Rochester, NY

WUHF

RPO presents: Gala Holiday Pops with vocalist Shayna Steele

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra is closing out their holiday season with their Gala Holiday Pops; a holiday celebration for every member of the Rochester Community. The performance will be presented by Prinicpal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik. This year's event will feature special guest Shayna Steele, a vocalist who has performed...
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Holiday activities the whole family can enjoy

The holidays are quickly approaching, and that means there are several fun-filled activities going on in our local area for families to enjoy. Debra Ross of KidsOutAndAbout.com gives us her list of the top family-friendly events happening in the Rochester area this upcoming weekend. For more information and a full...
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Turn up the heat this holiday season with More Fire Glass

Rochester, NY — Things can get stressful when it comes to getting that perfect gift this holiday season. If you have someone on your list that is especially hard to shop for, More Fire Glass Studio might be for you. For the last 24 years, the Rochester-based studio has...
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Joann Fabrics Closing A Location In Western New York

When you're looking for fabrics or crafts to make things, a lot of people go to Joann Fabrics. Sadly though, one of the WNY locations will be closing soon. If you are hoping to get a new dress made this winter, or you've got some more decorations to make for Christmas, you might want to get into the Joann Fabrics in Batavia. They will be closing that store at the beginning of next year.
BATAVIA, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Anthony Costello’s unsettled legacy

In a blow to the long-troubled Anthony Costello estate, an anticipated $71.5 million sale of the Clinton Crossings medical complex has fallen through. As the Rochester Beacon previously reported, the Brighton medical office complex, which houses UR Medicine’s largest concentration of outpatient facilities, was set to be acquired by Blue Sky Real Estate Services & Development, a New York City-based firm specializing in management of medical campuses.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Wegmans steps in after Grinch steals bags of toys meant for donations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Five bags of toys meant for donations were stolen out of a vehicle in Gates Tuesday morning. Those belonged to Van Stanely, the woman behind People’s Choice Kitchen, which provides pay-what-you-can meals to community members. The bags of toys were in her truck for her annual toy giveaway for children in […]
GATES, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Restaurants for sale: Owners are ready to retire

As customers came and went Wednesday at Mimi’s Drive-In, waitresses jotted down orders and cooks whipped up sandwiches and splashed pancake batter on the griddle. The owner, Chris Sachel, was in the back working as he does almost every day. He used to put in 50-60 hours a week, but nowadays it’s closer to 35-40 hours. He’d rather be retired, which is why he’s selling the landmark Fulton diner.
FULTON, NY
13 WHAM

Crash in Genesee County injures six

Stafford, N.Y — New York State Police are investigating a crash that occurred Wednesday night in Genesee County. The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. in the area of Buckley and Britt roads in Stafford. Six people were hospitalized as a result of the collision. Two people sustained serious injuries,...
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
Daily Orange

Sweeten the holidays with these 4 home-baked cookie recipes

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. 1 cup unsalted butter (softened) 1 bag Bright White Candy Melts or white chocolate, melted* vegetable shortening as needed to thin candy melts crushed candy canes. Molasses cookies. 1 1/2 cups shortening. 2 cups sugar...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Tractor trailer rolled over in Skaneateles

SKANEATELES, N.Y. — Roads are closed in Skaneateles Tuesday morning due to a roll-over crash. The crash happened on East Lake Road, which is closed until further notice from Genesee Street to Pork Street. State police said no one was injured and cleanup is underway. This story is subject...
SKANEATELES, NY

