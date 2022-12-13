Body Found In St. Petersburg Retention Pond Identified As Missing Tampa Man

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Detectives identified the body found Monday in the retention pond near I-275 and Gandy Blvd, as Jamie Leon Hobdy, 42, of Tampa.

A family member had reported him missing, and detectives were able to match a distinguishing tattoo to identify him.

The manner and circumstances of his death are unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.

As part of this investigation, this morning, the on-ramp lanes from westbound Gandy Blvd to northbound I-275 will shut down at 9:30 for several hours.

