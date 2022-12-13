ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi

Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
americanmilitarynews.com

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez under investigation, House Ethics Cmte. reveals

The U.S. House Committee on Ethics has launched an investigation into Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a press release issued on Wednesday revealed. The committee did not provide any details on the probe. The committee’s entire press release said the following:. Pursuant to House Rule XI, clause 3(b)(8)(A), and Committee...
The Independent

Trump suggests Democrats ‘wanted’ January 6 riot ahead of committee ruling on criminal referrals

Donald Trump has suggested that Democrats “wanted” the January 6 riot to happen, ahead of the select committee ruling on possible criminal referrals. Mr Trump appeared on One America News, saying that the committee is “looking at everything other than two things. They don't want to know about Nancy Pelosi turning down 10,000 soldiers because she didn't look like the look”. That claim has previously been found to be false. “I requested … I definitely gave the number of 10,000 National Guardsmen, and [said] I think you should have 10,000 of the National Guard ready. They took that number....
qcnews.com

Pence, congressmen respond to Meadows, January 6 text messages

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On Tuesday, former Vice President Mike Pence was in Charlotte, and Queen City News asked him about the recently leaked messages between former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and GOP members of Congress. Online publication Talking Points Memo published the messages...
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS News

CBS News

582K+
Followers
75K+
Post
416M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy