Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tiffany Valiante, Did She Take Her Own Life or Did Someone Else?Sam H ArnoldMays Landing, NJ
20 Ton Humpback Whale Washes Ashore Near ACBridget MulroyUpper Township, NJ
Ripley's Believe It or Not museum in Atlantic City, New Jersey to close soonMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtlantic City, NJ
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of New JerseyTravel MavenShamong, NJ
Related
State drops charges against N.J. correctional officer accused of lying about gang membership
The state Attorney General’s office has dropped charges against a former state prison correctional officer who allegedly admitted to investigators that he lied when he said he was never a gang member. Ruben Morales, 44, who worked at Northern State Prison in Newark for 20 years, stated on a...
Man accused of stealing loaded gun from ex-girlfriend ordered held
A Camden County man accused of stealing his former girlfriend’s gun and ammunition was ordered held in the Atlantic County jail Friday. Matthew Bay, 34, was moving out of his girlfriend’s Hamilton Township home when he allegedly took the weapon that was loaded with hollow-point bullets, along with another magazine of ball ammunition and more than $500, according to the charges.
N.J. woman among 4 charged with providing financial support to ISIS
A New Jersey woman is one four people accused of providing money for ISIS under the guise of raising money for charitable causes, federal prosecutors said Thursday. Seema Rahman, 25, of Edison, and three others are charged with conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York said.
Two men sentenced for running prescription related fraud schemes in New Jersey
Two New Jersey men are heading to prison for a couple of years for committing financial fraud involving the healthcare community in separate but heinous crimes. Brian Pusgh, 45, of Absecon, who previously pleaded guilty, has now been sentenced to three-years and one-month (37 months) in prison for conspiring to defraud a health care benefits program when he got medically unnecessary prescriptions by sending insurers phony claims, according to U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna, and he'll also be under three years of supervised release following his sentence and pay restitution of more than $1.4-million and forfeiture of $437,604.
Man found guilty of 2 counts of murder after other gang members discussed killings on Facebook
A 22-year-old reputed gang member has been convicted in the shooting deaths of two 18-year-olds in South Trenton, one of whom made disparaging remarks on Facebook about the gang. A jury found Trezion Thompson, of Trenton, guilty of two counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and two weapons offenses,...
Sicklerville, NJ, Man Gets 30 Months in Prison For Selling Phony Prescriptions
A former employee of a Mount Holly medical practice has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for selling fraudulent prescriptions for controlled substances. 37-year-old Jose Colon of Sicklerville previously pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of controlled substances. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says Colon, who is not...
New law in New Jersey targets "porch pirates"
EDISON, N.J. -- Many of us have been victim of thieves swiping packages delivered our homes, and with Christmas around the corner, police say the crime dubbed "porch piracy" is on the rise.It's so bad New Jersey has a new law targeting these porch crooks.You've seen the doorbell camera videos showing porch pirates snatching packages from the front doors of homes.It happened to Andre Restrepo; a crook stole expensive sneakers left outside his home."Right now, it's hard-earned money and I feel like it's disrespectful. And at the end of the day, we pay for the service, for it to...
Man who sparked EHT Walmart evacuation with knife will stay in jail
An Ocean County man was on probation and pretrial release when he allegedly brandished a knife at the Egg Harbor Township Walmart. David Brennan, 32, was ordered held in jail during a detention hearing Thursday. The store on the Black Horse Pike was evacuated Saturday afternoon, after Brennan allegedly held...
South Jersey Man Sentenced On Fentanyl Dealing, Gun Charges: Prosecutor
A 34-year-old Egg Harbor Township man was sentenced on drug dealing and weapons offenses, authorities said. Neal Garrity was sentenced to four years in New Jersey State Prison on Wednesday, Dec. 14 for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and unlawfully possessing ghost gun parts with a large capacity magazine.
Atlantic City man arrested in September shooting
An Atlantic City man was arrested last week three blocks from where he allegedly shot a teen in September. Ibn Demps, 23, is accused of wounding an 18-year-old man in September. Patrol officers were called to the 100 block of N. South Carolina Avenue for a man shot at about...
Ocean County man faces charges related to fatal crash in Freehold Township
An Ocean County man has been arrested in connection with the death of a mother and her child in a fatal July crash in Freehold Township, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced. On Dec. 16, Thomas F. Polson, 53, of Little Egg Harbor, was arrested on two counts of...
NJ has distributed a fraction of pandemic housing aid
Reporter Ashley Balcerzak of The Record digs into program’s flawed rollout. Homeowners and renters around the nation who struggled financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic were sent a life raft when the federal American Rescue Plan Act was signed in early 2021. That law included hundreds of millions of dollars aimed at helping people to pay their mortgage or rent.
Tiffany Valiante’s Family Urge NJ Transit to Review Her Death
The family of the 18-year-old Mays Landing girl who was hit by an NJ Transit train in 2015, and, was recently the focus of an episode of Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries, have asked the agency's Board of Directors to review their investigation into her death. Tiffany Valiante's death was ruled a...
Alleged Atlantic City shooter who barricaded with kids was on parole and pretrial release
A Trenton man was on parole and on release with pending gun charges when he allegedly shot an Atlantic City man and then barricaded inside a home with four juveniles last week. Anthony Matthews, 31, also had 10 warrants out of multiple jurisdictions, Superior Court Judge Patricia Wild noted during...
Two Infants Surrendered to Safe Haven Sites
Two infant children were brought to safe haven sites in NJ in the month of November. There have been 82 Safe Haven surrenders in NJ since the Safe Haven Law was enacted in 2000.
Atlantic City man ordered held in deadly robbery
An Atlantic City murder suspect captured in Philadelphia will stay in jail. George Harrell, 32, is accused of fatally stabbing Dwight Hutchinson during a robbery June 5. The 65-year-old victim was found dead on stairs in the first block of North Kentucky Avenue at about 2:20 p.m. The stabbing was...
southjerseyobserver.com
Brooklawn Police Request Public’s Assistance With Identifying These Individuals
The Brooklawn Police are requesting the public’s assistance with identifying the individuals in these photographs. These individuals are wanted for questioning regarding an alleged incident that occurred on December 15, 2022 at Wawa involving a theft of a credit card. If anyone recognizes them or has any information regarding...
Ocean County, NJ, Sheriff K9 Indy Dies at Age 5
The Ocean County Sheriff's Office is in mourning after the death of Sheriff K9 Indy earlier this month. The Sheriff's Office says Indy died peacefully with her handler, Sheriff's Officer Bernadette Warren, by her side. Indy died after a brief fight with cancer. She was only five. Although Indy was...
Idling Car Leads to Stolen Gun and Drugs in Atlantic City, NJ
A car left idling unattended on a street in the World's Play Ground led to the arrest of its driver and the seizure of a stolen gun and drugs. The Atlantic City Police Department says one of their officers was on routine patrol in the area of the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue at around 8:00 this past Saturday night when he saw an unattended vehicle left idling in the road.
camdencounty.com
Commissioners to Prohibit Concealed Carry of Weapons in Certain Areas
(Camden, NJ) – Since the Supreme Court ruled in June that the U.S. Constitution provides a right to carry a gun outside of the home, the Board of Commissioners has been working on a resolution to better protect residents and visitors from senseless gun violence. The resolution that passed...
Lite 96.9 WFPG
Northfield NJ
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfpg.com/
Comments / 0