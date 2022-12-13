Read full article on original website
First Alert Forecast: Juicy cold front moving over the state, huge swell picking up
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A front approaching from the northwest will bring unsettled weather to the state into Saturday. Showers, along with some thunderstorms, will be spreading down the island chain Friday. Another round of unsettled weather and increasing winds, is possible during the start of the new week, as another front approaches the state. Kona winds will strengthen Sunday, becoming strongest Sunday night through Monday with potential impacts downwind of terrain and across windward areas. Similar to the current frontal system, thunderstorms will again be possible with this next front. Much drier and more stable air will then push back across the state Tuesday, diminishing the areal coverage and intensity of showers across the islands into Thursday.
‘Vigorous’ cold front expected to sweep across state, forecasters warn
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A “vigorous” cold front is expected to sweep across the state on Monday, potentially bringing torrential rain, thunderstorms, damaging winds and hail, forecasters say. According to the National Weather Service, the cold front could impact the state from late Sunday into Monday. Here’s what you...
First Alert Forecast: Stormy weather on the way along with huge surf
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A front approaching from the northwest will keep light winds across the state, allowing for some land and sea breezes through Thursday. The front will bring increasing showers and the possibility of thunderstorms Thursday night through Saturday. Another round of unsettled weather and increasing winds, is possible...
2 cold fronts hit Hawaii bringing thunder and lightning
A storm on the night of Dec.15, 2022 had residents up due to thunder and lightning.
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, December 16, 2022
FIRST ALERT: Trade winds have faded and south winds have taken over as back to back fronts arrive to the islands. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 15, 2022. Updated: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:15 AM HST. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world,...
4.0 earthquake off Maui probably related to Haleakalā
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said an earthquake occurred in the Alenuihaha Channel, southwest of Hana, Maui around 6:47 a.m. The preliminary information estimated the magnitude to be 4.0. The PTWC reports there is no tsunami threat. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake is probably a crustal readjustment related to Haleakalā […]
A natural wonder: Hawaii Island residents spot 'ice rivers' from snow-capped Mauna Kea
“To reduce recidivism we got to keep them connected to their culture and to their family." HPD major leaving Honolulu to be next chief of Hawaii Police Department. He will succeed former Police Chief Paul Ferreira, who retired in August. In wake of crash, Green issues emergency proclamation to bolster...
4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes in waters south of Hana
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Geological Survey said a 4.0-magnitude earthquake was reported in waters about 20 miles south of Hana. The quake happened just after 6:45 a.m. in the Alenuihaha Channel between Maui and Hawaii Island, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. No tsunami is expected, the Pacific...
Villa Rose Waialua Fresh Eggs Making a Big Impact in a Short Time
The North Shore of Oahu along with the entire state of Hawaii has a passion for eggs. From the hard- boiled eggs that sit next to almost every cash register on the North Shore to all the loco mocos, spam and eggs, or even loaves of banana bread; eggs in Hawaii are a big deal! Historically the egg industry in Hawaii has struggled relying on main-land production. Cur- rently there are only a handful of commercial egg farms on Oahu. In speaking with grocery stores the demand for local eggs is very high with most stores having a hard time keeping them in stock.
In wake of crash, Green issues emergency proclamation to bolster medical airlift capacity
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green issued an emergency proclamation Friday aimed at supplementing Hawaii’s medical airlift capacity following the crash of a medical transport plane off Maui. Green said the proclamation will augment critical care services to the neighbor islands. “An emergency proclamation was issued this morning in...
DLNR: Witness to shark attack off Maui that left visitor dead saw ‘red cloud’ in water
KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A witness saw a large shark feeding on something “in the middle of a red cloud in the water” just before a snorkeler off Maui was reported missing in what’s been classified as a fatal shark attack. The new detail was included in a...
Coast Guard search underway for medical transport plane that crashed off Maui
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, December 16, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 16, 2022) Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Your top local headlines for Friday, Dec....
PODCAST: Local nursey hopes to switch out the classic Christmas tree for a native plant
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the holidays just around the corner, families across Hawaii are putting up Christmas trees in their homes. While many often buy the popular Douglas or Noble firs, there’s a plant nursery in Kaneohe that’s hoping to convince people to switch to a native tree to celebrate the holidays.
Plans to prevent Waikiki from flooding still in discussion
HNN's Mahealani Richardson joins Dillon Ancheta in the Digital Center with the latest on the environmental disaster. The announcement was made Wednesday by the Los Angeles County Coroner. Wednesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital...
Search continues for missing air ambulance off Maui
Officials said the plane left Maui to pick up a patient in Waimea and disappeared off the radar shortly before 9:30 p.m.
Medical transport plane with 3 on board missing in Hawaii
HANA, Hawaii (AP) — The company that operates a medical transport plane says it has gone missing in Hawaii. The fixed-wing aircraft with three people on board went off radar just before 9:30 p.m. last night between Maui and the Big Island. The Maui-based plane went missing after takeoff to pick up a patient on the Big Island. The company, Global Medical Response, says there were three crew members on aboard, but there were no patients on the plane. The Coast Guard is conducting a search and rescue operation with patrol boats, a helicopter and a plane.
Search underway for 3 people aboard missing medical response plane in waters off Maui
A search was launched late Thursday night for a missing aircraft that was reported to have three people on board in waters off Maui. The US Coast Guard reports that the agency is responding to a report of a “downed aircraft” in a channel off Maui. ARTICLE CONTINUES...
Maui residents flood Fukushima Store for final hot dog after rumors of shutting down forever
HAIKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - People from all over Maui are making the drive to Haiku to fill their stomachs with hot dogs. That’s because rumors started circulating on social media over the weekend about Fukushima Store closing its doors for good. “I heard they’re going to close, so I came...
For Hawaii inmates in Arizona, Makahiki celebration is a special connection to home
The search continues for a reported downed medical transport plane in Hawaii. EPA takes action on 2021 Kailua sewage plant discharge to prevent future spills. Over millions of gallons of wastewater from the Kailua Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant was discharged in 2021. What The Tech?. What the Tech: Here are...
Gov. Green issues emergency proclamation in response to Hawai’i Life Flight accident
Governor Josh Green, M.D. issued an emergency proclamation this morning in response to the Hawaiʻi Life Flight air medical aircraft that went missing Thursday night off the coast of Maui while enroute to pick up at patient on Hawaiʻi Island. Gov. Green joined Director of Health Elizabeth “Libby”...
