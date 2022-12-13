Read full article on original website
School bus, delivery truck collide on icy rural Franklin County road
Nearby farmers helped evacuate the students.
Crash on Washington Street in Kennewick sends two to hospital
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 12:45 p.m. Washington Street is now reopen for traffic from 1st to 4th Street. According to Commander Aaron Clem with the Kennewick Police, the drivers of both cars were transported to the hospital with "non-life threatening injuries." The crash was a partial head-on collision where one driver...
VIDEO: Man rescued from Table Rock avalanche, recovering in Walla Walla
A 47-year-old man was rescued from an avalanche at Table Rock Mountain around 11 a.m. on December 2 after being swept off his snow bike and down a hillside, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. He is now recovering in Walla Walla.
Head-on Collision Blocks SR 17 For Over an Hour
A collision on SR 17 blocked traffic for over an hour Wednesday morning. Around 9 a.m., Moses Lake Police officers responded to a head-on collision on SR 17 at the railroad tracks south of Stratford Road. A vehicle going southbound crossed into the opposite lane and collided with a vehicle...
Jaws of Life Used to Extract Driver in Moses Lake Head-On Crash
No word on the extent of injuries, but one driver had to be extracted by Moses Lake Fire Department using the jaws of life. Head-on crash on SR-17 collects a third vehicle Wednesday morning. The Moses Lake Police Department says a Wednesday morning crash near the intersection of State Route...
Pasco DUI Driver Causes Blocking Crash in Kennewick
A 42-year-old woman is in the Benton County jail after a Tuesday evening crash. Shortly after 8 PM, Kennewick officers responded to the intersection of West Kennewick Ave. and North Olympia for a two-vehicle crash. The at-fault driver, the woman from Pasco, hit another vehicle, and the crash ended up...
2 Tri-Cities businesses fail their food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded 21 perfect scores.
Driver cited for wreck near BK
PENDLETON – Pendleton police have cited Jessica L. Payton, 36, of Pendleton for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and reckless endangering following a crash at 1:53 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Southgate, Tutuilla Road, and Southwest Hailey Avenue. Police learned from witnesses and evidence at...
Icy Roads and Fog Cause Injury Semi-Truck Rollover Collision in Pasco
A semi-truck and trailer rollover collision took place Monday morning in Pasco. According to Washington State Patrol, the injury rollover happened just south of the I-182 SR 12 interchange. The N/B lanes were blocked with a detour in place. KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked...
Walla Walla police in search of suspect who caused $25k in damages to infrastructure
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Police are looking for assistance in identifying a person who broke into the water treatment plant, Nov. 4 around 8:40 p.m. “Some people are a little bit worried about it, that maybe his intention was to get in there and do something with the water system,” said administrative sergeant, Gunner Fulmer. The man is accused of...
Morning News and Weather Update Dec. 14: "tWITCH" dies, KPD graffiti arrests, it's snowing and more
"tWITCH" the former actor, dancer and DJ on "Ellen" has died. Kennewick police arrested two juveniles suspected of spray-painting graffiti, and snow is falling in the Tri-Cities.
1 driver killed near Kennewick as icy roads send cars, trucks spinning. Some highways closed
Some Tri-Cities area roads also are closed by crashes or drifting snow.
Othello man accused of hit-and-run in injury crash on SR 17
OTHELLO - Washington state troopers say an Othello man is facing charges since illegally leaving the scene of a two-vehicle wreck on SR 17 early Saturday. State patrol officials say 21-year-old Santos Sontay-Hernandez was traveling in a sedan southward on SR 17 near Othello when he traveled across the centerline and struck an oncoming car.
Icy roads force Tri-City school delays Dec. 12. Hanford on late start
Schools around the Mid-Columbia have already started announcing delays for Monday morning. Here’s a list of the latest alerts.
WWPD: Do you recognize this person or pickup?
Walla Walla police are asking the community for assistance in identifying an individual who was involved in an intrusion at the Water Treatment Plant, 581 Mill Creek Road, around 8:20-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Please see the images below. The individual appeared to be driving a blue Ford pickup...
‘Entire life gone in minutes.’ WA 21-year-old still critical after dramatic fire rescue
Gavin Conatser dreamed of becoming an Army Ranger. Now the Kennewick 21-year-old is in the intensive care unit at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle fighting to recover from severe burns and lung damage. An early morning house fire last week left him with second- and third-degree burns before his girlfriend,...
Two are arrested for stealing a vehicle and more
December 10, 2022 at 6:04 a.m., Pendleton Police personnel responded to a residence in the 500 block of NW 21st Street after a resident discovered that his vehicle, a 2008 Ford F-350, was stolen from his residence sometime overnight. Additionally, an ATV was in the bed of the pick-up and a 16-foot flatbed trailer was attached to the rear of the pick-up at the time of the theft. After officers arrived and took the stolen vehicle report, an officer located the detached trailer in the neighborhood of the original theft.
Fort Walla Walla Amphitheater to be resurrected
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The Fort Walla Walla Amphitheater has been a place for members of the community to put on and view theater since 1976, or at least it had been until the last show was put on there in 2013. A chance to see live summer theater again...
Moses Lake man accused of killing wife appears in court
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — The Moses Lake man charged with killing his wife earlier this year appeared in court for the first time on December 13 after extradition from Pennsylvania. Charles Bergman, 54, is being charged with one count of first-degree murder. Bergman was appointed two public defenders and...
I-84 remains closed due to weather and road conditions
ODOT: East. Ore.: I-84 remains closed eastbound and westbound in eastern Oregon between Exit 216 (6 miles east of Pendleton) and Exit 302 in Baker City. The closures are due to high winds, blowing snow and near zero visibility. I-84 westbound is also closed to commercial truck traffic between Exit...
