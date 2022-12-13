ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

iheart.com

12 Arrested in Monroe County Drug Sweep

Twelve people have been arrested in a drug sweep related to a violent marijuana turf war. The Monroe County District Attorney's Office says local and federal authorities raided 17 locations throughout the county Wednesday. Six men have been arraigned on state charges, while 6 others will be prosecuted federally. Prosecutors...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

Man from Attica arrested for criminal mischief and assault

On December 12, 2022, Troopers out of SP Alden arrested Joey R. Tatro 28, of Attica, NY for criminal mischief 4th disable equipment to prevent request for emergency assistance, criminal intent damage property and assault 3rd causing physical injury. On December 12, 2022, Troopers responded to a domestic incident in...
ATTICA, NY
PIX11

RPD: 5 shot, 1 fatally, while filming music video on Illinois Street

Editor’s Note (12/13): A previous version of this article had a cross street located as the scene of the incident. The article has been updated to clarify the location of the shooting. ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One victim is dead and four more hospitalized after they were shot while filming a music video in remembrance […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Dimitri Cash convicted of plotting to kill family court judge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man was convicted Tuesday of planning to kill a Monroe County Family Court judge. Dimitri Cash, 30, was found guilty of conspiracy for plotting the murder of Judge Stacey Romeo. Cash and others plotted to kill her because they were upset with her family court rulings.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

House engulfed in flames in Ontario County

Hopewell, N.Y — No one was hurt Thursday night as fire engulfed a home in Ontario County. Crews responded around 5 p.m. Thursday to a house on Algerine Street in Hopewell. They said the fire appeared to have started on the first floor of the building before engulfing the home.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester Police investigate after two homes were hit by gunfire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after two houses were hit by gunfire on Wednesday morning on the city’s north and northeast sides. The incident first happened around 1:15 a.m. on Henry Street. RPD responded to the area for a shot-spotter activation. When officers arrived they found...
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Farmington woman extricated from crash with jaws of life, flown to hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Farmington woman was hospitalized after a serious two-car crash Tuesday in the Town of Canandaigua, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said. Police said that Tuesday afternoon, Penn Yan resident Nathan Somers was driving his 2013 Ford pickup truck west on State Route 5&20 in Canandaigua.
FARMINGTON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Hundreds of dollars’ worth of Christmas toy donations stolen

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Hundreds of dollars’ worth of Christmas toys were stolen from the back of a van early Tuesday morning. Now Gates Police are searching for the two “Grinches” that took the gifts, which were going to be given to some of Rochester’s less fortunate children.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

A new twist to grandparents’ scam: They’re coming to your home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The New York State Police have an assignment for you. If you have a grandparent or great-grandparent in your life, talk to them about a new, more dangerous twist to the grandparents’ scam. The old scam is a phone call to a grandparent saying they need to send money immediately to get their grandchild out of trouble.
ROCHESTER, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police investigated a multi vehicle crash involving a jack knifed tractor trailer on the Thruway.

Victor, NY - On December 15, 2022, at approximately 1:25 p.m., State Police responded to a crash involving a tractor trailer and two passenger vehicles on I-90 in the town of Victor, Ontario County. The investigation determined that Dawa S. Sherpa, 29, of Astoria, NY, was operating a tractor trailer westbound in the area of mile marker 352.6, when he lost control and went through the center guiderail. The tractor trailer then struck two Jeeps that were both traveling eastbound, before becoming jack knifed, blocking all lanes.
VICTOR, NY

