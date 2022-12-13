Read full article on original website
Death of Atatiana Jefferson: Live updates during sentencing phase after Aaron Dean found guilty of manslaughter
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — The sentencing phase for former Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean begins after a Tarrant County jury found him guilty of manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson. The verdict was reached after five days of testimony and more than 13 hours of deliberation.
WFAA
Aaron Dean Trial Live: Sentencing phase begins after manslaughter conviction
The sentencing phase begins Friday in the case of former Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean. Dean was convicted of manslaughter charges on Thursday.
A retired FWPD Officer has a message for the police, the community and Atatiana Jefferson's family
FORT WORTH, Texas — After Aaron Dean's manslaughter conviction, there is a message being voiced to every Fort Worth police officer, and it comes from one of their own. After serving in the military, Luther Perry joined the Fort Worth Police Depatment. He even worked to help recruit others to become police officers.
WFAA
Aaron Dean trial: How long could Dean's sentence be?
FORT WORTH, Texas — Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean has been found guilty of manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson, but the trial isn't over just yet. On Friday, the punishment phase begins. That's when the prosecution and defense will present evidence and call...
WFAA
Aaron Dean trial: Jury finds former Fort Worth police officer guilty in death of Atatiana Jefferson
Aaron Dean is facing 2 to 20 years in prison for the conviction. This is the first time in Tarrant County an officer has been convicted of manslaughter.
The Death of Atatiana Jefferson: Jury deliberating after hearing closing arguments in murder trial for Aaron Dean
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — A Tarrant County jury has heard closing arguments and is now deliberating in the murder trial for former Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean in the 2019 shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson. Just before 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, Judge George Gallagher began to read the jury their...
The Aaron Dean jury can consider manslaughter vs. murder. What's the difference?
DALLAS — Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean was charged with murder in the 2019 death of Atatiana Jefferson. And he's been on trial for that charge over the last two weeks, with closing arguments wrapping up Wednesday. But when the jury heard instructions from Judge George Gallagher...
'The city will never be the same' | Fort Worth community leaders sound off while awaiting the verdict in Aaron Dean's murder trial
FORT WORTH, Texas — As so many in Fort Worth await the verdict in former Fort Worth Police Department officer Aaron Dean's murder trial, community members like Dr. Sandra Stanley are seriously concerned about the impact the jury's will have on the city. Stanley grew up in the same...
WFAA
Fort Worth community awaits verdict in Aaron Dean murder trial
It's been three years since former Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson. The case will come to a close soon.
Tarrant Co. grand jury declines to indict Fort Worth police officer accused of 2021 'family violence' case
FORT WORTH, Texas — A grand jury in Tarrant County has declined to indict a Fort Worth police officer who was accused of a family violence case from 2021, according to a release from the officer's attorney. The release stated that Nickolas Honea, a 17-year veteran of the department,...
Texas judge recommends new trial for 'Texas 7' death row inmate after claims of 'anti-Semitic trial judge'
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — A Dallas County judge has recommended to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to throw out the conviction and death sentence and give a new trial for one of two living members of the "Texas 7" prison gang. On Monday, Judge Lela L. Mays of...
Fort Worth business owner details encounter with burglary and chase suspect who was shot by police
FORT WORTH, Texas — Roy Garcia has seen a lot of things over 20 years in auto repair, but nothing like what happened on his lot this week. Garcia, owner of C&A Auto Repair, arrived late Tuesday night to reports of someone pulling the handles on all his cars trying to get in.
North Texas Army reservist who was arrested as AWOL released after two weeks confinement
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — An Army reservist, arrested on Dec. 1, is back home with her family after spending two weeks in custody while the Army investigates the AWOL charge. The AWOL charge against her led to an arrest at gunpoint in her Grand Prairie home. Sergeant First Class...
‘The gun was pointed directly at me’: Aaron Dean takes the stand on day 4 of murder trial; live updates
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — One minute and 17 seconds. That’s how long it took from the moment former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean arrived at Atatiana Jefferson’s home to shooting and killing her from the backyard. Dean took the stand on day four of his murder...
Four teenagers, one adult shot at Dallas 7-Eleven
DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for a suspect involved in a Friday night shooting at a 7-Eleven which left five people shot. Police say they responded to the shooting at about 9:05 p.m. Friday at the 7-Eleven at John West Road and La Prada Drive. Preliminary investigation determined...
WFAA
Athena Strand's father suing FedEx, murder suspect, contractor that hired him
The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Wise County District Court. Strand's father is seeking over $1,000,000 in damages and a trial by jury, according to the lawsuit.
Defense takes stage in Aaron Dean murder trial — will Dean testify?
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — The jury has already heard three full days of testimony in the Aaron Dean murder trial. The prosecution has brought a number of witnesses from 11-year-old Zion Carr to Dean's former patrol partner Carol Darch. Dean is a former Fort Worth officer who is charged...
Grand Prairie teacher arrested for alleged relationship with student, police say
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A Grand Prairie ISD teacher was arrested after police said he was engaged in an alleged "intimate relationship" with a student. Grand Prairie Police said Kenrick Burns, 28, was arrested on Dec. 14 on an improper relationship between an educator and student charge, a second-degree felony.
Athena Strand's mom would tell her daughter's killer 'he is nothing, and she is everything' if given the chance
DECATUR, Texas — In an office in Downtown Decatur, Maitlyn Gandy enters the room surrounded by her legal team. She is the easiest to spot -- her pink hair stands out above all. The color was Gandy's oldest daughter Athena Strand's favorite. The mother says her hair was initially...
WFAA
