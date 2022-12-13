ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

curetoday.com

Platitudes Can Be Toxic for People With Cancer

I was told I had the “good” type of breast cancer, but does such a thing even exist? I think not. When I was diagnosed with breast cancer, I was told that my cancer subtype was the “good” kind of cancer. At the time, I wasn’t sure what this meant.
EverydayHealth.com

Losing Taste And Smell Due to COVID-19 Tied to Lower Reinfection Risk

Some people who lose their sense of taste or smell due to a COVID-19 infection may have an easier time fighting off the virus in the future, a new study suggests. For the study, conducted in 2020 at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical center in New York City, scientists tested 266 people for antibodies to COVID-19 at least two weeks after their symptoms were mostly gone and they no longer showed signs of active infection. None of the subjects had experienced severe cases, or had any signs of acute infection when they were tested for antibodies, and they had no lingering symptoms other than a potential loss of taste or smell.
SELF

When Does Shortness of Breath Signal a Potential Heart Problem?

It’s pretty well-known that chest pain is a possible sign of heart trouble—but it’s far from the only sign. Shortness of breath—which can feel like you’re exerting yourself more than you’re used to—is another big one to pay attention to, because it can signal heart valve disease, heart attack, and heart failure, among other cardiovascular issues.
MedicalXpress

Loss of smell following COVID linked to a person's immune reaction to the infection

A team of researchers from Columbia University Irving Medical Center, the University of Pennsylvania, the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism and the New York State Psychiatric Institute has found that a person's loss of taste or smell due to a COVID-19 infection may be linked to the intensity of their immune response.
WebMD

Loss of Taste, Smell From COVID Linked to High Antibody Levels

Dec. 15, 2022 – People who reported loss of taste or smell due to a COVID-19 infection had twice the number of neutralizing antibodies compared to people who also got the virus but could still smell and taste normally, new research shows. Loss of smell and taste during COVID-19...
labroots.com

The Foods and Behaviors Most Associated with Long-Term Weight Gain

Obesity is one of the most rapidly growing health issues in America, and the rise in obesity has been linked to health issues including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and more. A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine has linked specific dietary and lifestyle behaviors to long-term weight gain in Americans.
MedicalXpress

'Burden-free' study method finds two blood pressure drugs equally effective

A large Veterans Affairs (VA) clinical trial found that the blood pressure drug chlorthalidone (CTD) was not superior to hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) for the prevention of cardiovascular disease or non-cancer death. Both drugs are in a class of medications called thiazide diuretics, commonly known as water pills. They are used to...
MedicalXpress

Diet and exercise intervention better for pain in knee osteoarthritis

For overweight or obese patients with knee osteoarthritis, diet and exercise result in a small but statistically significant difference in knee pain over 18 months compared with an attention control, according to a study published in the Dec. 13 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association. Stephen P....
healthcareguys.com

5 Advances In Gastroesophageal reflux disease – GERD Treatment

Acid reflux, or gastroesophageal reflux, is a common condition people may experience at least once in their life. However, if it persists more than twice a week, doctors and other healthcare specialists may diagnose it as gastroesophageal reflux disease. Gastroesophageal reflux disease, or GERD, is a chronic condition in which...
findingfarina.com

Eye Floaters – Symptoms and Recommended Treatments

Floaters in the eyes can be a very common problem. They are caused by various factors, including a tear or detachment in the retina, the light-sensitive layer of tissue that lines the inner eye. There are many treatments for these types of floaters. These treatments can include eye drops, a great way to treat floaters, and surgery, which can help patients who suffer from floaters.
EverydayHealth.com

Edamame 101: Nutrition, Health Benefits, Side Effects, and More

While edamame is a staple in stir-fries as well as vegetarian meals, this plant can offer a variety of nutritional benefits for anyone. (1) In the United States, edamame seems to be most popular as a snack food. But people are starting to catch on to this soybean as a source of protein to add to a variety of other dishes, too.
myscience.org

Some cancer cells may not be as immortal as previously thought

Researchers use baker's yeast to study potential targets for fighting cancer cells. Scientists at Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU) and the Institute of Molecular Biology (IMB) in Mainz may have discovered new insights into how cancer cells regulate the ends of their chromosomes, called telomeres. Certain cancers use a specific type of telomere regulation called ALT, which was thought to allow them to become immortal. Professor Brian Luke and his group found that ALT cells may actually undergo senescence, which could mean that they are vulnerable to drugs designed to kill senescent cells. This finding could open the way for new therapies to slow or stop ALT cancer cells from growing.
newsnationnow.com

Doctors share tips to prevent sickness before the holidays

(NewsNation) — A tripledemic of COVID-19, the flu, and RSV is pummeling the U.S. health system after years of pandemic burnout, and hospital beds are running out nationwide.  . Dr. Saju Matthew, a primary care physician and public health specialist in Atlanta, joined “NewsNation Live” to discuss ways to prevent...

