ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleton, WI

Comments / 15

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Sports World Praying For Longtime ESPN Announcer's Family

Few hosts, if any, are more synonymous with ESPN than John Buccigross. The longtime ESPN anchor and announcer is one of the most-liked personalities at the company. He's most known for his coverage of hockey, which he excels at, but he's integral to many other parts, as well. Buccigross is...
Washington Examiner

NHL-backed Team Trans illustrates the problem with men in women's sports

A video from last month’s Team Trans Ice Hockey draft resurfaced this week and revealed that a transgender woman (a man) gave a transgender man (a woman) a concussion-inducing hit during one of the games. The transgender man (woman) was carried off the ice on a stretcher and transported to a local hospital.
MIDDLETON, WI
The Spun

Photos: Meet The WWE Star Released For Risque Content

On Wednesday, the wrestling world learned that a prominent wrestler has reportedly been released by the WWE. According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose was released by the company today. The move was allegedly made due to the content she has posted on her FanTime page.
The Spun

Sports World Furious With Brittney Griner's College Coach

Brittney Griner officially returned home last week, when the United States made the trade with Russia, sending Viktor Bout back overseas, getting the WNBA star in return. While many are happy to see Griner back, there's an ongoing conversation about those surrounding her. Earlier this year, Griner's college coach, Kim...
The Spun

Photos: Meet The 'Paige Spiranac' Of Tennis

Paige Spiranac isn't the only former athlete turned social media influencer making it big. There are now some other prominent influencers popping up in other sports, including tennis. Outkick dubbed Rachel Stuhlmann the "Paige Spiranac of tennis" and it's hard to argue with that title. Rachel played at the University...
The Spun

Sports World Mourning Death Of Television Personality Today

TV personality Stephen "tWitch" Boss was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday, per TMZ. Several prominent figures around the sports world have taken to social media to react to this tragedy. NBA star Kevin Love, a well-known champion of mental health awareness, shared a message on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy