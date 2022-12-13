ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Crash on Washington Street in Kennewick sends two to hospital

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 12:45 p.m. Washington Street is now reopen for traffic from 1st to 4th Street. According to Commander Aaron Clem with the Kennewick Police, the drivers of both cars were transported to the hospital with "non-life threatening injuries." The crash was a partial head-on collision where one driver...
KENNEWICK, WA
kpq.com

Head-on Collision Blocks SR 17 For Over an Hour

A collision on SR 17 blocked traffic for over an hour Wednesday morning. Around 9 a.m., Moses Lake Police officers responded to a head-on collision on SR 17 at the railroad tracks south of Stratford Road. A vehicle going southbound crossed into the opposite lane and collided with a vehicle...
MOSES LAKE, WA
97 Rock

Pasco DUI Driver Causes Blocking Crash in Kennewick

A 42-year-old woman is in the Benton County jail after a Tuesday evening crash. Shortly after 8 PM, Kennewick officers responded to the intersection of West Kennewick Ave. and North Olympia for a two-vehicle crash. The at-fault driver, the woman from Pasco, hit another vehicle, and the crash ended up...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Driver cited for wreck near BK

PENDLETON – Pendleton police have cited Jessica L. Payton, 36, of Pendleton for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and reckless endangering following a crash at 1:53 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Southgate, Tutuilla Road, and Southwest Hailey Avenue. Police learned from witnesses and evidence at...
PENDLETON, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Walla Walla police in search of suspect who caused $25k in damages to infrastructure

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Police are looking for assistance in identifying a person who broke into the water treatment plant, Nov. 4 around 8:40 p.m. “Some people are a little bit worried about it, that maybe his intention was to get in there and do something with the water system,” said administrative sergeant, Gunner Fulmer. The man is accused of...
WALLA WALLA, WA
ifiberone.com

Othello man accused of hit-and-run in injury crash on SR 17

OTHELLO - Washington state troopers say an Othello man is facing charges since illegally leaving the scene of a two-vehicle wreck on SR 17 early Saturday. State patrol officials say 21-year-old Santos Sontay-Hernandez was traveling in a sedan southward on SR 17 near Othello when he traveled across the centerline and struck an oncoming car.
OTHELLO, WA
wallawallawa.gov

WWPD: Do you recognize this person or pickup?

Walla Walla police are asking the community for assistance in identifying an individual who was involved in an intrusion at the Water Treatment Plant, 581 Mill Creek Road, around 8:20-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Please see the images below. The individual appeared to be driving a blue Ford pickup...
WALLA WALLA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Two are arrested for stealing a vehicle and more

December 10, 2022 at 6:04 a.m., Pendleton Police personnel responded to a residence in the 500 block of NW 21st Street after a resident discovered that his vehicle, a 2008 Ford F-350, was stolen from his residence sometime overnight. Additionally, an ATV was in the bed of the pick-up and a 16-foot flatbed trailer was attached to the rear of the pick-up at the time of the theft. After officers arrived and took the stolen vehicle report, an officer located the detached trailer in the neighborhood of the original theft.
PENDLETON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Fort Walla Walla Amphitheater to be resurrected

WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The Fort Walla Walla Amphitheater has been a place for members of the community to put on and view theater since 1976, or at least it had been until the last show was put on there in 2013. A chance to see live summer theater again...
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Moses Lake man accused of killing wife appears in court

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — The Moses Lake man charged with killing his wife earlier this year appeared in court for the first time on December 13 after extradition from Pennsylvania. Charles Bergman, 54, is being charged with one count of first-degree murder. Bergman was appointed two public defenders and...
MOSES LAKE, WA
centraloregondaily.com

I-84 remains closed due to weather and road conditions

ODOT: East. Ore.: I-84 remains closed eastbound and westbound in eastern Oregon between Exit 216 (6 miles east of Pendleton) and Exit 302 in Baker City. The closures are due to high winds, blowing snow and near zero visibility. I-84 westbound is also closed to commercial truck traffic between Exit...
BAKER CITY, OR

