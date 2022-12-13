Read full article on original website
Related
mysaline.com
Drugs, Disorderly, and Other Things That Put Coal in Your Stocking in Today’s Saline County Mugshots on 12162022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
mysaline.com
Mischief, Battery, and Parole Violations in Wednesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 12152022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Greenbrier man sentenced to life in prison for the grisly murder of his ex-girlfriend
BOONEVILLE, Ark. — During the trial, it was found that Morgan unlawfully broke a window to enter the home of his ex-girlfriend in September 2019. With intent, he murdered the woman with her children present before leaving the scene by stealing a vehicle. After a four-day jury trial in...
Newport man gets 10-year federal sentence for pipe bombs
A Newport man received a 10-year prison sentence in federal court Thursday after officers found an unregistered gun and pipe bombs in his home.
mysaline.com
Fleeing, Firearms, and Failure to Appear in Tuesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 12142022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
mysaline.com
New Marriage Licenses in Saline County December 16th
This blog features marriage licenses recently granted by the Saline County Clerk’s office. Kristin Lynn Rachel Benton , AR age 41 & Chad Alan Thompson Benton , AR age 42. Allison Wray Styles Benton , AR age 39 & Ricky Hugh Bagley JR Benton , AR age 42. Allison...
mysaline.com
Drugs, Theft, and Commitment in Monday’s Saline County Mugshots on 12132022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
KTLO
Stuttgart officer killed in attempt to arrest Stone County man
A Stuttgart police officer is dead and an Arkansas State Trooper has been wounded during an attempt to arrest a Stone County man south of Stuttgart. According the to the Arkansas State Police, a vehicle pursuit began Wednesday night around 11 ended south of the city near Rieger Road when the suspect, 31-year-old Jacob Cole Barnes of Mountain View, abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot.
Kait 8
Stone County man killed in fatal officer-involved shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police said a Stone County man suspected of fatally shooting a Stuttgart police officer died when he was shot by responding officers. According to Thursday’s news release, 31-year-old Jacob Cole Barnes of Mountain View fired on two Stuttgart police officers around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, killing one.
neareport.com
Suspected cop killer was previously arrested for aiming gun at police
Pipe Testing Positive for Methamphetamine Found During Arrest. Multiple families woke up to tragedy today as a Stuttgart officer was killed while in pursuit of a Stone County man later killed in a shootout with SWAT officers. Arkansas State Police say a vehicle pursuit that began about 11 PM Wednesday...
KTLO
Suspect in March I-430 shooting incident arrested
A Little Rock man has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident in March along Interstate 430 in Pulaski County. According to the Arkansas State Police, 32-year-old Christian M. Torrence was arrested Wednesday by Arkansas State Police Special Agents and is currently being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center. Torrence is facing two felony charges including unlawful discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault.
KATV
Faulkner County Sheriff's Office: Suspect arrested in Lawrence Landing shooting
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that an arrest was made in connection to the Lawrence Landing shooting on Monday. No names have been released at this time. Police originally said that the shooting to place around 4:42 p.m. Police said that no additional...
arkadelphian.com
Arkadelphia law firm adds associate attorney
Turner & Turner, Attorneys at Law has hired Keylie Powell as an associate attorney. Powell is a 2022 graduate of the University of Arkansas School of Law where she graduated Magna Cum Laude and was also a member of the Arkansas Law Review. During her law school career, Powell was...
Arkansas State Police arrest suspect in I-430 shooting incident
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Special agents with Arkansas State Police arrested 32-year-old Christian M. Torrence in connection to a shooting incident that happened in March. According to reports, a North Little Rock woman reported that as she was traveling south on I-430, the driver of a car, later identified as Torrence, fired a gun and the round struck her vehicle near the David O. Dodd overpass.
Pulaski County Sherriff's search for runaway 16-year-old female
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has asked for the help of the public in locating a runaway juvenile. 16-year-old Mariyah Mitchel was last seen on December 11 leaving her parent's home on Harper Road in Little Rock. She is described as being about 5'2" in...
Little Rock Police Department officer’s favorable ruling in 2016 incident upheld in appeals court
The federal appeals court in St. Louis on Monday upheld the acquittal of a Little Rock Police Department officer in a 2021 jury trial.
mysaline.com
Drugs, Burglary, and Intoxication in This Weekends Saline County Mugshots 12122022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Wife of 2020 Hot Springs fallen officer sends love to family of 2022 Stuttgart fallen officer
When a law enforcement officer is killed it sends shockwaves through the community, they serve but also their law enforcement family.
mysaline.com
Pistol Pincher, Beau Biter, Truck Schmuck, Hooptie Hurter and more in the week’s SCSO Summary
In this Crime Summary from Saline County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) in Benton, Arkansas they reported the following recent incidents:. A citizen reported someone entered her home sometime Friday night and stole jewelry and medication. The investigation is still ongoing. Finding Fentanyl. Possession Controlled Substance //Dollar General Chicot //. Deputies...
Police looking for 13-year-old runaway from Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a runaway juvenile. 13-year-old Akeres Hamilton was last seen in Little Rock on December 14. She is described as being 5-foot-6 and 160 pounds. Anyone who may have information regarding her whereabouts...
Comments / 0