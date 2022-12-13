Read full article on original website
Police: Woman Stabbed, Carjacked In Lewes On Thursday
Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old Justice Bowser of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for a carjacking that occurred yesterday in Lewes. Officials said on December 15, 2022, at approximately 5:48 a.m., troopers responded to the 17,000 block of Valley Drive in Lewes for a reported carjacking. The investigation showed that the 56-year-old victim remotely started her vehicle while she was inside her residence. She walked outside, opened the driver’s side car door, and placed her purse inside the vehicle. She heard the car door shut after she walked toward the vehicle’s rear hatch to retrieve an item. When she walked back to the driver’s side, she observed Bowser standing by the driver’s side car door and a child seated on the passenger side according to police. The victim attempted to remove Bowser when Bowser got into the vehicle, however, Bowser stabbed the victim in the arm with an unknown object and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle police said.
Dover Police Identify Bicyclist Struck And Killed Tuesday
The Dover Police Department is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that left a 36-year-old Mauricio Correa, of Dover, dead and a 37-year-old Dover man injured Tuesday evening according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said at approximately 6:45 p.m., Dover Police received a call for a crash involving two...
Philly Woman Arrested in Lewes Carjacking, Stabbing
Robber Sought in Millsboro Liquor Store Holdup
MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Thursday night at a Millsboro liquor store. It happened shortly before 10 p.m. at East Coast Liquors, located at 28219 Dupont Blvd. Police said an unknown suspect entered the store with what appeared to be a firearm and demanded money from the employee. The suspect then ran out of the store with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured during this incident.
53-year-old Middletown man killed in morning crash
TOWNSEND, DE – A 55-year-old man was killed in a crash in Townsend Wednesday morning during a motor vehicle crash being investigated by the Delaware State Police. Police in Delaware are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred yesterday morning in Townsend. The accident occurred on December 14, 2022, at approximately 10:56 a.m., when a Buick Park Avenue was traveling southbound on Old State Road near Owensby Drive. For unknown reasons, the Buick drifted into the grass, east of the roadway, and returned to Old State Road. After exiting the west edge of the roadway, the vehicle struck a The post 53-year-old Middletown man killed in morning crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
1 dead, 1 injured after multi-vehicle crash in New Castle, Delaware
Authorities on the scene say a silver car was traveling southbound when it crossed into oncoming traffic.
Fruitland Police Department Welcomes Motorcycles to Fleet
FRUITLAND, Md. - The Fruitland Police Department has added four new motorcycles to its fleet. Chief Krah Plunkert says that when the department asked the city council for two motorcycles it offered the department four. Plunkert says the motorcycles were paid for by grants and donations, and not a penny from the taxpayer.
Crews working to remove submerged car
Crews have been working all morning and into the afternoon Dec. 16 to remove a submerged vehicle from the Broadkill River near Milton Memorial Park. Milton Police, Delaware State Police, DNREC Natural Resources police and other emergency personnel are on the scene overseeing the effort. There are no reports of injuries related to the incident.
Delaware Police Searching for Truck in Theft Case
CAMDEN, Del. - Police are looking for help identifying a truck involved in a theft at a high school parking lot. According to Delaware State Police, on Dec. 10, someone entered the parking lot of Caesar Rodney High School on Old North Road in Camden and stole a generator and a sound system from a car. Police say the items are valued at over $1500.
Serious Pedestrian Crash in Berlin
BERLIN, Md.-The Berlin Town Police Department is investigating a serious pedestrian car accident in Berlin. Police say the accident happened on Old Ocean City Boulevard near Burley Oak. We've been told by those on the scene that two people, a man and a woman were hit. Their conditions are unknown...
Camden Woman Killed In Dover Accident, Driver Airlifted To Trauma Center
Delaware State Police are investigating a single fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Dover area on Monday night. Officials said on December 12, 2022, at approximately 5:55 p.m., a 2001 Honda Accord was traveling northbound on Wheel of Fortune Road south of Dyke Branch Road. The Accord entered a slight left curve where the vehicle’s right tires left the roadway, and it began to travel out of control in a counterclockwise direction. As the operator attempted to regain control, the Accord then traveled out of control in a clockwise direction. The Accord left the roadway and its left driver-side door struck a tree.
53-year-old man dies after car drifts off road near Odessa Wednesday morning: Police
A 53-year-old man from Middletown has died after drifting off the road near Odessa on Wednesday morning, Delaware State Police said. He has been identified as Paul Dotson. Police said Dotson was driving south on Old State Road near Owensby Drive in a Buick Park Avenue at 10:56 a.m. on Wednesday. The car drifted off the right side of the road "for unknown reasons," according to police, then went back across the road and hit a culvert on the other side.
6 Injured in Crash Near Georgetown
Six people were injured after a 3 vehicle collision on Zoar Road near Georgetown around 5:30 Monday evening. Delaware State Police say a Kia driven by a 34 year old man from Wilmington was eastbound on Wood Branch Road and failed to remain stopped at a stop sign. The Kia pulled onto northbound Zoar Road colliding with a Toyota driven by a 59 year old Georgetown woman and striking a utility pole – and a Cruze driven by a 20 year old Millsboro woman. All three drivers and a passenger in each vehicle were treated for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Kia was cited for failure to remain stopped and driving while suspended or revoked.
13-year-old reported missing in the area of South 32nd Street in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen two weeks ago. Police in Philadelphia are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing juvenile Jamirrah Williams. The last time she was seen was on Friday, December 2, 2022, in the 13xx block of S 32nd Street. A 13-year-old girl with a light complexion, 5’8″, 150 pounds, and hazel eyes, Jamirrah was last seen wearing black sweatpants, black Crocs, and a black hoodie. It is possible that Jamirrah is in the area of Bridge and Pratt. Anyone with any information on Jamirrah’s The post 13-year-old reported missing in the area of South 32nd Street in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
Dirt Bike Thefts in Wicomico County
SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland State Police Salisbury barrack have investigated multiple thefts of dirt bikes in Wicomico County over the past month. During the course of the investigation, multiple suspects were identified in theft schemes. Troopers working with allied agencies and victims were able to positively identify one of the suspects involved in the theft schemes. The investigation also revealed that they were using social media to sell stolen property. Troopers conducted an operation which resulted in three stolen dirt bikes being recovered and all have been returned to their owners.
CANCELLED: GOLD ALERT: Missing Sussex County Woman Located
UPDATE: State Police have confirmed Connor Evans has been found. Delaware State Police Troop 4 is issuing a Gold Alert for 31-year-old, Connor Evans. Evans was last seen today in the Millsboro area. Attempts to contact or locate Evans have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.
State Police Investigating Weekend Theft at Caesar Rodney High School
State Police need your help in identifying someone who entered the parking lot of Caesar Rodney High School on Old North Road in Camden on Saturday, December 10th. Police say this person stole a generator and sound system worth over $1500. If you recognize the vehicle in the pictures or have information regarding this theft, contact Detective C. Bowie at Troop 3 by calling (302) 698-8503. Information can also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com/.
Traffic Alert: Route 141 closed in both directions due to motor vehicle crash
NEW CASTLE, DE – The DSP has issued the following traffic and public safety announcement regarding a collision on Route 41 near Stockton Drive and Frenchtown Road. Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision on East Basin Road (Route 141) in the New Castle area. As a result, Route 141 is closed in both directions in the area of Stockton Drive and Frenchtown Road (Route 273) for an extended period. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes of travel to avoid delays. This collision is in the early stages of the investigation. Additional The post Traffic Alert: Route 141 closed in both directions due to motor vehicle crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man Charged In Prices Corner GameStop Armed Robbery
The Delaware State Police have arrested 56-year-old Brian Bishop of Wilmington for the robbery of a Wilmington area Game Stop last week. Officials said on December 7, 2022, at approximately 7:39 p.m., troopers were dispatched to an armed robbery at GameStop, located at 3204 Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington. The investigation revealed that an unknown male suspect entered the store wearing an unknown type of face covering and dark clothing. The suspect approached two store employees, displayed a firearm in his waistband, and demanded numerous video game accessories said police. The suspect also demanded an undisclosed amount of money from the cash registers. The suspect then fled the area with the stolen merchandise and money. No one was injured during this incident.
Driver hospitalized after rollover crash near Wilmington
A 37-year-old man is in stable condition after rolling his vehicle onto its roof along South Market Street just south of Wilmington Tuesday. New Castle County Paramedics responded to South Market Street just north of I-495 at around 4:05 p.m. on December 13, 2022 to find a mid-sized SUV on its roof.
