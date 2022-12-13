Read full article on original website
A woman had a line on her nail that looked like a splinter. She got it checked out and was diagnosed with an aggressive skin cancer.
Charmaine Sherlock didn't think that the mark could be as dangerous as melanoma, the deadliest skin cancer.
curetoday.com
Platitudes Can Be Toxic for People With Cancer
I was told I had the “good” type of breast cancer, but does such a thing even exist? I think not. When I was diagnosed with breast cancer, I was told that my cancer subtype was the “good” kind of cancer. At the time, I wasn’t sure what this meant.
EverydayHealth.com
Losing Taste And Smell Due to COVID-19 Tied to Lower Reinfection Risk
Some people who lose their sense of taste or smell due to a COVID-19 infection may have an easier time fighting off the virus in the future, a new study suggests. For the study, conducted in 2020 at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical center in New York City, scientists tested 266 people for antibodies to COVID-19 at least two weeks after their symptoms were mostly gone and they no longer showed signs of active infection. None of the subjects had experienced severe cases, or had any signs of acute infection when they were tested for antibodies, and they had no lingering symptoms other than a potential loss of taste or smell.
When Does Shortness of Breath Signal a Potential Heart Problem?
It’s pretty well-known that chest pain is a possible sign of heart trouble—but it’s far from the only sign. Shortness of breath—which can feel like you’re exerting yourself more than you’re used to—is another big one to pay attention to, because it can signal heart valve disease, heart attack, and heart failure, among other cardiovascular issues.
MedicalXpress
Patients with heart failure with improved ejection fraction benefit from the SGLT2 inhibitor dapagliflozin: Study
With modern therapies for heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), some patients can improve their cardiac function during treatment. But despite this improvement in the ability of their hearts to pump, these patients with so called heart failure with improved ejection fraction (HFimpEF) remain at high risk for adverse outcomes.
MedicalXpress
Loss of smell following COVID linked to a person's immune reaction to the infection
A team of researchers from Columbia University Irving Medical Center, the University of Pennsylvania, the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism and the New York State Psychiatric Institute has found that a person's loss of taste or smell due to a COVID-19 infection may be linked to the intensity of their immune response.
WebMD
Loss of Taste, Smell From COVID Linked to High Antibody Levels
Dec. 15, 2022 – People who reported loss of taste or smell due to a COVID-19 infection had twice the number of neutralizing antibodies compared to people who also got the virus but could still smell and taste normally, new research shows. Loss of smell and taste during COVID-19...
Updated booster shot prevents a majority of Covid hospitalizations in older adults
The updated Covid booster shot is proving to be effective at keeping people — especially older adults — out of the hospital, according to two new studies published Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The findings come as Covid cases rise amid the holiday season.
Colon Cancer Responds Well to Changes in Diet, New Study Says
52,580 Americans are predicted to die from colon cancer by the end of 2022, according to The National Cancer Institute. This represents 7.9% of all newly diagnosed forms of cancer and 8.6% of nationwide fatalities in the same time period.
labroots.com
The Foods and Behaviors Most Associated with Long-Term Weight Gain
Obesity is one of the most rapidly growing health issues in America, and the rise in obesity has been linked to health issues including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and more. A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine has linked specific dietary and lifestyle behaviors to long-term weight gain in Americans.
California has plenty of anti-COVID drugs, but doctors aren't prescribing them
Drugs such as Paxlovid and molnupiravir are free and widely available, but officials say doctors are not prescribing them as much as they should.
MedicalXpress
'Burden-free' study method finds two blood pressure drugs equally effective
A large Veterans Affairs (VA) clinical trial found that the blood pressure drug chlorthalidone (CTD) was not superior to hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) for the prevention of cardiovascular disease or non-cancer death. Both drugs are in a class of medications called thiazide diuretics, commonly known as water pills. They are used to...
MedicalXpress
Diet and exercise intervention better for pain in knee osteoarthritis
For overweight or obese patients with knee osteoarthritis, diet and exercise result in a small but statistically significant difference in knee pain over 18 months compared with an attention control, according to a study published in the Dec. 13 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association. Stephen P....
healthcareguys.com
5 Advances In Gastroesophageal reflux disease – GERD Treatment
Acid reflux, or gastroesophageal reflux, is a common condition people may experience at least once in their life. However, if it persists more than twice a week, doctors and other healthcare specialists may diagnose it as gastroesophageal reflux disease. Gastroesophageal reflux disease, or GERD, is a chronic condition in which...
As COVID cases rise, CVS Pharmacy expands accessibility of Paxlovid oral treatment
The Food and Drug Administration gave pharmacists the green light to prescribe the medication in July, but CVS recently expanded the service to its drugstores in 49 states.
findingfarina.com
Eye Floaters – Symptoms and Recommended Treatments
Floaters in the eyes can be a very common problem. They are caused by various factors, including a tear or detachment in the retina, the light-sensitive layer of tissue that lines the inner eye. There are many treatments for these types of floaters. These treatments can include eye drops, a great way to treat floaters, and surgery, which can help patients who suffer from floaters.
EverydayHealth.com
Edamame 101: Nutrition, Health Benefits, Side Effects, and More
While edamame is a staple in stir-fries as well as vegetarian meals, this plant can offer a variety of nutritional benefits for anyone. (1) In the United States, edamame seems to be most popular as a snack food. But people are starting to catch on to this soybean as a source of protein to add to a variety of other dishes, too.
myscience.org
Some cancer cells may not be as immortal as previously thought
Researchers use baker's yeast to study potential targets for fighting cancer cells. Scientists at Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU) and the Institute of Molecular Biology (IMB) in Mainz may have discovered new insights into how cancer cells regulate the ends of their chromosomes, called telomeres. Certain cancers use a specific type of telomere regulation called ALT, which was thought to allow them to become immortal. Professor Brian Luke and his group found that ALT cells may actually undergo senescence, which could mean that they are vulnerable to drugs designed to kill senescent cells. This finding could open the way for new therapies to slow or stop ALT cancer cells from growing.
newsnationnow.com
Doctors share tips to prevent sickness before the holidays
(NewsNation) — A tripledemic of COVID-19, the flu, and RSV is pummeling the U.S. health system after years of pandemic burnout, and hospital beds are running out nationwide. . Dr. Saju Matthew, a primary care physician and public health specialist in Atlanta, joined “NewsNation Live” to discuss ways to prevent...
MiraLAX Explained: Usage, Dosage, And Side Effects
MiraLAX is a laxative medication commonly used to treat constipation. Here's what you should know about its uses, dosage, and side effects.
