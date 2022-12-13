Read full article on original website
Related
KVOE
Lyon County Commissioners choose not to move forward with redistricting of county boundaries during weekly meeting Thursday
Redistricting will not be occurring in Lyon County, at least for the time being. During their weekly action meeting Thursday morning, commissioners were presented with the latest census data detailing the number of residents in each county district. According to Lyon County Clerk Tammy Vopat, the commission is statutorily bound to keep the districts as “even” as possible. She says District 1 currently has a larger volume of residents than district two or three.
KVOE
Purchase withdrawal and discussions on adequate special education funding highlight final USD 253 Board of Education meeting of 2022 Wednesday
When one door closes another opens and while Simmons Pet Food’s plans to purchase the Maynard Early Childhood Education Center are no longer in place, USD 253 Emporia Public Schools is already exploring additional options for the facility’s future. Board members had accepted the plan back in August...
KVOE
‘Appreciative to be a little bit’ of USD 252 successes, longtime superintendent Mike Argabright announces retirement plan
Mike Argabright is retiring. The longtime superintendent of USD 252 Southern Lyon County announced his upcoming retirement next year as part of the district’s board meeting. During Argabright’s time, USD 252 has enjoyed academic success, with the district receiving Star Awards in all eight categories through the Kansas Department of Education’s Kansans Can student success recognition program, both last year and this year. It’s the only school district in Kansas to achieve that honor.
KVOE
Redistricting conversation coming to Lyon County Commission
Redistricting isn’t just a federal or state thing. It may be coming to the Lyon County Commission boundaries. County commissioners have their weekly action meeting Thursday morning, and they have slated a 15-minute discussion on boundaries for the county’s three commission districts:. *Ken Duft is set to represent...
KVOE
Flint Hills Technical College celebrates 2022 winter graduates Friday night
The most recent graduates of Flint Hills Technical College received one final lesson on the importance of accountability during the college’s winter commencement ceremony Friday night. Firefighter and FHTC graduate Richard Johnson delivered the evening’s commencement address on that very topic. Johnson says accountability is a vital value that...
KVOE
Bridge replacement funding coming to Chase, Greenwood counties
Chase and Greenwood counties are receiving funds for upcoming bridge projects. Chase County is receiving over $1.7 million to replace a bridge less than a mile west of Cedar Point. The project involving the Main Street bridge over the Cottonwood River will have a Chase County contribution of over $125,000, meaning less than a 7-percent county match for the funds.
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Locations for wind turbines around Hope being evaluated
A wind farm developer has asked the Federal Aviation Administration to evaluate the placement of 123 wind turbines near Hope. The 95 square-mile footprint of the Hope Ridge Wind Project is primarily in Logan, Ridge, Union and Hope townships. Jon Beck, development manager for Enel Green Power, said the company...
$62 million economic impact, new jobs expected with arrival of company in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local magazine and print publications distributor is set to expand with a new incentive agreement in Shawnee County. The Topeka and Shawnee County’s Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO) board approved an incentive agreement on Wednesday to help OneSource Distributing LLC. The organization is looking to set up shop in Shawnee County. […]
KVOE
USD 253’s Seasonal Celebration brings holiday music to White Auditorium
The Seasonal Celebration concluded Thursday night for USD 253 Emporia. This was the 87th Seasonal Celebration for the district as Emporia High and Emporia Middle School students provided vocal and instrumental holiday music from around the world both Wednesday and Thursday nights. The first semester ends Dec. 21. Winter Break...
KVOE
Demolition begins to turn former west Emporia restaurant into hotel, convention center
Demolition of the former Montana Mike’s restaurant is in full swing. The east exterior wall has largely been removed and at least one tree has been knocked down as part of early work. Last month, Emporia city commissioners approved a resolution to issue up to $13 million worth of...
Top superintendent in Kansas to retire
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – The state’s top superintendent turned in his intent to retire after this school year. Michael Argabright, superintendent of USD 252 Southern Lyon County, turned in his intent to retire at Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting, according to the district. Argabright did not provide a reason for retirement at the meeting. […]
3rd Dana Chandler trial to cost Shawnee County
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Dana Chandler trial will restart next year but in a new location. Court Administrators are asking the Shawnee County Commissioners for the remaining $120,000 in their budget to be allocated to cover the upcoming Dana Chandler trial. After the hung jury in September, Chandler will be tried for murder for the […]
Topeka business soon-to-be demolished to make space for Polk-Quincy Viaduct project
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local business is in the demolition zone of the Polk-Quincy Viaduct project. Jim Kuhm has been at Shawnee Woodwork for over 50 years, and he’s been the owner for 27 years. When he found out his business was coming to the ground, he wasn’t all that surprised. “I knew it was […]
KVOE
Emporia, Lyon County home sales dip in November
November home sales declined in Emporia, both compared to October and last year. The 29 homes sold last month were below the 46 units sold in October and the 50 sold a year ago. It’s also taking longer — albeit slightly — to sell homes than it has for much of the year. It took 10 days on average to sell a home in Emporia last month, longer than the 8-day average in October.
KVOE
Audio – Wednesday – 12-14-22
Newsmaker: Deb Storrer of NRH Volunteers discusses Cookies With Claus. Newsmaker 2: Emporia City Manager Trey Cocking updates the Whittier Skate Park project.
Kansas school district shuts down for the rest of 2022 due to rampant illnesses
OSAGE CITY (KSNT) – Osage City Schools will close for the remainder of 2022 due to widespread illnesses throughout the district. USD 420 Superintendent Ted Hessong spoke with 27 News about the decision to close for the rest of 2022 starting on Dec. 14. On Monday, the school sent out a message stating that more […]
KVOE
Combination of staffing shortage, illness causing delays in Emporia trash pickup; Curbit routes unaffected
Emporia trash service may be delayed on a daily basis through the end of the year. On KVOE’s Morning Show on Wednesday, City Manager Trey Cocking said staffing levels are the reason why, although there are two different reasons in the picture. Residents who haven’t had their trash picked...
KVOE
EMPORIA FATAL HIT-AND-RUN: Emporia Police seeking information on possible witnesses to Thursday’s fatal hit and run in downtown Emporia
In addition to searching for the suspect believed to be involved in Thursday night’s fatal hit and run in downtown Emporia, Emporia Police are now seeking information on potential witnesses to the incident. According to Emporia Police Captain Lisa Hayes, Emporia Police, as part of their investigation, have come...
Kansas school district is first in the state to use electric buses
WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A local district is the first in the state to put electric school buses on the road. The Wabaunsee School district previously announced it would be the first in Kansas to start driving kids to school on these buses. “We feel fortunate that we got chosen for this grant that allows […]
KVOE
Morris County deputies asking for public’s help in illegal livestock disposal case
Morris County deputies are dealing with what they say is an illegal method of livestock disposal, and they are asking for the public’s help in finding those responsible. Deputies say there are individuals disposing of baby calves and goats by dumping them off the Elm Creek Bridge on South 1400 Road near Helmick Road, or about 10 miles west-southwest of Council Grove.
Comments / 0