ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Emporia gazette.com

Get the firewood: Worst of winter (so far) on way

The last cold front to move through Emporia brought helpful rain. The next one could be icier and more bitter. AccuWeather warned Wednesday that the coldest holiday season in years is on the way to much of the country next week, with temperatures “up to 40 degrees Fahrenheit below late-December averages in parts of the country.”
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Will Topeka see a white Christmas this year?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – As the end of 2022 inches closer, many residents of Topeka are curious if they’ll be in for a white Christmas. For many, a Christmas without any snow can put a damper on the day. So what is the probability that Topekans will get to experience a snowy holiday weekend this year? […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Small grass fire at Emporia shooting range doused

Emporia Fire was called to a small grass fire in southwest Emporia on Thursday. Fire was reported at the Emporia shooting range, 3000 West South, around 10:20 am. Early indications are Emporia Police officers were burning contraband and the fire expanded beyond initial expectations. No injuries were reported.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Bridge replacement funding coming to Chase, Greenwood counties

Chase and Greenwood counties are receiving funds for upcoming bridge projects. Chase County is receiving over $1.7 million to replace a bridge less than a mile west of Cedar Point. The project involving the Main Street bridge over the Cottonwood River will have a Chase County contribution of over $125,000, meaning less than a 7-percent county match for the funds.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

USD 253’s Seasonal Celebration brings holiday music to White Auditorium

The Seasonal Celebration concluded Thursday night for USD 253 Emporia. This was the 87th Seasonal Celebration for the district as Emporia High and Emporia Middle School students provided vocal and instrumental holiday music from around the world both Wednesday and Thursday nights. The first semester ends Dec. 21. Winter Break...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Flint Hills Technical College celebrates 2022 winter graduates Friday night

The most recent graduates of Flint Hills Technical College received one final lesson on the importance of accountability during the college’s winter commencement ceremony Friday night. Firefighter and FHTC graduate Richard Johnson delivered the evening’s commencement address on that very topic. Johnson says accountability is a vital value that...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

One in custody following crash Friday morning near I-470 and S.W. Gage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was reported to be in custody after a high-speed crash Friday morning in southwest Topeka. The crash was reported around 10 a.m. near Interstate 470 and S.W. Gage Boulevard. Initial reports indicated a vehicle was traveling at speeds of around 100 mph before the...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

The Emporia Municipal Band is ready to perform its Christmas Concert for the community this weekend

The Emporia Municipal Band is back this Christmas season with a special concert for the community this Sunday afternoon. This year the community will be able to enjoy the concert at the Granada Theatre. The New Director of Emporia Municipal Band Nancy Riecker says the musical selection will present some classics and their traditional sing-along carols with the audience.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Two hospitalized after vehicles collide on Highway 75 north of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were hospitalized and one was seriously injured after vehicles collided on Highway 75 north of Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of NW 62nd St. and Highway 75 with reports of an injury crash.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Changes coming to Topeka Regional Airport, Billard Airport

TOPEKA (KSNT) – New projects are taking flight in Topeka. With Monday’s administrative meeting, the Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority is moving forward on a couple of projects that will improve the visit for those coming through the local airports. Two major approvals were granted on Monday. The first, a bid approving the replacement passenger boarding […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

CORONAVIRUS: 43 new cases reported in Lyon County Wednesday

Lyon County Public Health’s latest COVID-19 data report was nearly level with the prior week. Public Health reported 43 new cases Wednesday morning, three more than the prior week’s total of 40 and one less than the 44 cases reported Nov. 30. Lyon County’s death count was once again unchanged at 129.

Comments / 0

Community Policy