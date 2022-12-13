ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On Milwaukee

Steer the reindeer to one of these festive pop-up bars

Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. The OnMilwaukee Ho Ho Holiday Guide is brought to you by Educators Credit Union, Harley-Davidson Museum and MillerCoors. If you visit one of these holiday-themed pop-ups, your night won't...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Holiday hidden gem: Erv's Mug

Get ready to soak up more bar articles, imbibable stories and cocktailing content, brought to by Miller Lite. For more of our Bar stories click here!. Erv's Mug is typically filled to the brim – but come holiday season, it’s practically overflowing. Even if you didn’t know about...
OAK CREEK, WI
On Milwaukee

13 vintage photos of Milwaukee celebrating the holidays

Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. The OnMilwaukee Ho Ho Holiday Guide is brought to you by Educators Credit Union, Harley-Davidson Museum and MillerCoors. With the holiday cheer everywhere around us here in Brew City,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Cream City Social Eatery slated to open early next year in Harambee neighborhood

A long vacant storefront at 432 E. Center St., is slated to re-open its doors as a neighborhood bar and restaurant called Cream City Social Eatery. In fact, if all goes well, the neighborhood bar and restaurant – which has been in the works for over two years – could open as soon as January of 2023, serving up a relaxed, inviting atmosphere with an eclectic menu composed of American classics and globally-inspired plates.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy