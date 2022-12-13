Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria nonprofits’ season of giving uplifts community
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two Peoria nonprofit organizations are stepping up to make sure families in need have a happy holiday season. Friendship House kicked off the holiday season with the 35th Annual Stuff-a-Bus Food Drive in partnership with CityLink. This year’s campaign raised a record 12.47 tons of food and will keep Friendship House’s pantry stocked for eight months.
Central Illinois Proud
A new park for hosting events coming to Peoria
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Build Peoria and Sovereign Grace Mission-Based Baptist Church have partnered to build a new park designed for hosting events in the community. The park located next to the church on Martin and Dusable streets is about 80 percent complete. Anyone in the community will be allowed to hold events and celebrations there.
Central Illinois Proud
An American Family Christmas Concert Series | Peoria Area Civic Chorale | Good Day Central Illinois
The Peoria Area Civic Chorale is celebrating its 40th anniversary season with its annual An American Family Christmas concert series. The concert will be hosted at Five Points Washington on December 17th and 18th at 7:30 PM, and on December 19th at 2:30 PM. You can visit the Peoria Area Civic Chorale website to get your tickets today. You can also call the box office at (309) 693-6725 or buy them at the door.
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. Rader Family Farms will open its Pumpkin Blossom Barn, a combination retail space and café, to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Attendees will have the opportunity to...
Central Illinois Proud
State Farm employees stuff Hope Packs for in-need kids
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Insurance giant, State Farm is being a good neighbor this holiday season to local non-profits in McLean County. Wednesday morning, employees at its corporate headquarters stuffed Hope packs for Midwest Food Bank’s Normal location. Each Hope pack contains a warm (non-perishable) meal, a breakfast item and snacks.
Central Illinois Proud
Northwoods Mall sets up Menorah for Chanukah
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The menorah at Northwoods Mall in Peoria was set up on Friday for the 21st time. Lit up for Chanukah, the menorah celebrates the holiday that begins on Dec. 18, Sunday night, and lasts until the night of Dec. 25. Chanukah is celebrated to commemorate...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria’s Hair and Fashion Showcase brings community together
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The third annual Peoria Hair & Fashion Showcase took place on Sunday. Hundreds gathered at the Marriott Hotel to see the creativity of local stylists. This year’s theme was “Mirror Mirror on the Wall,” coming at a time when people practice self-awareness. Proceeds from the event benefit the Peoria Alphas’ Golden Torch Foundation, a non-profit supporting mentorship, scholarship, and service programs.
Central Illinois Proud
Local charities impacted by State Farm’s end of retiree program
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Many are shocked to learn State Farm has ended its Matching Gift program for retired associates and agents. According to the company’s website, retirees will no longer be eligible for the Matching Gift program. It’s a program where retirees can donate to a non-profit organization, school district, or university, and the company will match it.
Central Illinois Proud
Open for Business: Mackinaw teen works to advance in national baking competition
MACKINAW, Ill. (WMBD) – When Ryleigh Stephens isn’t juggling high school and homework, she’s baking and now she’s doing it on the national level. Stephens is one of about 20,000 bakers participating in The Greatest Baker competition. But she’s hoping to go all the way.
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Blizzard
This adorable girl is waiting for her forever family to take her home! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Blizzard, a 2 year old Siberian Husky mix from Pekin, Illinois. She is spayed, up to date on her vaccines, and knows some basic commands. Blizzard could do well with other dogs (but a prior meeting is a must), does well around cats, but hasn’t been yet tested with kids.
wcbu.org
Peoria Park District board decides the fate of the Donovan Park pavilion proposal tonight
The Peoria Park District's board of trustees decides tonight on the fate of the controversial Donovan Park performing arts pavilion concept. The not-for-profit group Pavilion in the Park wants to build an indoor-outdoor arts venue seating about 2,000 on an acre of land in the southeastern corner of Donovan Park. The total project area encompasses 18 acres.
Central Illinois Proud
Cougars coming to Wildlife Prairie Park
HANNA CITY (WMBD) — Wildlife Prairie Park could be getting some new cougars very soon. After the last pack of cougars passed away in 2020, Wildlife Prairie Park is raising money to add a pack of female sibling cougars. The park is $25,000 short of the hefty $300,000 dollar price tag.
Central Illinois Proud
Pet of the Week, December 14th
Max is a lop eared bunny and he’s around three years old. He had a family before going to the shelter so he’s already used to people. You can get more information on him and other animals with PCAPS and the Peoria Humane Society.
Central Illinois Proud
Tickets on sale now for STOMP at Peoria Civic Center
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The American Theatre Guild is partnering with the Ameren Illinois Broadway in Peoria Series to present the hit show STOMP at the Peoria Civic Center in January. The “international percussion sensation” will perform on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 7:00 p.m. STOMP began as...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Peoria, IL
The city of Peoria was incorporated as a village in 1835 and is the oldest European settlement in Illinois. Cultural interests and the performing arts, as well as many registered historical places of interest, make Peoria a wonderful city to visit. After enjoying the Peoria Riverfront Museum or the Central...
Central Illinois Proud
Love’s open location in Normal, Bojangles also open
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s a new place for holiday travelers to stop in Bloomington-Normal right off the interstate. Love’s Truck Stops opened its newest location in Normal Thursday morning after an over year-long process to build the store. The over 14,000 square feet space is the first Love’s in Bloomington-Normal and the second in the county.
25newsnow.com
560 Kids will now have food over winter break thanks to State Farm Employees
PEORIA (25 News Now) - In these boxes are 560 of these Hope Packs filled with food to give to kids in McLean County during their holiday winter break. “We know the need is there, especially around this time of year. The holidays season,” says Jerome Maddox, the Corporate Responsibility Analyst with State Farm.
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin hospital renovations light up the night
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– In Pekin, UnityPoint hospital’s renovations are full speed ahead going into the winter. According to a UnityPoint press release, the initial renovation included necessary maintenance to an over 100-year-old stone facade, new staining on the North Tower, and most recently 104 brand new, Lumen Pulse LED Exterior Lights were installed outside the building.
WAND TV
Local farmer in need of kidney
MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
25newsnow.com
Boil order issued for area consisting of multiple Peoria hotels near I-74, War Memorial Dr.
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A boil order was issued to an area next to the Northwoods Mall as Illinois American Water crews worked to fix a water main break. The alert sent to four water customers shows a map that includes three hotels near the mall - the Baymont, Residence Inn and Courtyard.
