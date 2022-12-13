Read full article on original website
Related
Here's how much money you should keep in a checking account
You most likely have a checking account, but do you know how much to keep in it? There are downsides to keeping either too little or too much money in checking, experts say. While keeping too little cash in a checking account and getting dinged with overdraft fees is undesirable, Americans with too much money in such a low-yield repository could be leaving valuable interest on the table.
Your Home May Lose Value in 2023. Should You Worry?
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. The housing market has been kind to homeowners these last few years. The average home value has jumped 43% since late 2019, and sellers have raked in eye-popping profits because of it. But that was then.
How much does a $1 million life insurance policy cost?
Life insurance benefits can cover end-of-like expenses like your funeral, but they can also help to replace your income, pass on an inheritance, pay off shared debts, and more. With that in mind, it's easy to see why someone may need a $1 million policy. But how much will it cost?
Business Insider
3 ways to get more from your cash savings before and during a recession
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Experts recommend keeping cash on hand...
Common Retirement Questions: Should I Put Some of My Retirement Funds Into an Annuity?
Retirement Daily’s Robert Powell sits down with Dana Anspach from Sensible Money to tackle the 10 most common questions in retirement. In today’s episode, Anspach discusses the next most common retirement question: Is it smart to guarantee some of my retirement income by putting a portion of my funds into an income annuity?
This is how much money you need to earn annually to comfortably buy a $400,000 home
Financial experts break down what you need to earn to afford a median-priced home in the United States.
CNBC
'Early filers' should wait to submit their tax return in 2023, the IRS warns. Here's why
The IRS has a warning for early filers: You’ll need to wait for "key documents" before submitting your tax return. Taxpayers need to watch for Form 1099-K, which reports income for third-party payment networks such as Venmo or PayPal. Experts suggest waiting to file until "the end of February...
Here's when seniors will get their 8.7% Social Security hike
Seniors and millions of other Social Security recipients in the U.S. will soon get their biggest benefit hike since 1981, with the pension program set to deliver an 8.7% cost-of-living increase in 2023. The annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA takes effect with the December benefits, but those payments will be made in January 2023, according to the Social Security Administration. With the increase, the average benefit check will rise more than $140 to $1,827 a month, compared with the typical benefit of $1,681 in 2022. The Social Security Administration adjusts payments annually based on the inflation rate, which this year has spiked...
CNET
Stamp Prices Are Going Up in a Few Weeks. Here's How to Avoid Paying More
The price of first-class stamps, packages and other services is going up in January. The rate hike on stamps is due partly to the Post Office's massive debt: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says the USPS will fall $1 billion short by the end of 2022. The price of a stamp...
CNET
I Received $6,000 From the Department of Education -- and I'm Not Spending Any of It
Earlier this month, I received thousands of dollars back from my student loan refund request. And although I could really use this money to help with holiday travel plans, I'm not taking any chances. Student loan borrowers have been on a wild ride this year. From wondering when federal loan...
9 Things Dave Ramsey Says You Should Buy at Costco or Sam's Club
Ramsey believes you could save money by buying the right items in bulk.
Student Loan Refund Checks Are In the Mail for Anyone Who Paid During the COVID-19 Moratorium
Some checks are starting to be sent to certain student loan borrowers even though, as result of a court order, the Biden administration is temporarily blocked from processing debt discharges. SNAP...
These 10 jobs are paying more money than ever, despite a looming recession
With a recession looming, many workers are looking for their next job to be recession-proof. But the top jobs on the list may surprise you.
Business Insider
A financial coach shares 9 ways to earn $8,000 a month in passive income to prepare for a recession, inflation, or layoffs
Lisa Andrea launched a financial blog in 2021 and consistently books $8,000 in monthly revenue. Now might feel like a scary time to invest, but it's a great time to get your financial strategy in place, she said. Andrea outlines 9 of the easiest ways to earn passive income, including...
Business Insider
Fannie Mae just made it easier to get a mortgage with no credit score
Black and Hispanic homebuyers are more likely to be 'credit invisible'. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
CNET
Mortgage Rates for Dec. 14, 2022: An Important Rate Recedes
Mortgage rates today had no specific trajectory, but an important rate tailed off. Average 15-year fixed mortgage rates were static, while average 30-year fixed mortgage rates slipped. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage notched higher. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following in the...
Don't expect a wave of short sales and foreclosures during this housing downturn — homeowners have too much equity
Since the 2008 housing crisis, lending standards have tightened and homeowner equity has soared to historical levels, meaning that Americans are now at less risk of foreclosure.
CNBC
As a record 8.7% Social Security cost-of-living increase starts in 2023, here's what beneficiaries should look for in annual statements
Social Security beneficiaries will soon see bigger checks to help them cope with record high inflation. As Social Security statements roll in, you should troubleshoot for errors that can cost you. Also keep in mind that higher income this year may affect your income taxes and Medicare premium surcharges in...
newsy.com
Feds Warn Of Dangers Of Buy Now, Pay Later
It’s holiday gift giving season and with many things costing more, consumers are looking for ways to buy presents without breaking the bank. Buy now, pay later programs like Afterpay, Affirm and Klarna have a simple concept: Consumers can get that item immediately and divide the cost in a series of interest-free installments.
With growing backlog at the IRS, millions of Americans still waiting for their tax refunds
Millions of U.S. taxpayers are still waiting for their returns to be processed, with an already massive backlog at the IRS growing even larger in the past year, according to a new report from a government watchdog agency. The backlog of returns has swelled to 12.4 million returns still being...
CBS News
582K+
Followers
75K+
Post
416M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0