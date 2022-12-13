Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe - H2H record
A look at the head-to-head record between Kylian Mbappe & Lionel Messi ahead of the World Cup final.
Sergio Busquets confirms retirement from international football
Sergio Busquets retires from international football after missing the final penalty in Spain's World Cup round of 16 loss to Morocco.
Which club has the most players in the World Cup final?
The World Cup final is nearly upon us, but which teams have got the most players still at the tournament and ready to compete in the final?
Key France duo doubtful for World Cup semi-final through illness
France boss Didier Deschamps may be missing two key players for their World Cup semi-final with Morocco.
Transfer rumours: Griezmann linked with Premier League; Enzo Fernandez valuation
The latest roundup of transfer rumours - including reports on Cody Gakpo, Antoine Griezmann, Enzo Fernandez and more.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea eye Abraham return; De Jong wants Bayern move
Friday's transfer rumours, with updates on Tammy Abraham, Frenkie de Jong, Youssoufa Moukoko, Joao Felix, Dusan Vlahovic & more.
Real Madrid confirm signing of Endrick from Palmeiras
Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of Endrick from Palmeiras.
Can Karim Benzema return for the World Cup final?
Karim Benzema's return to Real Madrid action for 60 minutes in a behind-closed-doors friendly earlier this week has fuelled speculation that he may return to France's World Cup camp.
Didier Deschamps discusses France's tactical battle with Lionel Messi
France boss Didier Deschamps has opened up on his side's approach to keeping Lionel Messi quiet in the World Cup final.
Man City transfer plans include signing key England duo
Manchester City's future transfer plans involve moves for England duo Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham, 90min understands.
Didier Deschamps makes Karim Benzema decision ahead of World Cup final
Didier Deschamps and Karim Benzema have both spoken about whether the striker could return to the France squad for the World Cup final.
Man Utd: Goalkeeper insists summer transfer was 'very, very, very close'
A goalkeeper has revealed he came close to joining Man Utd during the summer.
Joel Matip reveals what Liverpool have worked on during Dubai training camp
Joel Matip reflects on Liverpool's Dubai training camp and reveals what the players have been working to improve.
Liverpool 4-1 Milan (3-4 pens): Player ratings as Reds secure comfortable friendly win
Match report and player ratings from Liverpool's friendly victory over AC Milan.
Real Salt Lake re-sign defender Marcelo Silva for 2023 MLS season
Real Salt Lake have re-signed veteran center-back Marcelo Silva via free agency, the club announced Friday.
Chelsea lead race to sign youngster watched by multiple Premier League clubs
Chelsea have moved ahead of Brighton in race to sign Molde forward David Datro Fofana.
Robin van Persie shares thoughts on working with Erik ten Hag
Robin van Persie has praised Erik ten Hag after working with the Manchester United manager for a few days.
Al Nassr president offers surprise response to Cristiano Ronaldo question
Al Nassr's president offered a cryptic response to questions about signing Cristiano Ronaldo.
Napoli's transfer plans for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Kim Min-jae & Victor Osimhen
Europe's elite clubs have been watching Napoli trio Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Kim Min-jae & Victor Osimhen ahead of potential transfers.
How Barcelona still get a payday from Lionel Messi reaching World Cup final
How much Barcelona will be paid by FIFA for having current & former players at the World Cup - including Lionel Messi.
