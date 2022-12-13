ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Carjacker crashes in stolen Tesla in Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A thief stole a Tesla from a driver at gunpoint and later crashed it on Thursday in Miami-Dade County, police said. The armed carjacking of the silver Tesla was on Wednesday night near the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and 54 Street, according to the Miami Police Department.
Armed man surrenders after 10 standoff with Miami SWAT

MIAMI - An armed man who had barricaded himself inside a home was safely taken in custody after a 10-hour standoff with Miami SWAT.According to police, officers were sent to a residence in the area of NW 15th Avenue and 51st Terrace around 8:30 p.m. after getting calls about an armed man who made threats to himself. The man's family members, who were inside the home with him, were the ones to call the police. When the police arrived, they were safely taken out of the home. Police said the man, who had a long rifle and a handgun, did make threats against the officers. SWAT officers negotiated with the man throughout the night and early morning to get him to come out. Police said they see things like this during the holiday season with people who have problems with their mental health. They said this is the second person who has been in a barricaded situation this week.
Arrest made for body found on interstate 95 earlier this month

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) Homicide Unit announced the arrest of a Pembroke Pines man wanted in connection to the murder of a woman found dead on Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard earlier this month. According to reports at around 12:16 a.m., Thursday, December 1, BSO...
Man arrested for stealing thousands from Burlington store in Hialeah, police say

HIALEAH, Fla. – Alberto Cruz was arrested on Thursday in Miami-Dade County over a brazen burglary that took the victim about four days to report to police. Detectives accused Cruz, 31, of stealing about $5,000 in merchandise from a Burlington store, according to Sgt. Jose Torres, a spokesman for the Hialeah Police Department.
FedEx truck driver dies after crashing into tree in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The driver of a FedEx truck died after crashing into a tree on Friday in Coral Gables. A landscaper who was working for Plant Healthcare tried to free the driver who was trapped under the truck. Witnesses said the driver crashed while avoiding striking another car near Riviera Drive and Aurelia Street.
BSO deputy involved in serious crash in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a serious crash Thursday morning in Pompano Beach. Sky 10 was above the 1500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard shortly after 6:30 a.m. The deputy’s SUV had major front-end damage and another SUV at the scene also appeared to sustain significant damage from the collision.
