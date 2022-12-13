ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KVOE

Lyon County Commissioners choose not to move forward with redistricting of county boundaries during weekly meeting Thursday

Redistricting will not be occurring in Lyon County, at least for the time being. During their weekly action meeting Thursday morning, commissioners were presented with the latest census data detailing the number of residents in each county district. According to Lyon County Clerk Tammy Vopat, the commission is statutorily bound to keep the districts as “even” as possible. She says District 1 currently has a larger volume of residents than district two or three.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

‘Appreciative to be a little bit’ of USD 252 successes, longtime superintendent Mike Argabright announces retirement plan

Mike Argabright is retiring. The longtime superintendent of USD 252 Southern Lyon County announced his upcoming retirement next year as part of the district’s board meeting. During Argabright’s time, USD 252 has enjoyed academic success, with the district receiving Star Awards in all eight categories through the Kansas Department of Education’s Kansans Can student success recognition program, both last year and this year. It’s the only school district in Kansas to achieve that honor.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Redistricting conversation coming to Lyon County Commission

Redistricting isn’t just a federal or state thing. It may be coming to the Lyon County Commission boundaries. County commissioners have their weekly action meeting Thursday morning, and they have slated a 15-minute discussion on boundaries for the county’s three commission districts:. *Ken Duft is set to represent...
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Flint Hills Technical College celebrates 2022 winter graduates Friday night

The most recent graduates of Flint Hills Technical College received one final lesson on the importance of accountability during the college’s winter commencement ceremony Friday night. Firefighter and FHTC graduate Richard Johnson delivered the evening’s commencement address on that very topic. Johnson says accountability is a vital value that...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Bridge replacement funding coming to Chase, Greenwood counties

Chase and Greenwood counties are receiving funds for upcoming bridge projects. Chase County is receiving over $1.7 million to replace a bridge less than a mile west of Cedar Point. The project involving the Main Street bridge over the Cottonwood River will have a Chase County contribution of over $125,000, meaning less than a 7-percent county match for the funds.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Locations for wind turbines around Hope being evaluated

A wind farm developer has asked the Federal Aviation Administration to evaluate the placement of 123 wind turbines near Hope. The 95 square-mile footprint of the Hope Ridge Wind Project is primarily in Logan, Ridge, Union and Hope townships. Jon Beck, development manager for Enel Green Power, said the company...
HOPE, KS
KVOE

USD 253’s Seasonal Celebration brings holiday music to White Auditorium

The Seasonal Celebration concluded Thursday night for USD 253 Emporia. This was the 87th Seasonal Celebration for the district as Emporia High and Emporia Middle School students provided vocal and instrumental holiday music from around the world both Wednesday and Thursday nights. The first semester ends Dec. 21. Winter Break...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Top superintendent in Kansas to retire

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – The state’s top superintendent turned in his intent to retire after this school year. Michael Argabright, superintendent of USD 252 Southern Lyon County, turned in his intent to retire at Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting, according to the district. Argabright did not provide a reason for retirement at the meeting. […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

3rd Dana Chandler trial to cost Shawnee County

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Dana Chandler trial will restart next year but in a new location. Court Administrators are asking the Shawnee County Commissioners for the remaining $120,000 in their budget to be allocated to cover the upcoming Dana Chandler trial. After the hung jury in September, Chandler will be tried for murder for the […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Emporia, Lyon County home sales dip in November

November home sales declined in Emporia, both compared to October and last year. The 29 homes sold last month were below the 46 units sold in October and the 50 sold a year ago. It’s also taking longer — albeit slightly — to sell homes than it has for much of the year. It took 10 days on average to sell a home in Emporia last month, longer than the 8-day average in October.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Audio – Wednesday – 12-14-22

Newsmaker: Deb Storrer of NRH Volunteers discusses Cookies With Claus. Newsmaker 2: Emporia City Manager Trey Cocking updates the Whittier Skate Park project.
EMPORIA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy