Read full article on original website
Related
Click10.com
BSO: Porch pirate accused of stealing packages, scooter in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a woman Saturday for the second time in two months after stealing packages and a scooter in Pompano Beach, authorities said. According to BSO, deputies received a call around 3 p.m. of a suspected burglary near the 120 block...
Click10.com
Thief snatches purse from mother’s car outside Pembroke Pines daycare
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A South Florida mother is outraged after a thief stole her purse from inside her car after she stepped out to drop off her son at his daycare. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Thursday outside Learning Center Academy at 2100 N. Flamingo Road in Pembroke Pines.
Click10.com
MCSO: Man falsely claims he owns Florida Keys home he walked into; flees from deputies
ISLAMORADA, Fla. – A 43-year-old man from Stratford, Connecticut, was arrested Thursday after he broke into a home in Islamorada and then fled from deputies on U.S. 1, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday. According to Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the agency, deputies were called to...
Click10.com
Carjacker crashes in stolen Tesla in Miami-Dade, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A thief stole a Tesla from a driver at gunpoint and later crashed it on Thursday in Miami-Dade County, police said. The armed carjacking of the silver Tesla was on Wednesday night near the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and 54 Street, according to the Miami Police Department.
Click10.com
Miami police: Barricaded armed man surrenders, will receive mental health services
MIAMI – Miami police were called to a home Thursday night in regards to an armed man who made threats to harm himself, authorities said. According to authorities, officers were called to the home in the 1400 block of Northwest 52nd Street around 8:30 p.m. Thursday by family members.
NBC Miami
FedEx Driver Killed in Crash in Coral Gables
Police are investigating after a FedEx driver was killed in a crash in Coral Gables Friday. The crash happened in the 6500 block of Riviera Drive. Footage showed the driver's body on the ground covered by a yellow tarp next to the FedEx van. Another work van nearby appeared to be damaged.
Armed man surrenders after 10 standoff with Miami SWAT
MIAMI - An armed man who had barricaded himself inside a home was safely taken in custody after a 10-hour standoff with Miami SWAT.According to police, officers were sent to a residence in the area of NW 15th Avenue and 51st Terrace around 8:30 p.m. after getting calls about an armed man who made threats to himself. The man's family members, who were inside the home with him, were the ones to call the police. When the police arrived, they were safely taken out of the home. Police said the man, who had a long rifle and a handgun, did make threats against the officers. SWAT officers negotiated with the man throughout the night and early morning to get him to come out. Police said they see things like this during the holiday season with people who have problems with their mental health. They said this is the second person who has been in a barricaded situation this week.
City of Miami firefighter caught on camera punching ER patient while restrained
MIAMI, Florida (WSVN) — Dramatic surveillance video captured the moment a Miami firefighter pummeled a patient who had requested to be taken to the emergency room, and it’s not the first time the first responder has been in the headlines. In the security footage, obtained on Monday by...
Click10.com
Deputies seek women accused of stealing $25K Rolex from man they met at Fort Lauderdale bar
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives announced Thursday that investigators are seeking to identify two women suspected of stealing a Rolex watch from a man they met at a bar nearly two weeks ago. According to authorities, the incident happened around 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5...
Click10.com
Deputies: Homestead housekeepers arrested for stabbing each other during argument
KEY LARGO, Fla. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two resort housekeepers Wednesday for stabbing and cutting each other in Key Largo, authorities said. Deputies responded to the Rock Reef Resort, at 97850 Overseas Hwy around 9:45 a.m., regarding a call that two women were having a fight.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Arrest made for body found on interstate 95 earlier this month
Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) Homicide Unit announced the arrest of a Pembroke Pines man wanted in connection to the murder of a woman found dead on Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard earlier this month. According to reports at around 12:16 a.m., Thursday, December 1, BSO...
Click10.com
Man arrested for stealing thousands from Burlington store in Hialeah, police say
HIALEAH, Fla. – Alberto Cruz was arrested on Thursday in Miami-Dade County over a brazen burglary that took the victim about four days to report to police. Detectives accused Cruz, 31, of stealing about $5,000 in merchandise from a Burlington store, according to Sgt. Jose Torres, a spokesman for the Hialeah Police Department.
Click10.com
Woman who vanished in Miami Shores could be in danger and need help, police say
MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – Police officers asked the public for help on Thursday with finding a woman who vanished from Miami Shores on Wednesday as she has been experiencing early-stage symptoms of dementia. Mary Lee Houlihan, 56, did not return to her home in Miami Shores on Wednesday night...
Click10.com
Police: Pair kidnapped, robbed 75-year-old woman in Hialeah ‘pigeon drop’ scam
HIALEAH, Fla. – A man and woman from southwest Miami-Dade stand accused of kidnapping and robbing a 75-year-old woman in Hialeah as part of what police are calling a “pigeon drop” scam. Lady Milena Rojas-Chauta, 39 and David Alberto Agudelo, 32, were arrested Tuesday and face charges...
Click10.com
Police bullet or self-inflected wound? FDLE investigating midtown condo shooting
MIAMI – A man who barricaded himself inside a midtown Miami condo was found dead inside the unit after being shot. It remains unclear as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates whether the man died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound or if a shot by police killed him.
Click10.com
Miami Gardens man poured alcohol, bleach into Aventura koi pond, prosecutors say
AVENTURA, Fla. – A Miami Gardens man is facing 20 counts of animal cruelty after being caught on camera dumping alcohol, bleach and soap into a pond at Aventura Mall, authorities said. According to the arrest report, 30-year-old Canin Sanders was observed by witnesses on Thursday around 12:30 p.m....
Click10.com
FedEx truck driver dies after crashing into tree in Coral Gables
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The driver of a FedEx truck died after crashing into a tree on Friday in Coral Gables. A landscaper who was working for Plant Healthcare tried to free the driver who was trapped under the truck. Witnesses said the driver crashed while avoiding striking another car near Riviera Drive and Aurelia Street.
Click10.com
Broward elementary school bookkeeper accused of stealing thousands of dollars to pay for groceries, cigarettes
MARGATE, Fla. – A 54-year-old bookkeeper was arrested last week on accusations that she stole thousands of dollars from an elementary school in Broward County where she worked. Dina Newland, 54, of Coral Springs, was taken into custody Dec. 7. According to her arrest report, the investigation began in...
Florida firefighter caught on camera punching handcuffed patient says he has no regrets
A Miami firefighter who was caught on video punching a handcuffed patient on a stretcher told NBC affiliate WTVJ that he has no regrets over his actions.
Click10.com
BSO deputy involved in serious crash in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a serious crash Thursday morning in Pompano Beach. Sky 10 was above the 1500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard shortly after 6:30 a.m. The deputy’s SUV had major front-end damage and another SUV at the scene also appeared to sustain significant damage from the collision.
Comments / 0