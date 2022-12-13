ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

Beth Janousek
3d ago

send her 10 and tell her the meals served weren't that good and this should cover it. never go to any of his family meals again.

Barb Hess
3d ago

She shouldn't have hosted if she couldnt afford it, didnt want to do the work, etc! I've never heard of family or friends charging one another to eat at their house!

Bob F.
3d ago

the wine cost more than that even if they didn't drink anything bottles left would cover that .... imagine. what next they have a menu 1 hour of TV $7. cereal , milk sugar $4 ..use of bathroom $8..what's next ? I wouldn't go over their house again nor be inviting over to yours.....

