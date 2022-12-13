Justin Gaethje accuses Dave Portnoy of slander following claims that he was hanging out with “warlord” Ramzan Kadyrov

Read full article on original website
Conor McGregor removed from the official UFC rankings for the first time in over 8 years
Conor McGregor has been removed from the official UFC rankings for the first time in over 8 years. The former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) has not competed in the Octagon since July of 2021. The 34-year-old Irishman was defeated by TKO during a trilogy match...
Marlon Vera urges Petr Yan to “stop crying” over Sean O’Malley decision loss: “You wanna win the fight? You finish the guy”
UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Vera has some advice for Petr Yan. ‘No Mercy’ has been out of action since his bout with Sean O’Malley at UFC 280 in October. In that outing, the bantamweight contenders put on a show. However, it was ‘Sugar’ who wound up getting the victory by split decision.
Chris Weidman: Paddy Pimblett 'completely delusional' about UFC 282 win vs. Jared Gordon 'or it's a gimmick'
Chris Weidman can’t believe that Paddy Pimblett seriously thinks he beat Jared Gordon at UFC 282. Pimblett (20-3 MMA, 4-0 UFC) defeated Gordon by unanimous decision in this past Saturday’s co-main event at T-Mobile Arena – a decision which turned plenty of heads and put the judges under fire.
Drew Dober would love to face Paddy Pimblett in London, but claims “the UFC will not let me fight him”
Drew Dober doesn’t think he’ll ever fight Paddy Pimblett. Pimblett has taken the UFC by storm since he signed in 2021. He’s now 4-0 in the promotion and coming off a controversial decision win over Jared Gordon. Yet, given how popular he is, a lot of fighters have called him and want the chance to fight him and Dober is no different. However, Dober claims the UFC wouldn’t allow him to fight Pimblett as they know he would beat the Brit.
Brandon Vera wished he fought Andrei Arlovski and Fedor Emelianenko in his prime before retirement
Brandon Vera has fought plenty of legends in MMA, but there are two fights he would have loved before he retired. Vera (16-10-1) hung up his gloves after he was stopped in the first round by Amir Aliakbari at ONE Championship 164 earlier this month in the Philippines. From Fabricio...
Paige VanZant Is Up To No Good In Sultry Swimsuit Photo Drop
Paige VanZant is not a stranger to success by any means, as she has done a lot of things for herself in the MMA world. While VanZant may not be an active MMA competitor anymore, fans will always remember what she did. VanZant now largely keeps herself busy with her thirst traps, as she knows fans can’t do without them. VanZant decided to give fans exactly what they wanted with yet another thirst trap.
I was born without legs but that won’t stop me from making brutal MMA debut, says Zion Clark
AN ATHLETE born without legs is set to make his MMA debut. Zion Clark was born without legs due to caudal regression syndrome, a rare disorder that impairs the development of the lower body. But that has not stopped him from achieving a record-breaking career. Now Clark is smashing more...
Legless wrestler Zion Clark set for MMA debut this Saturday against Eugene Murray
Former collegiate wrestler Zion Clark will make his professional MMA debut this weekend against Eugene Murray. The 25-year-old was born with caudal regressions syndrome. The birth defect is a rare disorder that disrupts the development of the lower half of the body. While the syndrome is extremely rare, Clark has never let the disorder define him.
John McCarthy believes current UFC seating arrangement causes issues for judges: “You want better scores, change it”
John McCarthy believes the UFC seating arrangement is what causes issues for judges when scoring fights for the promotion. Over the course of the last few weeks, months and years, judging has been a big issue in mixed martial arts. Some think the problem is exaggerated whereas others want it to be addressed immediately.
Brendan Schaub believes Paddy Pimblett will be a future UFC champion: “Do your homework on him”
Brendan Schaub still believes that Paddy Pimblett is a future UFC champion. ‘The Baddy’ made his return at UFC 282 last Saturday night on pay-per-view. Despite being just three fights into his journey in the promotion, he’s already a superstar. Brand deals with Barstool Sports, as well as a popular podcast, have helped in spades.
Video: ‘Vile thug’ Jake Shields confronts, tackles ‘pathetic racist’ Mike Jackson at UFC Performance Institute
The Skrap Pack — the NorCal collective of Nate and Nick Diaz, Jake Shields, and Gilbert Melendez — is largely retired or on the downturn. However, that didn’t stop Shields from claiming another victory in the latest outside-of-the-cage altercation featuring a member of that squad. These days,...
Anthony Smith believes Darren Till needs to take a big step down in competition: “He’s gonna have to back way up”
Anthony Smith believes Darren Till needs to take a big step down in competition. It was last Saturday night, December 10th at UFC 282, where Darren Till (18-5 MMA) was defeated by Dricus Du Plessis (18-2 MMA) in a middleweight battle. It was to be ‘The Gorilla’s’ third loss in...
Former UFC champion TJ Dillashaw not ruling out an eventual return to fighting: “We’ll see how successful things turn out for me outside the cage”
TJ Dillashaw has given his thoughts on a possible return to mixed martial arts following his retirement earlier this month. Back in October at UFC 280, TJ Dillashaw fought for the UFC bantamweight title. His aim was to win the gold for the third time, but ultimately, he fell short as a result of a nasty shoulder injury. As a result, Aljamain Sterling is still the king at 135 pounds.
Conor McGregor gloats after Lobov’s Proper 12 whiskey lawsuit gets denied by Commercial Court
The Conor McGregor vs. Artem Lobov Proper 12 whiskey lawsuit is a multimillion-dollar battle that will take place across many rounds. On Thursday, McGregor won round one, blocking the case from being fast-tracked in Ireland’s Commercial Court. The Commercial Court is a division of the High Court that deals...
Jamahal Hill confident Glover Teixeira has never seen anyone with his “finishing ability” ahead of UFC 283: “You can’t compare me to nobody else bro”
Jamahal Hill has expressed his confidence in being able to finish Glover Teixeira when they meet next month at UFC 283. In a strange twist of fate, Jamahal Hill will fight Glover Teixeira for the UFC light heavyweight title next month in Brazil. It comes after the title bout at UFC 282, between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev, ended in a split draw.
Sean Strickland Roasts Israel Adesanya For Brass Knuckles Arrest: ‘If He Was A Real Man, It Would Have Been A Gun’
When it came to his words, Sean Strickland had no problem pulling the trigger at the UFC Vegas 66 media day. The top middleweight contender would tackle a number of different topics. Strickland covered all of the bases, talking about his thoughts on politics, guns and even went on to roast MMA reporters in classic Strickland-fashion. In the midst of all of the chaos, Israel Adesanya’s name was also caught in the crossfire.
Valentina Shevchenko name drops two opponents for her next title defense
Valentina Shevchenko has given her thoughts on who she will face next as her UFC flyweight title reign continues. Ever since capturing the belt four years ago, Valentina Shevchenko has been the queen at 125 pounds. ‘Bullet’ has been able to defeat everyone who has stepped forward, even if the win over Taila Santos was a bit controversial.
Daniel Cormier sounds off on Raul Rosas Jr. calling to face UFC champion Aljamain Sterling: “That’s youthful ignorance”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes Raul Rosas Jr. is showing his youth by calling out Aljamain Sterling. ‘El Nino Problema’ is fresh off his UFC debut last Saturday night against Jay Perrin. At UFC 282, Rosas Jr. dominated the much more experienced bantamweight in the first round. Near the end of the frame, the prospect picked up the victory by submission.
Journey Newson expects a “high-pace” fight against Sergey Morozov but believes he will KO him: “I can easily KO this guy, honestly”
Journey Newson wanted to get one more fight this year and he has gotten his wish. Newson ended his layoff in May at UFC 274 as he beat Fernie Garcia by decision. After the win, the plan was to fight at the end of the year and he will return at UFC Vegas 66 against Sergey Morozov.
Matt Riddle Possibly Dating Adult Movie Star
Earlier this year, Matt Riddle divorced two-time all-American Gymnast Lisa Rennie, and while appearing on After The Bell with Corey Graves, the former MMA fighter acknowledged his personal life wasn’t good, seemingly referencing the separation. However, he would add that his life as a WWE Superstar is going great. Now though his personal life may have picked up, as adult movie star Misha Montana (yes, she’s on The Hub) posted a picture of the pair of them making out on her Instagram stories. And while this doesn’t confirm they are in a relationship, it’s at least an indicator they’re very close friends.
