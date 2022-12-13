Read full article on original website
12 arrested after investigation into suspected drug operation
The DA's Office said that 29-year-old Rasheem Sullivan, also known as "Coop," led the alleged organization and was in a violent feud with Brandon Washington.
iheart.com
12 Arrested in Monroe County Drug Sweep
Twelve people have been arrested in a drug sweep related to a violent marijuana turf war. The Monroe County District Attorney's Office says local and federal authorities raided 17 locations throughout the county Wednesday. Six men have been arraigned on state charges, while 6 others will be prosecuted federally. Prosecutors...
‘Could’ve been avoided’: Next steps for Rochester Airbnb after shooting
It turns out, neighbors had concerns about the property before the tragedy occurred, and now have questions about the future of the property, and the rules going forward.
nyspnews.com
Man from Attica arrested for criminal mischief and assault
On December 12, 2022, Troopers out of SP Alden arrested Joey R. Tatro 28, of Attica, NY for criminal mischief 4th disable equipment to prevent request for emergency assistance, criminal intent damage property and assault 3rd causing physical injury. On December 12, 2022, Troopers responded to a domestic incident in...
Man accused of lying about identity while being processed at Genesee County Jail
He's scheduled to be in Town of Batavia Court on January 4.
Two occupied residences struck by gunfire in separate incidents in Rochester
RPD asks anyone with information on either of these two incidents are asked to call 911.
13 WHAM
Police: Illinois Street house was rented out for rap video during mass shooting
Rochester, N.Y. — Police said up to 30 people were inside an Airbnb on Illinois Street when gunfire erupted around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, killing one man and injuring four others. The house was being rented out for the filming of a rap video in memory of a previous murder...
RPD: 5 shot, 1 fatally, while filming music video on Illinois Street
Editor’s Note (12/13): A previous version of this article had a cross street located as the scene of the incident. The article has been updated to clarify the location of the shooting. ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One victim is dead and four more hospitalized after they were shot while filming a music video in remembrance […]
The Batavian
Batavia man accused of attempted murder on Jackson Street makes initial County Court appearance in case
A Batavia man indicted by a Genesee County Grand Jury on an attempted murder charge in what was an apparent, unprovoked attack against a stranger on Jackson Street in Batavia, entered a not guilty plea to the charge in Genesee County Court on Wednesday. Tyshon L. Taylor, 25, dressed in...
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest 4 individuals - 2 adults and 2 juveniles- from Rochester on gun and drug charges after traffic stop.
On December 14, 2022, at approximately 2:36 p.m., State Troopers in Rochester initiated a traffic stop on a motorist on Laser Street in the city of Rochester. The operator was identified as Philippe Sheppard, age 25, of Rochester. There were also three passengers, one male identified as Philippe’s brother, Paijon...
WHEC TV-10
Dimitri Cash convicted of plotting to kill family court judge
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man was convicted Tuesday of planning to kill a Monroe County Family Court judge. Dimitri Cash, 30, was found guilty of conspiracy for plotting the murder of Judge Stacey Romeo. Cash and others plotted to kill her because they were upset with her family court rulings.
Macedon police chief on leave as town board investigates ‘incident’
Chief Rivera was sworn in as the first Latino to hold the position of police chief in the Town of Macedon on March 20.
13 WHAM
House engulfed in flames in Ontario County
Hopewell, N.Y — No one was hurt Thursday night as fire engulfed a home in Ontario County. Crews responded around 5 p.m. Thursday to a house on Algerine Street in Hopewell. They said the fire appeared to have started on the first floor of the building before engulfing the home.
WHEC TV-10
Man shot on Monroe Ave. leaves business owners worried for their safety
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Several business owners in Rochester are on edge after a man was shot in the area Monday night. “This area is not safe at all, and it’s getting worse and worse day by day,” said Nick’s Super Store cashier Muhammad Ahsan. Ahsan is...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester Police investigate after two homes were hit by gunfire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after two houses were hit by gunfire on Wednesday morning on the city’s north and northeast sides. The incident first happened around 1:15 a.m. on Henry Street. RPD responded to the area for a shot-spotter activation. When officers arrived they found...
2 Rochester firefighters suspended for allegedly smoking marijuana on duty
The Rochester Police Department has no comment on the situation at this time.
rochesterfirst.com
Farmington woman extricated from crash with jaws of life, flown to hospital
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Farmington woman was hospitalized after a serious two-car crash Tuesday in the Town of Canandaigua, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said. Police said that Tuesday afternoon, Penn Yan resident Nathan Somers was driving his 2013 Ford pickup truck west on State Route 5&20 in Canandaigua.
WHEC TV-10
Hundreds of dollars’ worth of Christmas toy donations stolen
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Hundreds of dollars’ worth of Christmas toys were stolen from the back of a van early Tuesday morning. Now Gates Police are searching for the two “Grinches” that took the gifts, which were going to be given to some of Rochester’s less fortunate children.
WHEC TV-10
A new twist to grandparents’ scam: They’re coming to your home
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The New York State Police have an assignment for you. If you have a grandparent or great-grandparent in your life, talk to them about a new, more dangerous twist to the grandparents’ scam. The old scam is a phone call to a grandparent saying they need to send money immediately to get their grandchild out of trouble.
nyspnews.com
State Police investigated a multi vehicle crash involving a jack knifed tractor trailer on the Thruway.
Victor, NY - On December 15, 2022, at approximately 1:25 p.m., State Police responded to a crash involving a tractor trailer and two passenger vehicles on I-90 in the town of Victor, Ontario County. The investigation determined that Dawa S. Sherpa, 29, of Astoria, NY, was operating a tractor trailer westbound in the area of mile marker 352.6, when he lost control and went through the center guiderail. The tractor trailer then struck two Jeeps that were both traveling eastbound, before becoming jack knifed, blocking all lanes.
