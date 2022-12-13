ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Juicy cold front moving over the state, huge swell picking up

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A front approaching from the northwest will bring unsettled weather to the state into Saturday. Showers, along with some thunderstorms, will be spreading down the island chain Friday. Another round of unsettled weather and increasing winds, is possible during the start of the new week, as another front approaches the state. Kona winds will strengthen Sunday, becoming strongest Sunday night through Monday with potential impacts downwind of terrain and across windward areas. Similar to the current frontal system, thunderstorms will again be possible with this next front. Much drier and more stable air will then push back across the state Tuesday, diminishing the areal coverage and intensity of showers across the islands into Thursday.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘Vigorous’ cold front expected to sweep across state, forecasters warn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A “vigorous” cold front is expected to sweep across the state on Monday, potentially bringing torrential rain, thunderstorms, damaging winds and hail, forecasters say. According to the National Weather Service, the cold front could impact the state from late Sunday into Monday. Here’s what you...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Stormy weather on the way along with huge surf

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A front approaching from the northwest will keep light winds across the state, allowing for some land and sea breezes through Thursday. The front will bring increasing showers and the possibility of thunderstorms Thursday night through Saturday. Another round of unsettled weather and increasing winds, is possible...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, December 16, 2022

FIRST ALERT: Trade winds have faded and south winds have taken over as back to back fronts arrive to the islands. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 15, 2022. Updated: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:15 AM HST. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world,...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

4.0 earthquake off Maui probably related to Haleakalā

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said an earthquake occurred in the Alenuihaha Channel, southwest of Hana, Maui around 6:47 a.m. The preliminary information estimated the magnitude to be 4.0. The PTWC reports there is no tsunami threat. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake is probably a crustal readjustment related to Haleakalā […]
hawaiinewsnow.com

4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes in waters south of Hana

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Geological Survey said a 4.0-magnitude earthquake was reported in waters about 20 miles south of Hana. The quake happened just after 6:45 a.m. in the Alenuihaha Channel between Maui and Hawaii Island, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. No tsunami is expected, the Pacific...
HANA, HI
northshorenews.com

Villa Rose Waialua Fresh Eggs Making a Big Impact in a Short Time

The North Shore of Oahu along with the entire state of Hawaii has a passion for eggs. From the hard- boiled eggs that sit next to almost every cash register on the North Shore to all the loco mocos, spam and eggs, or even loaves of banana bread; eggs in Hawaii are a big deal! Historically the egg industry in Hawaii has struggled relying on main-land production. Cur- rently there are only a handful of commercial egg farms on Oahu. In speaking with grocery stores the demand for local eggs is very high with most stores having a hard time keeping them in stock.
WAIALUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Plans to prevent Waikiki from flooding still in discussion

HNN's Mahealani Richardson joins Dillon Ancheta in the Digital Center with the latest on the environmental disaster. The announcement was made Wednesday by the Los Angeles County Coroner. Wednesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital...
HAWAII STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Medical transport plane with 3 on board missing in Hawaii

HANA, Hawaii (AP) — The company that operates a medical transport plane says it has gone missing in Hawaii. The fixed-wing aircraft with three people on board went off radar just before 9:30 p.m. last night between Maui and the Big Island. The Maui-based plane went missing after takeoff to pick up a patient on the Big Island. The company, Global Medical Response, says there were three crew members on aboard, but there were no patients on the plane. The Coast Guard is conducting a search and rescue operation with patrol boats, a helicopter and a plane.
HAWAII STATE

