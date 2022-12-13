ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Pittsburgh police officer, mayoral candidate charged for allegedly threatening man with gun

By Amy Hudak, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh Candidate for Mayor and former Pittsburgh Police officer Tony Moreno is facing simple assault and harassment charges. A neighbor alleges he came out onto his front porch Monday and pointed a shotgun at him. Moreno tells Channel 11 a very different story and says his neighbor is the one who should be criminally charged because of animal neglect and cruelty.

“There are animals inside this house that are in danger,” Moreno tells Channel 11 News. “They’re suffering, they’re dying.”

Tony Moreno says those dogs are the reason he called police on Monday, before he was criminally charged. Ten to 15 dogs at a home on McClure Avenue in Brighton Heights are part of an animal neglect investigation. Over the weekend, officers served a warrant at the house. Court documents say they removed puppies, but they didn’t have space at the shelter for all of the dogs. The man at the center of the investigation into animal neglect will help relinquish the dogs to Humane Animal Rescue two at a time when more space is available. That man is not facing criminal charges at this time, but Channel 11 is told the investigation is ongoing.

Court documents say that on Monday, when his dog ran out of the house and he came out and caught it, Moreno walked out onto his porch with a shotgun, pointed it at the neighbor and said, “if you leave, I will shoot your tires out.” An officer says he also heard those words over the phone. Moreno says what his neighbor accused him of isn’t true.

“I didn’t do what they said I did,” Moreno said. “I didn’t commit a crime and the real story is there are dying animals still in this house.”

Two neighbors tell us that after police left they saw the man put a dog that appeared to be dead in the trunk of his car. Neighbors say the man told them he was going to the vet.

“If it’s alive, who puts their dog in the trunk?” Moreno asks. “It’s sad, it’s a lot, it’s difficult.”

Moreno said he’ll handle what happens in court, but someone needs to advocate for the animals living in squalor, including urine and feces.

“I don’t understand this - I used to do this - you make it happen. You don’t leave living beings to suffer, but it did happen,” Moreno continued.

The puppies are all at Humane Animal Rescue, and Moreno tells us they’re expected to make a full recovery before they go to loving homes.

Comments / 22

Bob Michaels
3d ago

It’s Pittsburgh for God’s sake! Don’t get involved. Just let anyone take anything, except if it’s your property. City government wants you to call 911 and they will send out someone to write up the report. They really don’t care about what was taken.

Reply
6
R C
3d ago

use a retired police officer that was trying to protect his neighborhood. This is a little extreme bringing that charge.He threatened to shoot a tire to prevent a possible crime and no one was injured.So..no good deed goes unpunished.But actually that's the kind of neighbor I want, someone that will help out and take action if needed.

Reply(1)
2
 

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Grand jury investigating taser death of Jim Rogers ends without indictments

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than a year has passed since a man experiencing homeless died in the custody of Pittsburgh police, and the investigation of the officers involved is still up in the air.Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala on Friday confirmed that a grand jury investigating the taser death of Jim Rogers ended without indictments. According to investigators, police tased Rogers at least eight times on a street in Bloomfield in the fall of 2021. He was then transported to UPMC Mercy Hospital, where he later died.But Zappala said on Friday, after announcing a re-election bid, that another agency...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Apollo police accuse convicted felon of pointing gun at woman, felony charges filed

Apollo police accused a man whose criminal history prohibits him from possessing a gun with pointing a pistol at a woman and threatening her. Roberto J. Santiago-Cruz, 35, of the 300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue was charged with a felony count of illegal possession of a firearm along with reckless endangerment, making terroristic threats, simple assault and possession of an instrument of crime.
APOLLO, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Death of woman found in Elliott home ruled a homicide

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are now investigating a woman's death in Elliott as a homicide.The medical examiner says Susan Hays died of a gunshot wound to the head. She was found in her house on Wilhelm Street over the weekend.Police say neighbors heard screaming and gunshots just after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of starving dog twice gets 6 to 12 months in jail

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man accused of starving a dog twice was sentenced to six to 12 months in jail.Pittsburgh police said the young dog Gerald Walker was caring for in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar was severely emaciated and had been left outside in a cage in the cold and rain. Animal control officials took the dog to the vet, but it couldn't be saved.Thursday morning, Walker was taken out of an Allegheny County courtroom in handcuffs. Judge Anthony Mariani sentenced Walker to serve 6 to 12 months in jail followed by six years of probation. He's also not allowed to have animals.Walker must complete 100 hours of community service during his first year of probation and 100 more hours of community service for his second year of probation. He must also pay $562 in restitution to Avets.In 2016, Walker was charged with starving a pit bull mix in Homewood. Animal control officials said the dog named Effie was emaciated and was so hungry she ate clothes and plastic,Effie needed surgery, but made a full recovery. Police officer Christine Luffey who found her ended up adopting her.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

3 arrested after drug bust in West Mifflin

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people were arrested after a major drug bust in West Mifflin on Wednesday.Police searched a home on Pennsylvania Avenue and said they found large amounts of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine. They also found four guns and a rifle.Joseph Cardamone, Timothy Cochran and Katie Chop are all facing charges.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
wccsradio.com

PITTSBURGH MAN ARRESTED ON PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS CHARGES

A Pittsburgh man was arrested in Indiana on Sunday on public drunkenness and related charges. Indiana Borough Police say that at 5:26 a.m. on December 11th, police were called out to the 400 block of Gompers Avenue for a report of a vehicle parked in front of the caller’s house for an extended period of time. Police named 20-year-old DeSean Lemir Reeves of Pittsburgh as their suspect. He was arrested on charges of public drunkenness and underage possession of alcohol.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Former Pennsylvania police chief admits to stealing and using heroin taken in two federal investigations

A former Elizabeth Borough Police Chief pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of theft of government property, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today. Timothy L. Butler, Jr., 46, of Finleyville, PA, pleaded guilty to one count before United States District Judge Marilyn J. Horan. In connection with the guilty plea, the […]
FINLEYVILLE, PA
Tribune-Review

Man arrested after Jeannette flashlight attack

A city man who Jeannette police said attacked another man with a flashlight this week turned himself in Thursday. Authorities had sought information on his whereabouts after a warrant was issued for his arrest. The wounded man was taken to a hospital for numerous face and head injuries, police said....
JEANNETTE, PA
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling police arrest three after search warrant at apartment

 The Wheeling Police Department arrested three people Wednesday morning after conducting a search warrant at an East Wheeling residence. Around 3:40 a.m., police say they executed the warrant at a second-floor apartment located at 97-12th Street. When officers made entry, they said they found 1,478 grams of methamphetamine, 78.65 grams of fentanyl, $5,635 in currency […]
WHEELING, WV
