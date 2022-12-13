Read full article on original website
Related
Emporia gazette.com
Get the firewood: Worst of winter (so far) on way
The last cold front to move through Emporia brought helpful rain. The next one could be icier and more bitter. AccuWeather warned Wednesday that the coldest holiday season in years is on the way to much of the country next week, with temperatures “up to 40 degrees Fahrenheit below late-December averages in parts of the country.”
Will Topeka see a white Christmas this year?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – As the end of 2022 inches closer, many residents of Topeka are curious if they’ll be in for a white Christmas. For many, a Christmas without any snow can put a damper on the day. So what is the probability that Topekans will get to experience a snowy holiday weekend this year? […]
KVOE
Emporia High boys wrestlers host Winter Classic; girls travel to Basehor-Linwood
The Emporia High wrestling teams are back in action Saturday. The Spartan boys are hosting the annual Winter Classic. 21 teams are scheduled to participate in the event. Emporia High will fill a full team. Coach Brook Medrano says the Spartans are ready to compete at home. Matches get underway...
KVOE
Small grass fire at Emporia shooting range doused
Emporia Fire was called to a small grass fire in southwest Emporia on Thursday. Fire was reported at the Emporia shooting range, 3000 West South, around 10:20 am. Early indications are Emporia Police officers were burning contraband and the fire expanded beyond initial expectations. No injuries were reported.
Topeka business soon-to-be demolished to make space for Polk-Quincy Viaduct project
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local business is in the demolition zone of the Polk-Quincy Viaduct project. Jim Kuhm has been at Shawnee Woodwork for over 50 years, and he’s been the owner for 27 years. When he found out his business was coming to the ground, he wasn’t all that surprised. “I knew it was […]
KVOE
Bridge replacement funding coming to Chase, Greenwood counties
Chase and Greenwood counties are receiving funds for upcoming bridge projects. Chase County is receiving over $1.7 million to replace a bridge less than a mile west of Cedar Point. The project involving the Main Street bridge over the Cottonwood River will have a Chase County contribution of over $125,000, meaning less than a 7-percent county match for the funds.
KVOE
USD 253’s Seasonal Celebration brings holiday music to White Auditorium
The Seasonal Celebration concluded Thursday night for USD 253 Emporia. This was the 87th Seasonal Celebration for the district as Emporia High and Emporia Middle School students provided vocal and instrumental holiday music from around the world both Wednesday and Thursday nights. The first semester ends Dec. 21. Winter Break...
KVOE
EMPORIA FATAL HIT-AND-RUN: Emporia Police seeking information on possible witnesses to Thursday’s fatal hit and run in downtown Emporia
In addition to searching for the suspect believed to be involved in Thursday night’s fatal hit and run in downtown Emporia, Emporia Police are now seeking information on potential witnesses to the incident. According to Emporia Police Captain Lisa Hayes, Emporia Police, as part of their investigation, have come...
Wild West-era home for sale in Kansas ghost town
If you're seeking a quiet life out in the Flint Hills of Kansas, this old Wild West-era home situated in a Chase County ghost town may be just what you're looking for.
KVOE
Flint Hills Technical College celebrates 2022 winter graduates Friday night
The most recent graduates of Flint Hills Technical College received one final lesson on the importance of accountability during the college’s winter commencement ceremony Friday night. Firefighter and FHTC graduate Richard Johnson delivered the evening’s commencement address on that very topic. Johnson says accountability is a vital value that...
WIBW
One in custody following crash Friday morning near I-470 and S.W. Gage
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was reported to be in custody after a high-speed crash Friday morning in southwest Topeka. The crash was reported around 10 a.m. near Interstate 470 and S.W. Gage Boulevard. Initial reports indicated a vehicle was traveling at speeds of around 100 mph before the...
Kansas school district is first in the state to use electric buses
WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A local district is the first in the state to put electric school buses on the road. The Wabaunsee School district previously announced it would be the first in Kansas to start driving kids to school on these buses. “We feel fortunate that we got chosen for this grant that allows […]
KVOE
The Emporia Municipal Band is ready to perform its Christmas Concert for the community this weekend
The Emporia Municipal Band is back this Christmas season with a special concert for the community this Sunday afternoon. This year the community will be able to enjoy the concert at the Granada Theatre. The New Director of Emporia Municipal Band Nancy Riecker says the musical selection will present some classics and their traditional sing-along carols with the audience.
Kansas school district shuts down for rest of 2022 due to rampant illnesses
Osage City Schools will be shutting down for the remainder of 2022 due to reports of widespread illnesses throughout the district.
WIBW
Two hospitalized after vehicles collide on Highway 75 north of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were hospitalized and one was seriously injured after vehicles collided on Highway 75 north of Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of NW 62nd St. and Highway 75 with reports of an injury crash.
KVOE
CRASH UPDATE: One person observed after Kansas Turnpike wreck in Chase County.
One person was observed for possible medical treatment after a crash southwest of Emporia on Sunday. Emporia EMS responded to the Kansas Turnpike mile marker 100.8 southbound around 7:20 pm after a reported rollover crash. The person, identified as 55-year-old Jimmy Murdock of Topeka, declined a trip to a hospital.
$62 million economic impact, new jobs expected with arrival of company in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local magazine and print publications distributor is set to expand with a new incentive agreement in Shawnee County. The Topeka and Shawnee County’s Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO) board approved an incentive agreement on Wednesday to help OneSource Distributing LLC. The organization is looking to set up shop in Shawnee County. […]
Changes coming to Topeka Regional Airport, Billard Airport
TOPEKA (KSNT) – New projects are taking flight in Topeka. With Monday’s administrative meeting, the Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority is moving forward on a couple of projects that will improve the visit for those coming through the local airports. Two major approvals were granted on Monday. The first, a bid approving the replacement passenger boarding […]
KVOE
Residents urged to vaccinate, use masks, wash hands frequently and improve ventilation as illness numbers increase
So far, just one area school district has announced an early end to its fall semester due to illness — but an increasing number of students and staff areawide are getting sick and having to stay home. Originally, USD 420 Osage City was planning to end the semester after...
KVOE
CORONAVIRUS: 43 new cases reported in Lyon County Wednesday
Lyon County Public Health’s latest COVID-19 data report was nearly level with the prior week. Public Health reported 43 new cases Wednesday morning, three more than the prior week’s total of 40 and one less than the 44 cases reported Nov. 30. Lyon County’s death count was once again unchanged at 129.
Comments / 0