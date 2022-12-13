ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Absecon, NJ

BreakingAC

Man accused of stealing loaded gun from ex-girlfriend ordered held

A Camden County man accused of stealing his former girlfriend’s gun and ammunition was ordered held in the Atlantic County jail Friday. Matthew Bay, 34, was moving out of his girlfriend’s Hamilton Township home when he allegedly took the weapon that was loaded with hollow-point bullets, along with another magazine of ball ammunition and more than $500, according to the charges.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. woman among 4 charged with providing financial support to ISIS

A New Jersey woman is one four people accused of providing money for ISIS under the guise of raising money for charitable causes, federal prosecutors said Thursday. Seema Rahman, 25, of Edison, and three others are charged with conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York said.
EDISON, NJ
Beach Radio

Two men sentenced for running prescription related fraud schemes in New Jersey

Two New Jersey men are heading to prison for a couple of years for committing financial fraud involving the healthcare community in separate but heinous crimes. Brian Pusgh, 45, of Absecon, who previously pleaded guilty, has now been sentenced to three-years and one-month (37 months) in prison for conspiring to defraud a health care benefits program when he got medically unnecessary prescriptions by sending insurers phony claims, according to U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna, and he'll also be under three years of supervised release following his sentence and pay restitution of more than $1.4-million and forfeiture of $437,604.
ABSECON, NJ
CBS New York

New law in New Jersey targets "porch pirates"

EDISON, N.J. -- Many of us have been victim of thieves swiping packages delivered our homes, and with Christmas around the corner, police say the crime dubbed "porch piracy" is on the rise.It's so bad New Jersey has a new law targeting these porch crooks.You've seen the doorbell camera videos showing porch pirates snatching packages from the front doors of homes.It happened to Andre Restrepo; a crook stole expensive sneakers left outside his home."Right now, it's hard-earned money and I feel like it's disrespectful. And at the end of the day, we pay for the service, for it to...
EDISON, NJ
BreakingAC

Atlantic City man arrested in September shooting

An Atlantic City man was arrested last week three blocks from where he allegedly shot a teen in September. Ibn Demps, 23, is accused of wounding an 18-year-old man in September. Patrol officers were called to the 100 block of N. South Carolina Avenue for a man shot at about...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ Spotlight

NJ has distributed a fraction of pandemic housing aid

Reporter Ashley Balcerzak of The Record digs into program’s flawed rollout. Homeowners and renters around the nation who struggled financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic were sent a life raft when the federal American Rescue Plan Act was signed in early 2021. That law included hundreds of millions of dollars aimed at helping people to pay their mortgage or rent.
BreakingAC

Atlantic City man ordered held in deadly robbery

An Atlantic City murder suspect captured in Philadelphia will stay in jail. George Harrell, 32, is accused of fatally stabbing Dwight Hutchinson during a robbery June 5. The 65-year-old victim was found dead on stairs in the first block of North Kentucky Avenue at about 2:20 p.m. The stabbing was...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Brooklawn Police Request Public’s Assistance With Identifying These Individuals

The Brooklawn Police are requesting the public’s assistance with identifying the individuals in these photographs. These individuals are wanted for questioning regarding an alleged incident that occurred on December 15, 2022 at Wawa involving a theft of a credit card. If anyone recognizes them or has any information regarding...
WPG Talk Radio

Ocean County, NJ, Sheriff K9 Indy Dies at Age 5

The Ocean County Sheriff's Office is in mourning after the death of Sheriff K9 Indy earlier this month. The Sheriff's Office says Indy died peacefully with her handler, Sheriff's Officer Bernadette Warren, by her side. Indy died after a brief fight with cancer. She was only five. Although Indy was...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Idling Car Leads to Stolen Gun and Drugs in Atlantic City, NJ

A car left idling unattended on a street in the World's Play Ground led to the arrest of its driver and the seizure of a stolen gun and drugs. The Atlantic City Police Department says one of their officers was on routine patrol in the area of the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue at around 8:00 this past Saturday night when he saw an unattended vehicle left idling in the road.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
camdencounty.com

Commissioners to Prohibit Concealed Carry of Weapons in Certain Areas

(Camden, NJ) – Since the Supreme Court ruled in June that the U.S. Constitution provides a right to carry a gun outside of the home, the Board of Commissioners has been working on a resolution to better protect residents and visitors from senseless gun violence. The resolution that passed...
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

