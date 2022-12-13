Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Fire Emblem Engage Wiki Guide
Clanne is one of the playable and recruitable Unit Characters of Fire Emblem Engage. As a Steward of the Dragon, Vander is a younger member of the protectors of the Divine Dragon in the Holy Land of Lythos along with his twin sister Framme and their superior, Vander, and has watched over Alear during their 100 year slumber. Clanne is well-versed in the magic arts, and can punch a hole in armored units, or those hiding behind cover.
IGN
High On Life Review
High on Life reviewed by Travis Northup on Xbox Series X|S, also available on PC. The latest from Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland's Squanch Games, this irreverent, absurd shooter manages to shine with its outrageous humor, silly setting, and some really goofy, foul-mouthed guns that pull the whole thing together. Combat is a bit sloppy, especially during the first act, and the whole sci-fi adventure sometimes has an unpolished feel to it, but once you get some more tools of destruction and movement options, it rises to the occasion.
IGN
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Gameplay Walkthrough - Chapter 6
8:07 - vs. G Blader. For more on Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/crisis-core-ff7-reunion.
IGN
The Somniel - Base Features and Facilities Guide
The Somniel is the new hub base area you will be able to explore between missions in Fire Emblem. This page includes an overview of all the different features and facilities you can unlock in the Somniel over the course of the game, and ways you can increase your bond or earn rewards.
IGN
Horizon Multiplayer Game Confirmed by Developers - IGN Daily Fix
In today’s Daily Fix we have news straight from the developers that a new Horizon multiplayer game is in development. This joins the PSVR 2-exclusive Horizon: Call of the Mountain as upcoming projects in the expanding Horizon universe. The original World of Warcraft dev returns to the Warcraft team years after having left Blizzard, and the Bluepoint devs helped on God of War Ragnarok and released a cute new Holiday card that may tease something new?
IGN
League of Legends: Teemo Statue Available at the IGN Store
Calling all League of Legends fans: A statue of the lovable Teemo is now available for preorder at the IGN Store! In this statue from Polystone, the Swift Scout Teemo is standing on a cliff side, holding his poison dart blow gun in one hand and a raised telescope in the other hand.
IGN
Demeo: Reign of Madness - Official Trailer | Resolution Games Showcase 2022
The fifth and final chapter in the Mad Elven King Saga, Reign of Madness is live and invites Demeo players to the town of Ends where they have a chance to close the Rift Bridge and stop Rackarn once and for all. Available now as a free update for Demeo owners on the Quest Store and Steam.
IGN
Dead Space: How a Single Scene Was Created - IGN First
The Dead Space remake is a faithful recreation of the 2008 sci-fi horror classic. Well, mostly faithful. EA Motive has seized the opportunity to improve on the original, and so some sequences play out differently than you remember. An early example is the moment in which protagonist Isaac Clarke watches a corpse transform into a necromorph for the first time.
IGN
Green Hell: Spirits of Amazonia Part 3 - Official Consoles Release Trailer
Green Hell: Spirits of Amazonia Part 3 is available now for free on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Watch the console launch trailer for Green Hell: Spirits of Amazonia Part 3, which brings a new tribe, added weapons, activities, and more.
IGN
River City Girls 2 - Official Launch Trailer
River City Girls 2 is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, and PC via Steam. Watch the action-packed launch trailer to see the characters, enemies, and more, and get ready to join Misako, Kyoko, Kunio, and Riki, as well as newcomers Provie and Marian, in this beat-'em-up adventure game.
IGN
Where to Get Xbox Series X Before Christmas
We are in the final push for the holidays, and if you know someone hoping to get an Xbox this year, the good news is, you still have a chance. The less-good news is, your time is running out. Get an Xbox Before Christmas. Now, shipping and availability is largely...
IGN
Skylightz Gaming Reportedly Stops BGMI Plans; Hyderabad Hunters Unveil New State Mobile Roster
Popular Indian Esports organization Skylightz Gaming might soon be closing shop on its BGMI roster, according to star Saumya “Saumraj” Raj. As spotted by AFKGaming, Saumraj recently shared an Instagram story where he said, "Skylightz has stopped their BGMI operations in India." The roster leader further said, "So, we are not a part of it. New journey awaits." He also tagged his teammates in Pukar "Pukar" Singla and Tushar "GamlaBoy" Das as well.
IGN
BeamNG.drive - Official Johnson Valley Update 0.27 Trailer
BeamNG.drive is a dynamic soft-body physics vehicle simulator. BeamNG.drive has released the biggest update yet bringing new vehicles, new missions, and an all-new desert map called Johnson Valley. Johnson Valley is a top-tier destination for those in search of an off-road adventure, inspired by both its real-life counterpart in Southern California and the neighboring Kelso Dunes. BeamNG.drive's Johnson Valley Update 0.27 is available now for PC.
IGN
Five Nights at Freddy's Casts Its Two Leads
After a tumultuous seven years since indie horror sensation Five Nights at Freddy’s was optioned for a film adaptation, the upcoming movie has finally found its two leads. According to a report by Deadline, Matthew Lillard and Josh Hutcherson are set to become the movie's leads, though Blumhouse, the production company behind the movie, hasn’t yet announced what roles they’ll take on.
IGN
Henry Cavill Joins Warhammer 40K Adaptation at Amazon - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Amazon Studios has announced that it has secured the rights to Warhammer 40,000, and plans to start a “universe of Warhammer programming” that will be executive produced by and star Henry Cavill. The Pokémon Company has just announced its next Pokémon anime series, and for the first time in 25 years, the main anime storyline won't feature Ash and Pikachu. Finally, Hideo Kojima's Kojima Productions has partnered with Barbarian executive producer Alex Lebovici's Hammerstone Studios to develop and produce a movie based on Death Stranding.
IGN
The Pokémon Anime's Next Series Ditches Ash and Pikachu for Two New Protagonists
Update 12/16/2022 9:12 a.m. PT: A number of other new hints have appeared hinting at what's to come for Ash Ketchum, as well as what to expect from his farewell series and the brand new anime series coming next year. First off, there's a new poster for Ash's final special...
IGN
How To Get The Jetpack
The Jetpack is perhaps one of the most useful items in High On Life. This IGN How To guide will detail everything you'll need to know about the Jetpack, with information on how to unlock it, where to buy it, and more. Are you looking for something specific? Click or...
IGN
The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Includes a Wild Easter Egg Relating to Cyberpunk 2077's Biggest Mystery
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen update includes a bizarre Easter Egg relating to Cyberpunk 2077's biggest mystery. YouTuber xLetalis, who has discovered just about every other Easter Egg and secret hidden within The Witcher 3, posted a new video that outlines how to uncover the mystery and how it relates to a Cyberpunk 2077 secret that still has players scrambled more than two years after the game launched.
IGN
What's New on the IGN Store: My Hero Academia, Star Wars, Zelda, and More
There's a ton of new stuff up for preorder at the IGN Store this week. So if you're in the mood to shop, check out our choices below! New products include anime figures from shows like My Hero Academia, Chainsaw Man, and One Piece. And, we're showing you some of...
IGN
IGN UK Podcast 675: Alternative Movie & TV Awards 2022
Cardy, Matt, and Mat are here with the film and TV awards they've made up just so they can talk about some of the things they really enjoyed watching. Some of them are obscure, some of them are Top Gun: Maverick. Got a game for us to play or some...
Comments / 0