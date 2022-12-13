ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Aaron Dean trial: How long could Dean's sentence be?

FORT WORTH, Texas — Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean has been found guilty of manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson, but the trial isn't over just yet. On Friday, the punishment phase begins. That's when the prosecution and defense will present evidence and call...
Four teenagers, one adult shot at Dallas 7-Eleven

DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for a suspect involved in a Friday night shooting at a 7-Eleven which left five people shot. Police say they responded to the shooting at about 9:05 p.m. Friday at the 7-Eleven at John West Road and La Prada Drive. Preliminary investigation determined...
