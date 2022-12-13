Donald Trump has suggested that Democrats “wanted” the January 6 riot to happen, ahead of the select committee ruling on possible criminal referrals. Mr Trump appeared on One America News, saying that the committee is “looking at everything other than two things. They don't want to know about Nancy Pelosi turning down 10,000 soldiers because she didn't look like the look”. That claim has previously been found to be false. “I requested … I definitely gave the number of 10,000 National Guardsmen, and [said] I think you should have 10,000 of the National Guard ready. They took that number....

4 DAYS AGO