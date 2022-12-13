Read full article on original website
WUHF
RPO presents: Gala Holiday Pops with vocalist Shayna Steele
The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra is closing out their holiday season with their Gala Holiday Pops; a holiday celebration for every member of the Rochester Community. The performance will be presented by Prinicpal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik. This year's event will feature special guest Shayna Steele, a vocalist who has performed...
uncoveringnewyork.com
ROC Lights at Victor Hills: Festive Christmas Fun Near Rochester
There are many great Christmas light displays in Upstate New York, and one of my favorites is ROC Lights at Victor Hills near Rochester. ROC Lights at Victor Hills is located in Victor in Ontario County, New York, about 20 miles southeast of downtown Rochester. With more than a million twinkling lights, it’s almost certainly the largest Christmas light show in the Rochester area and one of the largest in all of western New York.
Rochester Housing Authority hosts holiday luncheon for seniors
In addition to the dinner, the event will feature raffles, dancing, and live music provided by a choir organized by the senior residents.
Road Trip to Iconic Christmas Movie Town in Upstate New York
Tis the most wonderful time of the year for so many reasons. Everyone seems to be a bit happier during the holiday season. There's more hot chocolate, cinnamon and gingerbread drinks available to warm our bodies from the cold. We can look forward to the exchanging and receiving of thoughtful...
pix11.com
Missing NY college student found alive in Spain, family says
Kenneth DeLand, Jr., the upstate New York college student who was studying abroad in France and went missing two days after Thanksgiving, has turned up alive in Spain, according to his father. Missing NY college student found alive in Spain, …. Kenneth DeLand, Jr., the upstate New York college student...
uncoveringnewyork.com
8 Festive Christmas Light Displays in Upstate New York to Visit in 2022
Throughout Upstate New York, there are many great spots to get some holiday cheer. And, while not all of the best things to do in December are centered around the holiday season, at these great Christmas light displays in New York, you are sure to find some holiday season joy.
JOANN Fabrics and Crafts to close location in Western New York
JOANN Fabrics and Crafts will close its Batavia store next month as part of a small handful of store closures nationwide.
New synthetic ice rink unveiled at Ontario Beach Park
Bello will be joined by former Buffalo Sabres player Don Luce.
WHEC TV-10
Missing Fisher student turns up in Spain after nearly three weeks
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It was the outcome they’ve been hoping for for nearly three weeks. “I’ll be honest with you. It was so emotional, you know, that Kenny was calling,” Ken DeLand Sr. said. His son, Ken DeLand Jr., disappeared while studying abroad. The St. John...
New York Cow on the Run for Four Months Finally Gets Rescued
A runaway cow from a New York farm is now safe after escaping from a Long Island farm and spending four months on the loose. According to a report by Ben Hooper of UPI, the cow escaped from Jerry's Farm on Long Island four months ago and was found at a Manorville golf course. Frankie Floridia of the Strong Island Animal Rescue League and Mike Stura of the Skylands Sanctuary were able to find the cow and load it onto a trailer. According to the report, the cow was spotted on monitoring cameras at the golf course which were set up there after cow droppings were found.
Full list of Thursday early dismissals for NY, NJ schools as nor’easter nears
NEW YORK (PIX11) — With a nasty nor’easter set to impact New York and New Jersey Thursday, schools are announcing early dismissals. Rain and snow are expected to develop in the afternoon and become steady in the evening. For the full forecast, click here. Below is the full list of changes, this post was updated […]
chronicle-express.com
Welcome Nasar Khan, CEO of Penn Yan Manor and Clinton Crest
PENN YAN – The Board of Directors for Penn Yan Manor Nursing Home and Clinton Crest Manor Adult Care Facility are pleased to welcome Nasar Khan, who will serve as the CEO of both facilities. Nasar comes to the Manors with a distinguished professional health care background with a masters degree in Health Care Administration from Buffalo, NY.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Findings of Department of Financial Services Redlining Report for Long Island, Rochester And Syracuse
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new report from the Department of Financial Services that illuminates continued racial disparities in mortgage lending practices on Long Island, in Rochester and in Syracuse as part of an ongoing statewide inquiry into redlining. The announcement follows a previously published Department of Financial Services report that identified redlining and other forms of housing discrimination by mortgage lenders, particularly non-depository lenders, in majority-minority neighborhoods in Buffalo.
wxxinews.org
Plan to make former Hotel Cadillac into accessible downtown housing comes into focus
Plans for the former Hotel Cadillac in downtown Rochester are taking shape, with developers eying a summer 2023 construction start. The idea remains to convert the stubbornly problematic, but historic, century-old building into 42 affordable apartments. What’s new is the focus. The future Fine Arts Building Lofts, as it...
The Greatest Heist in Upstate New York History?
In the words of Eazy-E, "It's all about makin' that GTA." In what may be the greatest heist in Upstate New York history which, let's be honest, isn't saying much at all, 12 cars were stolen from Hertz Rental Cars in Gates. For the rental company, this really hertz. But who could be so dastardly? This took a team of at least five, according to the police.
Winter storm closes schools, knocks out power in Upstate NY -- and it’s not over yet
Syracuse, N.Y. — While Upstate New York has gotten less snow so far than forecast in a winter storm that started Thursday, the wet, sloppy snow that did fall has caused school closings and scattered power outages. And the storm’s not done yet. Dozens of school districts across...
New York State STOP: Before Buying Gift Cards, Read This
Grabbing a few gift cards to use as holiday gifts? Great idea! For the most part, people love to get them, but when they go to use them, that is where the gift cards can leave a bad taste in someone's mouth (hypothetically). New York State has been at the...
Black students at Newark’s Global Studies high school call out racism
When Brenda Brown read what the Newark School of Global Studies had to offer, she knew her son had to go. Brown’s son, Terril Coley, was excited about being immersed in a high school that offered a global perspective, where he could study different cultures and prepare to study abroad in Taiwan or the Middle East. It seemed like a good deal for a young Black man from Newark, but three years...
NY family searches for student missing in France
Ken DeLand is studying abroad in France and his family said they haven't heard from him since the end of November.
13 WHAM
Cold weekend, Snow HUGE Impact For Bills
The weekend will be a typically cold one for our region as low pressure exits the Northeast. For Rochester and the Finger Lakes it will just be brisk with passing snow showers possible. Closer to Buffalo, lake effect snow warnings are up for localized snow totals between 1 and 2...
