rampage at the...
SHOTZI, VENGEANCE DAY ON SALE TOMORROW AND MORE
For those who have asked about Shotzi's hand injury, we are told that there was a legitimate injury issue that led to the angle on Smackdown last week. The next WWE NXT taping in Florida will be 1/3/23. Tickets for NXT Vengeance Day go on sale tomorrow. For those of...
AEW RETURNING TO MISSOURI
AEW will returning to Independence, Missouri on Wednesday 3/22 for live Dynamite (followed by a Rampage taping) at the Cable Dahmer Arena. Tickets will go on sale on 12/23.
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT ON TNT
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Rampage on TNT:. *The Best Friends & Dustin Rhodes & Orange Cassidy vs. Danhausen vs. The Butcher & The Blade & Kip Sabian & Trent Seven. *Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara with Tay Conti. *Sky Blue vs. Dr. Britt Baker. *FTR to appear. *Wardlow...
VIDEO: MIRO ON POTENTIAL AEW TV RETURN
AEW star Miro and his wife, former WWE star CJ "Lana" Perry were interviewed by MuseTV at the premiere for Disney+'s new National Treasure series:. When asked about his potential return to AEW programming, Miro said, "It's not up to me. I'm doing everything I can and from then on, I'm just sitting and waiting for the opportunity."
RINGSIDEFEST 2022 NEXT WEEK, COMPLETE DETAILS, SUBWAY MANIA, TWO NEW WWE RUMBLE DVDS AND MORE
Our friends at Ringside Collectibles announced the following the Usos will be their special guests next week for the 2022 Ringsidefest next week:. Titus O'Neil was interviewed by NBC's Washington, DC affiliate at this link. Thanks to Mike K. The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble will be released on DVD as...
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW ON TBS - 'WINTER IS COMING 2022'
Scheduled for tonight's "Winter is Coming" edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS from Garland, Texas at the Curtis Culwell Center:. *AEW Champion MJF vs. Ricky Starks. *AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Young Bucks - Best of Seven Series, Match Four. *Ruby Soho vs. Tay Melo. *The House of...
UWN TITLE CHANGE, UPDATE ON ARIZONA DEBUT
The Danny Limelight United Wrestling Championship win over Jordan Clearwater will air on the weekend of 12/24 on Championship Wrestling TV. Limelight's first title defense will be 1/14/23 in Mesa, CA against Eddie Kingston at the promotion's Red Carpet Rumble 2023 at Bell Bank Park. AEW's Ortiz has also been...
UNITED EMPIRE INVADE - STRONG 91
FREE FULL EPISODE! United Empire Invade! | STRONG Ep91.
WWE TAPING TWO EPISODES OF SMACKDOWN TOMORROW IN CHICAGO
The WWE Friday Night Smackdown episode on Friday 12/23 will not be live. WWE will tape that episode tomorrow in Chicago at the Allstate Arena.
THE GREATEST WHAT IF? IN PRO WRESTLING HISTORY, MANDY ROSE AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. What do you think is the greatest "What It?" in pro wrestling history?. I don't think - I KNOW what the greatest What If? in pro wrestling history was, because we all lived through it. It's what if COVID had never hit.
THE XFL GETS AN OFFICIAL ENERGY DRINK
ZOA ENERGY NAMED OFFICIAL AND EXCLUSIVE ENERGY DRINK OF THE XFL. ZOA to serve as presenting sponsor of XFL kickoff in February and host in-stadium experiences for fans at all XFL games throughout the 2023 season. ARLINGTON, TX – December 15, 2022 – The XFL today announced a partnership with...
BRAND SPLIT IN AEW, BLAME WHERE IT’S DUE, ROH ON HONOR CLUB AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Did Tony overpay for ROH? Holy crap. 10 bucks to watch a weekly ROH show is bad. And you know there is no tv deal in sight because the Briscoes and Claudio are champs. I don't know...
OFFICIAL MLW FUSION PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Watch nationwide on cable TV on beIN Sports or stream on Pro Wrestling TV. MLW FUSION returns tonight at 8pm ET streaming worldwide on Pro Wrestling TV and Saturday 8pm ET nationwide on cable television on beIN SPORTS. This week’s card:. National Openweight Championship: Davey Richards (champion) vs. SB...
HIRING MANSURY, JADE'S STREAK, MISSING IMPACT PERFORMERS AND MORE
Where did PCO and Killer Kelly go in Impact Wrestling?. Nowhere. They are still with the company, we are told. It's just the current creative ebb and flow, nothing more. What do you think Michael Mansury's hire means for AEW moving forward? How big of a get is this for Tony Khan, especially in regard to the television product?
AEW TV CHANGE, WINTER IS COMING, NEW MERCH AND MORE
It was announced today that AEW programming in Germany will be moving to free to air channel DMAX, which is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, beginning on 1/29. The press release (in German) is at:. Shopaew.com has a TOP ROPE TUESDAY LIMITED EDITION THE ACCLAIMED - ACCLAIMED EVERY WEDNESDAY (HOT...
MLW VS. WWE LAWSUIT MOVING FORWARD, FULL DETAILS
All signs are that the U.S. District Court, California Northern District (San Jose) will be allowing Major League Wrestling's lawsuit against World Wrestling Entertainment to proceed as they issued a Case Management Order yesterday. The 19-page lawsuit filed by MLW this past January alleged intentional interference with contractual relations, intentional interference with prospective economic relations, a violation of the Sherman Antitrust act and more, including allegations that WWE interference caused the cancelation of a signed MLW deal with FOX-owned streaming platform Tubi and prevented ViceTV from coming to terms with MLW, each preventing MLW from acquiring revenue that would have come from those deals.
