myfox28columbus.com
Police release video of Sheetz shooting that killed innocent 21-year-old man
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police released several videos from a northeast Columbus gas station shootout that killed a 21-year-old man in October. Kevin Sobnosky, a college student at Youngstown State, was killed in the crossfire that happened on Oct. 31 just before 4 a.m. Police said eight men...
myfox28columbus.com
Surveillance video shows barrage of gunfire at Columbus gas station shootout
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A senseless shootout claims an innocent life. Now surveillance video released Friday shows the barrage of bullets between two groups of teens at a north Columbus gas station. Police said Youngstown State student Kevin Sobnosky, 21, was with three friends when their car was fired...
myfox28columbus.com
Man mistakenly released from jail charged with murder in deadly Sunoco shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man who was recently mistakenly released from a Franklin County jail has now been charged in a deadly gas station shooting that happened Tuesday night. Detectives said they identified David Johnson III through security video. He has been charged with murder in the death...
myfox28columbus.com
'He was a hero,' Family and friends remember Andrew Combs, killed at Hilltop gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "He was a hero," Andrew Comb's girlfriend Victoria Perez said. "He tried to stop something that wasn’t going to be able to be stopped." On Friday, family and friends of Combs gathered for a vigil at the Sunoco gas station in the Hilltop, where Columbus police said he was shot and killed early Wednesday morning.
myfox28columbus.com
Suspect caught on camera during South High Street Walmart robbery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A robbery suspect was caught on camera loading stolen objects into a car outside of a far south Columbus Walmart. Police said the incident occurred at a Walmart on South High Street on Dec. 9 around 1:14 p.m. A male suspect was caught on camera...
myfox28columbus.com
Hilltop gas station where man was gunned down during robbery, increasing security
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A West Columbus gas station, where an expectant father was shot and killed trying to stop his friend from being robbed, has agreed with the City Attorney's Office to increase security. Andrew Combs, 21, died after being shot shortly before midnight on Dec. 13, in...
myfox28columbus.com
Hilltop porch pirate caught on camera stealing packages
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A thief was caught on camera stealing packages off two separate porches and tossing them into his truck in the Hilltop. The thefts took place along the 300 block of Binns Boulevard in west Columbus, police said. Columbus police said the suspect was caught on...
myfox28columbus.com
Two 17-year-olds charged with bringing guns on property of separate Columbus schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two 17-year-olds were charged Wednesday after bringing guns onto the property of two different schools. The first incident happened just before 1 p.m. at Linden-McKinely STEM Academy. Police said they responded to a report of a student who brought a handgun into...
myfox28columbus.com
TAPS programs hopes to curb gun violence amongst teens
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police remain on high alert after officers were called to Linden McKinley STEM Academy twice in less than two weeks. The latest incident involved responders arresting a 17-year-old after being accused of bringing a loaded gun to the school. Columbus Police and Columbus City Schools are working together to keep kids on the right track with a Teen and Police Service (TAPS) program.
myfox28columbus.com
Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on gas station robbery
NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in a Newark convenience store robbery. Police are searching for a suspect who robbed the Duke Duchess Gas Station on North 21st Street on November 24.
myfox28columbus.com
Man shot while getting out of car in far south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is injured following a shooting in far south Columbus early Wednesday morning. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. along Highview Landing. According to police, a 31-year-old man was getting out of his car when he heard gunfire. He was hit several times.
myfox28columbus.com
Friends remember expectant father who was gunned down trying to stop robbery in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is trying to identify a gunman who opened fire and killed a Columbus man outside a Hilltop gas station during an apparent robbery. "It really hit my heart," Madison Saladino said as she talked about her former co-worker and friend...
myfox28columbus.com
Procession held for Wyandot County deputy killed in Pickaway County crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dozens of law enforcement cruisers lined the streets of Columbus Thursday night in honor of a fallen officer. A procession was held for Wyandot County Deputy Daniel Kin as he left Grant Medical Center. Kin died after he was involved in a crash in Pickaway...
myfox28columbus.com
Person found dead inside burned truck in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is dead following a truck fire in north Columbus Wednesday morning. Police were called to the area of Karl and Morse Roads on a report of a vehicle fire around 6 a.m. Officers arrived and pronounced one person dead inside a burned pickup...
myfox28columbus.com
3 people rushed to hospital following crash in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several people were rushed to local hospitals following an east Columbus crash on Thursday. The accident happened just before 11:30 a.m. at Astor Avenue and South James Road. According to police, three people were taken to hospitals. One of the victims is in critical condition.
myfox28columbus.com
Inside look: Columbus expanding 311 team to handle growing city, more calls
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The team can be described as the ignition of the City of Columbus machine to get things done across the city. "A resident doesn't have to figure out when they have an issue or concern, 'Which department do I contact? Which number do I call?' 311 is that magic number," 311 Service Manager Carmen Duckens said.
myfox28columbus.com
Suspects accused of stealing Nintendo Switch from Grove City Best Buy identified
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — UPDATE: Police say the suspects have been identified. Police are searching for two suspects accused of stealing from a Best Buy in Grove City. The Grove City Division of Police said a man and woman entered a Best Buy on December 8 and stole a Nintendo Switch valued at $349.99.
myfox28columbus.com
Hot Chicken Takeover opens Grandview location on Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hot Chicken Takeover is opening its newest location in Grandview on Friday. Customers can find the newest Central Ohio location at 1417 West 5th Avenue. The Columbus-founded fast-casual eatery replaced Sweet Carrot, which closed its doors in the fall of 2021. Last month, Hot Chicken...
myfox28columbus.com
18 golden retrievers removed from New Albany home
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Humane said 18 golden retrievers were among 21 pets removed from a home in New Albany last week. The conditions of the pets will be evaluated and Columbus Humane said many of them are showing signs of illness related to overcrowding and unsanitary living conditions.
myfox28columbus.com
DeWine ready to veto bill barring Columbus from outlawing flavored cigarettes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine appears primed to veto a bill just passed by the state legislature that would prohibit cities like Columbus from regulating tobacco. DeWine told ABC 6 On Your Side he supports the Columbus ordinance passed Monday banning the sale of flavored tobacco...
