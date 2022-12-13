ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, AR

New Marriage Licenses in Saline County December 16th

This blog features marriage licenses recently granted by the Saline County Clerk’s office. Kristin Lynn Rachel Benton , AR age 41 & Chad Alan Thompson Benton , AR age 42. Allison Wray Styles Benton , AR age 39 & Ricky Hugh Bagley JR Benton , AR age 42. Allison...
Stuttgart officer killed in attempt to arrest Stone County man

A Stuttgart police officer is dead and an Arkansas State Trooper has been wounded during an attempt to arrest a Stone County man south of Stuttgart. According the to the Arkansas State Police, a vehicle pursuit began Wednesday night around 11 ended south of the city near Rieger Road when the suspect, 31-year-old Jacob Cole Barnes of Mountain View, abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot.
Stone County man killed in fatal officer-involved shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police said a Stone County man suspected of fatally shooting a Stuttgart police officer died when he was shot by responding officers. According to Thursday’s news release, 31-year-old Jacob Cole Barnes of Mountain View fired on two Stuttgart police officers around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, killing one.
Suspected cop killer was previously arrested for aiming gun at police

Pipe Testing Positive for Methamphetamine Found During Arrest. Multiple families woke up to tragedy today as a Stuttgart officer was killed while in pursuit of a Stone County man later killed in a shootout with SWAT officers. Arkansas State Police say a vehicle pursuit that began about 11 PM Wednesday...
Suspect in March I-430 shooting incident arrested

A Little Rock man has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident in March along Interstate 430 in Pulaski County. According to the Arkansas State Police, 32-year-old Christian M. Torrence was arrested Wednesday by Arkansas State Police Special Agents and is currently being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center. Torrence is facing two felony charges including unlawful discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault.
Arkadelphia law firm adds associate attorney

Turner & Turner, Attorneys at Law has hired Keylie Powell as an associate attorney. Powell is a 2022 graduate of the University of Arkansas School of Law where she graduated Magna Cum Laude and was also a member of the Arkansas Law Review. During her law school career, Powell was...
Arkansas State Police arrest suspect in I-430 shooting incident

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Special agents with Arkansas State Police arrested 32-year-old Christian M. Torrence in connection to a shooting incident that happened in March. According to reports, a North Little Rock woman reported that as she was traveling south on I-430, the driver of a car, later identified as Torrence, fired a gun and the round struck her vehicle near the David O. Dodd overpass.
Police looking for 13-year-old runaway from Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a runaway juvenile. 13-year-old Akeres Hamilton was last seen in Little Rock on December 14. She is described as being 5-foot-6 and 160 pounds. Anyone who may have information regarding her whereabouts...
