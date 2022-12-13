A long vacant storefront at 432 E. Center St., is slated to re-open its doors as a neighborhood bar and restaurant called Cream City Social Eatery. In fact, if all goes well, the neighborhood bar and restaurant – which has been in the works for over two years – could open as soon as January of 2023, serving up a relaxed, inviting atmosphere with an eclectic menu composed of American classics and globally-inspired plates.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO