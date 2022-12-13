PPM America Named One of the “Best Places to Work in Money Management”

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2022--

PPM America, Inc. (PPM) has once again earned the distinction of being ranked as one of the Best Places to Work in Money Management in 2022 by Pensions & Investments . This recognition is based upon the combined results of an employee survey to measure the employee experience and an evaluation of each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. PPM was one of 43 companies to be selected in the 100 to 499 employee category, as well as one of 121 companies recognized in the industry overall.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be among Pension and Investments’ Best Places to Work in Money Management,” said Craig Smith, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of PPM. “This recognition is a testament to the strength of the culture the employees have built at PPM. Giving back is at the heart of our identity, and that is reflected in how we support one another on a daily basis and make sure our clients are at the forefront of everything we do. Just as importantly, it is highlighted by our firm-wide participation in numerous Chicagoland charitable programs. Our employees champion many of these causes, and we are thankful to be able to invest time and resources back into our community.”

“Additionally, PPM takes great pride in providing our team with the benefits necessary to grow career-wise and to build for their future as evidenced by our exceptional tuition reimbursement and retirement contribution matching programs.”

Since 2012, Pensions & Investments has produced the Best Places to Work in Money Management list to highlight top employers in the money management industry. The results of the survey were reviewed by Best Companies Group and announced on December 12, 2022. For a complete list of the Pensions & Investments’ Best Places to Work in Money Management 2022 winners, including PPM, go to www.pionline.com/BPTW2022.

About PPM America

Our mission is to be indispensable to our clients.

Founded in 1990, PPM is a US-based institutional asset manager with $70.07 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022. We have the experience to provide client investment solutions in public fixed income, private equity and private debt. Our investment approach is guided by team-based values and our firm size which allows us to remain nimble and investment-led. For more information, please visit PPM’s website at ppmamerica.com.

PPM is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Jackson Financial Inc. (Jackson, NYSE: JXN), a publicly traded company. Jackson is a US retirement services provider with market leadership supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products, efficient and scalable operating platform and industry-leading distribution network.

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments , owned by Crain Communications Inc., is a 50-year-old global news source of money management. Pensions & Investments is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit Pension & Investments’ website at www.pionline.com.

About Best Companies Group

With over 70 employer recognition programs worldwide, and through insights, analysis and consultation, Best Companies Group partners with growing companies interested in understanding, improving and showcasing their work environment and company culture. PPM did not pay Best Companies Group to participate in the survey and evaluation resulting in the 2022 recognition as one of the Best Places to Work in Money Management referenced above. However, PPM did purchase a report of the detailed 2022 survey results from Best Companies Group for internal use only.

