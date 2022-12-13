ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

10 ‘Unique Experience’ Gifts Iowans Want For Christmas

When it comes to Christmas, it's hard to shop for some of our friends and family, so we tend to take the easy way out and buy gift cards. Sure, they can appreciate you buying them a full tank of gas, or a few lunches or even a nice steak dinner. Heck, the easiest go to is that Amazon gift card, because they can "get whatever they want."
This Is Virginia's Favorite Holiday Cookie, Study Finds

Desserts are on the grocery list of most American's during the holiday season, with Virginia's top choice being Christmas Bar cookies, according to a new study.Axios has released the 2022 list of the top holiday cookies for each state, with the most popular being sugar cookies, gingerbread, and pea…
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in Maryland

From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Maryland. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas cruise. Keep reading to learn more.
Volunteers needed across the DMV this holiday season

WASHINGTON — Get in the true holiday spirit this year by giving back. Volunteers are needed across the DMV at various nonprofits and community-based organizations ahead of the holidays. As Martin Luther King, Jr. said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, What are you doing for others?”...
Iowa, If Your Real Tree Smells Like Cucumbers Leave Right Away

Real Christmas trees are have that awesome smell of nature that most associate with the Christmas season, but if you think you smell something weird like cucumbers near your tree, that's a bad sign. In fact, if you do smell cucumbers once your Christmas tree is set up, it's best you get yourself and your pets out of the house and call an expert, because you most likely have a surprise visitor hiding in your tree.
6 Fun Family Day Trips Near Maryland

There are many places within Maryland that are a short drive for fun family day trips near Maryland. Check out these places within the state, as well as one close to the Maryland border, that are fun for families to take a day trip. Havre de Grace. Havre de Grace...
City Winery DC relocating due to crime in Ivy City

WASHINGTON - City Winery is temporarily closing in D.C. over safety concerns in Ivy City. FOX 5 spoke with the founder and CEO, Michael Dorf, who said this was a tough decision to make. He has over 100 employees who are like family and he cares about their safety. He says staff and customers have experienced car break-ins, assaults, robberies, and have heard gunshots daily.
Leesburg Dad Steps Up as Loudoun’s New Christmas Light King

22,000 industrial grade Christmas lights. 25,000 steps in a single day over Thanksgiving weekend. And a year’s worth of planning, designing, building, and illuminating. That’s what goes into creating one of Loudoun’s top neighborhood holiday light shows. And for Kurt Hassler, the creative and tech mastermind behind Woodlea Hills Lights, it’s a labor of love.
Luxury of a different kind is coming to Tysons

Tysons, Virginia, will soon welcome The Mather, a Life Plan Community with anticipated Phase 1 completion in 2024. The community is the latest offering by Mather, an 81-year-old not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating Ways to Age Well. “The Mather will offer apartment homes for those age 62+ and better with...
21 Wonderful Things to Do Alone in Washington, DC

Despite being of a compact size, Washington, DC packs a punch. Whether you’re looking to explore history, tuck into some fine dining or see world class art, there’s no shortage of things to do, especially for those traveling by themselves. Plus, for those interested in politics and history,...
Miss Arlington is competing for the Miss America crown this week

A recent Miss Arlington is competing in the finals of the Miss America competition this week. Last year’s Miss Arlington, Victoria Chuah, is looking to add another crown to her collection on Thursday. She is set to compete against 50 others, including Miss District of Columbia, for the title of Miss America.
How Much Do You Have To Make In Iowa To Be Middle Class?

The "middle class" is referred to a lot in politics, and other forms of media. Are you part of the middle class? How do we know we are part of the middle class?. A study from Pew Research Center looked at every state and what it takes to be "middle class."
Georgetown resident fights to keep Transformer statues

WASHINGTON - A Georgetown resident is fighting to keep the two massive Transformer sculptures outside of his rowhome. Some residents love the sculptures, but some of Dr. Newton Howard's neighbors say the giant sculptures of Optimus Prime and Bumblebee don't fit with Georgetown's historic character. He's now in a legal...
