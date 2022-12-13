ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, AR

neareport.com

Suspected cop killer was previously arrested for aiming gun at police

Pipe Testing Positive for Methamphetamine Found During Arrest. Multiple families woke up to tragedy today as a Stuttgart officer was killed while in pursuit of a Stone County man later killed in a shootout with SWAT officers. Arkansas State Police say a vehicle pursuit that began about 11 PM Wednesday...
STUTTGART, AR
KTLO

Suspect in March I-430 shooting incident arrested

A Little Rock man has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident in March along Interstate 430 in Pulaski County. According to the Arkansas State Police, 32-year-old Christian M. Torrence was arrested Wednesday by Arkansas State Police Special Agents and is currently being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center. Torrence is facing two felony charges including unlawful discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Stone County man killed in fatal officer-involved shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police said a Stone County man suspected of fatally shooting a Stuttgart police officer died when he was shot by responding officers. According to Thursday’s news release, 31-year-old Jacob Cole Barnes of Mountain View fired on two Stuttgart police officers around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, killing one.
STUTTGART, AR
KTLO

Stuttgart officer killed in attempt to arrest Stone County man

A Stuttgart police officer is dead and an Arkansas State Trooper has been wounded during an attempt to arrest a Stone County man south of Stuttgart. According the to the Arkansas State Police, a vehicle pursuit began Wednesday night around 11 ended south of the city near Rieger Road when the suspect, 31-year-old Jacob Cole Barnes of Mountain View, abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot.
STUTTGART, AR
KATV

ASP heads a Tuesday Brinkley homicide; suspect found and arrested

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police officials said a physical altercation and shooting Tuesday resulted in the death of a Brinkley man. Police responded to the scene of 510-A South Carter Street in Brinkley at around 1:30 a.m. where a man was pronounced dead. 53-year-old Jimmy Lee Dillard...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mysaline.com

New Marriage Licenses in Saline County December 16th

This blog features marriage licenses recently granted by the Saline County Clerk’s office. Kristin Lynn Rachel Benton , AR age 41 & Chad Alan Thompson Benton , AR age 42. Allison Wray Styles Benton , AR age 39 & Ricky Hugh Bagley JR Benton , AR age 42. Allison...
SALINE COUNTY, AR
THV11

Police looking for 13-year-old runaway from Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a runaway juvenile. 13-year-old Akeres Hamilton was last seen in Little Rock on December 14. She is described as being 5-foot-6 and 160 pounds. Anyone who may have information regarding her whereabouts...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Sheridan woman arrested for hit-and-run accident

SHERWOOD, Ark. — 24-year-old Keydi Flores of Sheridan has been arrested for a hit-and-run accident that happened in Sherwood on December 9. According to police, the accident happened at 9:00 pm. when Flores was traveling eastbound on Kiehl Avenue. Flores hit Katrina Jones who was walking down the road,...
SHERWOOD, AR
KATV

Man fraudulently uses credit card at Home Depot, says Cabot police

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Cabot Police Department Criminal Investigations Division announced on Tuesday they are searching to identify a wanted man. According to the police the man is wanted for questioning regarding the fraudulent use of a credit card at a Home Depot in Cabot. The black van...
CABOT, AR

