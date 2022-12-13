Read full article on original website
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids senior care hosts ‘Santa to a Senior’ program
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Home Instead, an in-home senior care service provider in Cedar Rapids, hosted its “Santa to a Senior” program. The program is meant to bring cheer, companionship, and gifts to older adults in Cedar Rapids who may otherwise be alone during the holidays.
KCRG.com
Iowa Restaurant Association addresses concerning trend of local restaurant closures
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -More restaurants are expected to close their doors in the months ahead. It comes as a number of local restaurants have shut down over the last several weeks. The closures are happening at seemingly popular restaurants. Fong’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids closed it’s doors last month....
KCRG.com
Handmade Holiday brings 43 local vendors to one storefront
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A holiday shop in Cedar Rapids is bringing 43 local vendors together under one storefront. Handmade Holiday is open for it’s sixth season in Lindale Mall. The store is only open for a portion of the year. They open November through Christmas Eve at 5p.m.
Iowa Man Uses Christmas Display For Suicide Prevention Awareness
If you or someone you know has thoughts of suicide, help is available. The Crisis Hotline number is 988. Suicide is a sad and very scary situation, that no one wants to find themselves in. Family members and friends of suicide victims can go the rest of their lives feeling guilty wondering what they could've done differently. That answer isn't simple for anyone who's been through a tragedy like this. This Iowa man is trying to make difference. Gary Honn from Fairfax, Iowa, sadly lost his brother-in-law to suicide and is now trying his best to turn a terrible situation, into a way to help others.
KCRG.com
Hiawatha’s 3rd annual Holiday Lights Parade to feature Santa, Mrs. Claus
HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Hiawatha is set to hold its third annual Holiday Lights Parade Thursday night. People who live on the route will be treated to a parade featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus. It starts at 5:30 p.m. The city of Hiawatha says people who don’t live along the...
cbs2iowa.com
Salvation Army in Cedar Rapids is $78K behind its goal
This year's Salvation Army Christmas Campaign could definitely use more of your change in the red kettles in 2022. Currently the Salvation Army reports it is $78,000 behind on fundraising efforts compared to the same time last year. You can help by donating to the Salvation Army's Virtual Red Kettle...
KCRG.com
Gates return to Brucemore in Cedar Rapids as 2020 derecho recovery continues
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular attraction in Cedar Rapids has made important progress this week as the recovery efforts following the 2020 derecho continue. The gates to Brucemore have finally returned to the grounds after having been sent to be restored in Minneapolis about a year ago. The...
KCRG.com
Linn-Mar school district superintendent to retire
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Superintendent for the Linn-Mar Community School District said he plans to retire at the end of the school year. In a message sent to staff on Friday, Superintendent Shannon Bisgard said he notified the school board of his intention to retire, but he plans to help ensure a smooth transition to the next superintendent.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids water main break closes street, repairs to take 2 weeks
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in northeast Cedar Rapids may need to find a new route for the next couple of weeks. The City of Cedar Rapids said there was a water main break at 29th Street northeast. The city says the street will be closed from A Avenue...
KCRG.com
Iowa BIG students plan parade of lights in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -High school students in Cedar Rapids are working with three neighborhood associations to offer something new this holiday season. Students with Iowa BIG are planning a parade of lights for the public to enjoy. It hasn’t been easy getting the word out. ”Yeah that was...
KCRG.com
Eastern Iowa Airport announces service to new destination
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Eastern Iowa Airport is adding non-stop service to Washington, D.C.’s DCA airport starting on June 1 through American Airlines. Marty Lenss, the Director of the Eastern Iowa Airport, made the announcement Friday morning during a press conference alongside Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell and City Manager Jeff Pomeranz.
KCRG.com
Iowa DNR emergency order stops C6-Zero from operating, claims water sources contaminated
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources issued an emergency order to stop C6-Zero from operating in the state of Iowa after its plant in Marengo exploded and injured more than ten people last week. The order said the facility is “a clear threat to public health...
A Cedar Rapids Soul Food Restaurant Has Closed Its Doors
This morning, the Cedar Rapids restaurant Vivian's Soul Food made a sad announcement on Facebook. After six years in business, the eatery has permanently closed its doors. The announcement reads:. "Unfortunately, COVID followed by unprecedented times in our economy have brought residual impacts that are worsening with each day that...
KCRG.com
Local man uses Christmas display to raise money for suicide prevention after losing loved one
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A Christmas light display in Fairfax is raising both awareness and funds for suicide prevention. 541 Iowans died of suicide last year according to the state health department. That was down just slightly from 2020, a year that saw the most suicides amid the pandemic. Gary...
KCRG.com
Together We Achieve looking for volunteers to help pack, distribute food
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids organization is looking for volunteers to help get food to people in need. Together We Achieve, is an organization that wants to pack boxes of food to give to those in need this Holiday season. The organization is looking for people to...
KCRG.com
Des Moines-based Jethro’s BBQ coming to Coralville
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular barbecue restaurant is expanding with a new location in Coralville this Spring. The Des Moines-based Jethro’s BBQ already has seven locations in the Des Moines metro and Ames area. The Coralville location will be the company’s eighth. The company referenced the new...
The Best ‘Expensive’ Restaurant in Iowa is Here in the Corridor
The next time you're looking for a place to do a little "fine dining," there's a great restaurant in Iowa City that should be at the top of your list!. The website Eat This recently published a list with the best expensive restaurants in all 50 states, and I was surprised to see that an Eastern Iowa restaurant was the pick for our state. I just assumed that Iowa's best "expensive" restaurant would be in Des Moines!
KCRG.com
‘Together We Are’ campaign helps spread mental health awareness for West Delaware students
Manchester, Iowa (KCRG) -Students and staff at West Delaware Community School District are making sure the mental health of other students is not ignored. On Friday, they kicked off the “Together We Are” campaign to help address and improve students’ mental health. All three district schools had kids participate in activities promoting positive mental health.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Salvation Army looks to close funding gap amid decline in donations
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Salvation Army said the critical services it provides to the community are at risk as holiday donations are down nearly 30 percent year over year. In a press release, Salvation Army Captain Shawn DeBaar said the decline in donations will make it...
The Odds of a White Christmas in Eastern Iowa Will Surprise You
If you talk to almost any Iowan who dislikes snow, winter, and cold, they'll likely agree that they'll put up with those things for two days each year: Christmas Eve and Christmas day. After that, they're ready to say adios to the snow and cold. While most Hallmark movies show...
