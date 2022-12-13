ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

How to sign up for Ohio Liquor’s winter lottery

By David Rees
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Division of Liquor Control is hosting a lottery this week for a chance to win rare bottles of bourbon.

The winter lottery opened Monday running through Dec. 19, and is open to any Ohio resident who is of legal drinking age and has a valid Ohio driver’s license or state-issued ID card. However, there are exceptions for certain liquor control employees, JobsOhio employees and select companies.

The available bottles include:

  • Eagle Rare 17 Year-old (750 ML) – $99.99
  • George T. Stagg (750 ML) – $99.99
  • Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year (750 ML) – $69.99
  • Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year (750 ML) – $79.99
  • Pappy Van Winkles Family Reserve 15 Year (750 ML) – $119.99
  • Pappy Van Winkles Family Reserve 20 Year (750 ML) – $199.98
  • Pappy Van Winkles Family Reserve 23 Year (750 ML) – $299.99
  • Sazerac Rye 18 Year-old (750 ML) – $99.99
  • Thomas H. Handy (750 ML) – $99.99
  • William Larue Weller (750 ML) – $99.99

Ohio liquor’s seasonal drawing offers booze difficult to find in Ohio, with some priced at $2,500 per bottle .

Winners will be selected randomly and notified by email of their winning product, purchase location, and purchasing time period. The names of winners will also be announced on this site.

View more details and sign up here .

