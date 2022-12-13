ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUHF

RPO presents: Gala Holiday Pops with vocalist Shayna Steele

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra is closing out their holiday season with their Gala Holiday Pops; a holiday celebration for every member of the Rochester Community. The performance will be presented by Prinicpal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik. This year's event will feature special guest Shayna Steele, a vocalist who has performed...
ROCHESTER, NY
uncoveringnewyork.com

ROC Lights at Victor Hills: Festive Christmas Fun Near Rochester

There are many great Christmas light displays in Upstate New York, and one of my favorites is ROC Lights at Victor Hills near Rochester. ROC Lights at Victor Hills is located in Victor in Ontario County, New York, about 20 miles southeast of downtown Rochester. With more than a million twinkling lights, it’s almost certainly the largest Christmas light show in the Rochester area and one of the largest in all of western New York.
ROCHESTER, NY
pix11.com

Missing NY college student found alive in Spain, family says

Kenneth DeLand, Jr., the upstate New York college student who was studying abroad in France and went missing two days after Thanksgiving, has turned up alive in Spain, according to his father. Missing NY college student found alive in Spain, …. Kenneth DeLand, Jr., the upstate New York college student...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

New York Cow on the Run for Four Months Finally Gets Rescued

A runaway cow from a New York farm is now safe after escaping from a Long Island farm and spending four months on the loose. According to a report by Ben Hooper of UPI, the cow escaped from Jerry's Farm on Long Island four months ago and was found at a Manorville golf course. Frankie Floridia of the Strong Island Animal Rescue League and Mike Stura of the Skylands Sanctuary were able to find the cow and load it onto a trailer. According to the report, the cow was spotted on monitoring cameras at the golf course which were set up there after cow droppings were found.
MANORVILLE, NY
chronicle-express.com

Welcome Nasar Khan, CEO of Penn Yan Manor and Clinton Crest

PENN YAN – The Board of Directors for Penn Yan Manor Nursing Home and Clinton Crest Manor Adult Care Facility are pleased to welcome Nasar Khan, who will serve as the CEO of both facilities. Nasar comes to the Manors with a distinguished professional health care background with a masters degree in Health Care Administration from Buffalo, NY.
PENN YAN, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Findings of Department of Financial Services Redlining Report for Long Island, Rochester And Syracuse

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new report from the Department of Financial Services that illuminates continued racial disparities in mortgage lending practices on Long Island, in Rochester and in Syracuse as part of an ongoing statewide inquiry into redlining. The announcement follows a previously published Department of Financial Services report that identified redlining and other forms of housing discrimination by mortgage lenders, particularly non-depository lenders, in majority-minority neighborhoods in Buffalo.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

The Greatest Heist in Upstate New York History?

In the words of Eazy-E, "It's all about makin' that GTA." In what may be the greatest heist in Upstate New York history which, let's be honest, isn't saying much at all, 12 cars were stolen from Hertz Rental Cars in Gates. For the rental company, this really hertz. But who could be so dastardly? This took a team of at least five, according to the police.
ROCHESTER, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York State STOP: Before Buying Gift Cards, Read This

Grabbing a few gift cards to use as holiday gifts? Great idea! For the most part, people love to get them, but when they go to use them, that is where the gift cards can leave a bad taste in someone's mouth (hypothetically). New York State has been at the...
Chalkbeat

Black students at Newark’s Global Studies high school call out racism

When Brenda Brown read what the Newark School of Global Studies had to offer, she knew her son had to go. Brown’s son, Terril Coley, was excited about being immersed in a high school that offered a global perspective, where he could study different cultures and prepare to study abroad in Taiwan or the Middle East. It seemed like a good deal for a young Black man from Newark, but three years...
NEWARK, NY
13 WHAM

Cold weekend, Snow HUGE Impact For Bills

The weekend will be a typically cold one for our region as low pressure exits the Northeast. For Rochester and the Finger Lakes it will just be brisk with passing snow showers possible. Closer to Buffalo, lake effect snow warnings are up for localized snow totals between 1 and 2...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy