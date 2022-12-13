MSU football coach Mike Leach dies at 61

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WNCT) — Mississippi State University head football coach Mike Leach has died from complications related to a heart condition, school officials announced Tuesday.

Leach had been hospitalized in critical condition Monday after a “personal health issue” caused him to be airlifted to a medical facility on Sunday.

Leach was in his third season as head coach at Mississippi State. In 21 seasons as a head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State, Leach went 158-107.

“Coach Mike Leach cast a tremendous shadow not just over Mississippi State University, but over the entire college football landscape,” said Mississippi State University President Mark E. Keenum. “His innovative “Air Raid” offense changed the game. Mike’s keen intellect and unvarnished candor made him one of the nation’s true coaching legends. His passing brings great sadness to our university, to the Southeastern Conference, and to all who loved college football. I will miss Mike’s profound curiosity, his honesty, and his wide-open approach to pursuing excellence in all things.”



“Mike’s death also underscores the fragility and uncertainty of our lives,” Keenum added. “Three weeks ago, Mike and I were together in the locker room celebrating a hard-fought victory in Oxford. Mike Leach truly embraced life and lived in such a manner as to leave no regrets. That’s a worthy legacy. May God bless the Leach family during these days and hours. The prayers of the Bulldog family go with them.”

Leach was known for his pass-happy offense, wide-ranging interests — he wrote a book about Native American leader Geronimo, had a passion for pirates and taught a class about insurgent warfare — and rambling, off-the-cuff news conferences.

Leach’s teams were consistent winners at programs where success did not come easy. And his quarterbacks put up massive passing statistics, running a relatively simple offense called the Air Raid that he did not invent but certainly mastered.

As much as Leach enjoyed digging into topics other than football, he was excellent at the X’s and O’s.

Six of the 20 best passing seasons in major college football history were by quarterbacks who played for Leach, including four of the top six.

