Here's how much money you should keep in a checking account

You most likely have a checking account, but do you know how much to keep in it? There are downsides to keeping either too little or too much money in checking, experts say. While keeping too little cash in a checking account and getting dinged with overdraft fees is undesirable, Americans with too much money in such a low-yield repository could be leaving valuable interest on the table.
Your Home May Lose Value in 2023. Should You Worry?

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. The housing market has been kind to homeowners these last few years. The average home value has jumped 43% since late 2019, and sellers have raked in eye-popping profits because of it. But that was then.
3 ways to get more from your cash savings before and during a recession

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Experts recommend keeping cash on hand...
Here's when seniors will get their 8.7% Social Security hike

Seniors and millions of other Social Security recipients in the U.S. will soon get their biggest benefit hike since 1981, with the pension program set to deliver an 8.7% cost-of-living increase in 2023. The annual  cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA takes effect with the December benefits, but those payments will be made in January 2023, according to the Social Security Administration. With the increase, the average benefit check will rise more than $140 to $1,827 a month, compared with the typical benefit of $1,681 in 2022. The Social Security Administration adjusts payments annually based on the inflation rate, which this year has spiked...
Stamp Prices Are Going Up in a Few Weeks. Here's How to Avoid Paying More

The price of first-class stamps, packages and other services is going up in January. The rate hike on stamps is due partly to the Post Office's massive debt: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says the USPS will fall $1 billion short by the end of 2022. The price of a stamp...
Fannie Mae just made it easier to get a mortgage with no credit score

Black and Hispanic homebuyers are more likely to be 'credit invisible'. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
Mortgage Rates for Dec. 14, 2022: An Important Rate Recedes

Mortgage rates today had no specific trajectory, but an important rate tailed off. Average 15-year fixed mortgage rates were static, while average 30-year fixed mortgage rates slipped. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage notched higher. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following in the...
Feds Warn Of Dangers Of Buy Now, Pay Later

It’s holiday gift giving season and with many things costing more, consumers are looking for ways to buy presents without breaking the bank. Buy now, pay later programs like Afterpay, Affirm and Klarna have a simple concept: Consumers can get that item immediately and divide the cost in a series of interest-free installments.
