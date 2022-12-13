Read full article on original website
Related
10 ‘Unique Experience’ Gifts Iowans Want For Christmas
When it comes to Christmas, it's hard to shop for some of our friends and family, so we tend to take the easy way out and buy gift cards. Sure, they can appreciate you buying them a full tank of gas, or a few lunches or even a nice steak dinner. Heck, the easiest go to is that Amazon gift card, because they can "get whatever they want."
D.C. marching band known as the 'Pride of Capitol Hill' gets big surprise
The Blue and White Marching Machine of Washington D.C., known as the "Pride of Capitol Hill", were surprised with new band shoes.
Restaurant offers a new way to brunch in DMV
For those who may like breakfast or brunch.
The Second Coolest Neighborhood In America Is In Illinois
It's easy to say you live in the best neighborhood ever, but what if we told you one of the coolest was not to far away and located in Illinois? Who knows, you may even live there!. timeout.com got the numbers, and we have the answer. It's time to see...
This Is Virginia's Favorite Holiday Cookie, Study Finds
Desserts are on the grocery list of most American's during the holiday season, with Virginia's top choice being Christmas Bar cookies, according to a new study.Axios has released the 2022 list of the top holiday cookies for each state, with the most popular being sugar cookies, gingerbread, and pea…
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in Maryland
From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Maryland. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas cruise. Keep reading to learn more.
Volunteers needed across the DMV this holiday season
WASHINGTON — Get in the true holiday spirit this year by giving back. Volunteers are needed across the DMV at various nonprofits and community-based organizations ahead of the holidays. As Martin Luther King, Jr. said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, What are you doing for others?”...
Iowa, If Your Real Tree Smells Like Cucumbers Leave Right Away
Real Christmas trees are have that awesome smell of nature that most associate with the Christmas season, but if you think you smell something weird like cucumbers near your tree, that's a bad sign. In fact, if you do smell cucumbers once your Christmas tree is set up, it's best you get yourself and your pets out of the house and call an expert, because you most likely have a surprise visitor hiding in your tree.
This Charming Virginia Town Ranked One Of The Best Downtown Areas & Beat Major US Cities
A city's downtown area is typically the most popular destination with tons of things to do and restaurants to try. A travel website recently found that one small town outranked largely populated U.S. cities. Attractions of America listed what they feel are the top hotspots across the U.S. and found...
Former ‘Night Mayor’ Shawn Townsend To Lead Local Restaurant Association
Mayor Muriel Bowser and Director of the Office of Nightlife and Culture Shawn Townsend. Shawn Townsend, D.C.’s first “night mayor,” will take over as the president and CEO of the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington, the regional trade association that represents the D.C. area’s food industry. Washingtonian...
beentheredonethatwithkids.com
6 Fun Family Day Trips Near Maryland
There are many places within Maryland that are a short drive for fun family day trips near Maryland. Check out these places within the state, as well as one close to the Maryland border, that are fun for families to take a day trip. Havre de Grace. Havre de Grace...
fox5dc.com
City Winery DC relocating due to crime in Ivy City
WASHINGTON - City Winery is temporarily closing in D.C. over safety concerns in Ivy City. FOX 5 spoke with the founder and CEO, Michael Dorf, who said this was a tough decision to make. He has over 100 employees who are like family and he cares about their safety. He says staff and customers have experienced car break-ins, assaults, robberies, and have heard gunshots daily.
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Dad Steps Up as Loudoun’s New Christmas Light King
22,000 industrial grade Christmas lights. 25,000 steps in a single day over Thanksgiving weekend. And a year’s worth of planning, designing, building, and illuminating. That’s what goes into creating one of Loudoun’s top neighborhood holiday light shows. And for Kurt Hassler, the creative and tech mastermind behind Woodlea Hills Lights, it’s a labor of love.
ffxnow.com
Luxury of a different kind is coming to Tysons
Tysons, Virginia, will soon welcome The Mather, a Life Plan Community with anticipated Phase 1 completion in 2024. The community is the latest offering by Mather, an 81-year-old not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating Ways to Age Well. “The Mather will offer apartment homes for those age 62+ and better with...
This Thrift Shop in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift shop can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Iowa Mom’s “Home For The Holidays” Family Email Goes Viral For The Right Reasons
A family-wide email from an Iowa mom is going viral because of it's attention to detail. Some families are super organized when it comes to holiday prep, others not so much. There's a lot to consider if you're hosting the family and one Iowa mom seems to have it down to an art.
allamericanatlas.com
21 Wonderful Things to Do Alone in Washington, DC
Despite being of a compact size, Washington, DC packs a punch. Whether you’re looking to explore history, tuck into some fine dining or see world class art, there’s no shortage of things to do, especially for those traveling by themselves. Plus, for those interested in politics and history,...
arlnow.com
Miss Arlington is competing for the Miss America crown this week
A recent Miss Arlington is competing in the finals of the Miss America competition this week. Last year’s Miss Arlington, Victoria Chuah, is looking to add another crown to her collection on Thursday. She is set to compete against 50 others, including Miss District of Columbia, for the title of Miss America.
How Much Do You Have To Make In Iowa To Be Middle Class?
The "middle class" is referred to a lot in politics, and other forms of media. Are you part of the middle class? How do we know we are part of the middle class?. A study from Pew Research Center looked at every state and what it takes to be "middle class."
fox5dc.com
Georgetown resident fights to keep Transformer statues
WASHINGTON - A Georgetown resident is fighting to keep the two massive Transformer sculptures outside of his rowhome. Some residents love the sculptures, but some of Dr. Newton Howard's neighbors say the giant sculptures of Optimus Prime and Bumblebee don't fit with Georgetown's historic character. He's now in a legal...
97X
Davenport, IA
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://97x.com
Comments / 0