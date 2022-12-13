ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids senior care hosts ‘Santa to a Senior’ program

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Home Instead, an in-home senior care service provider in Cedar Rapids, hosted its “Santa to a Senior” program. The program is meant to bring cheer, companionship, and gifts to older adults in Cedar Rapids who may otherwise be alone during the holidays.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Handmade Holiday brings 43 local vendors to one storefront

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A holiday shop in Cedar Rapids is bringing 43 local vendors together under one storefront. Handmade Holiday is open for it’s sixth season in Lindale Mall. The store is only open for a portion of the year. They open November through Christmas Eve at 5p.m.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Man Uses Christmas Display For Suicide Prevention Awareness

If you or someone you know has thoughts of suicide, help is available. The Crisis Hotline number is 988. Suicide is a sad and very scary situation, that no one wants to find themselves in. Family members and friends of suicide victims can go the rest of their lives feeling guilty wondering what they could've done differently. That answer isn't simple for anyone who's been through a tragedy like this. This Iowa man is trying to make difference. Gary Honn from Fairfax, Iowa, sadly lost his brother-in-law to suicide and is now trying his best to turn a terrible situation, into a way to help others.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Salvation Army in Cedar Rapids is $78K behind its goal

This year's Salvation Army Christmas Campaign could definitely use more of your change in the red kettles in 2022. Currently the Salvation Army reports it is $78,000 behind on fundraising efforts compared to the same time last year. You can help by donating to the Salvation Army's Virtual Red Kettle...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Linn-Mar school district superintendent to retire

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Superintendent for the Linn-Mar Community School District said he plans to retire at the end of the school year. In a message sent to staff on Friday, Superintendent Shannon Bisgard said he notified the school board of his intention to retire, but he plans to help ensure a smooth transition to the next superintendent.
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa BIG students plan parade of lights in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -High school students in Cedar Rapids are working with three neighborhood associations to offer something new this holiday season. Students with Iowa BIG are planning a parade of lights for the public to enjoy. It hasn’t been easy getting the word out. ”Yeah that was...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Eastern Iowa Airport announces service to new destination

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Eastern Iowa Airport is adding non-stop service to Washington, D.C.’s DCA airport starting on June 1 through American Airlines. Marty Lenss, the Director of the Eastern Iowa Airport, made the announcement Friday morning during a press conference alongside Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell and City Manager Jeff Pomeranz.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Cedar Rapids Soul Food Restaurant Has Closed Its Doors

This morning, the Cedar Rapids restaurant Vivian's Soul Food made a sad announcement on Facebook. After six years in business, the eatery has permanently closed its doors. The announcement reads:. "Unfortunately, COVID followed by unprecedented times in our economy have brought residual impacts that are worsening with each day that...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Des Moines-based Jethro’s BBQ coming to Coralville

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular barbecue restaurant is expanding with a new location in Coralville this Spring. The Des Moines-based Jethro’s BBQ already has seven locations in the Des Moines metro and Ames area. The Coralville location will be the company’s eighth. The company referenced the new...
CORALVILLE, IA
98.1 KHAK

The Best ‘Expensive’ Restaurant in Iowa is Here in the Corridor

The next time you're looking for a place to do a little "fine dining," there's a great restaurant in Iowa City that should be at the top of your list!. The website Eat This recently published a list with the best expensive restaurants in all 50 states, and I was surprised to see that an Eastern Iowa restaurant was the pick for our state. I just assumed that Iowa's best "expensive" restaurant would be in Des Moines!
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

‘Together We Are’ campaign helps spread mental health awareness for West Delaware students

Manchester, Iowa (KCRG) -Students and staff at West Delaware Community School District are making sure the mental health of other students is not ignored. On Friday, they kicked off the “Together We Are” campaign to help address and improve students’ mental health. All three district schools had kids participate in activities promoting positive mental health.
MANCHESTER, IA

