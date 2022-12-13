Four more games have been added to the SEGA Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online library, including Golden Axe II, Alien Storm, Columns, and Virtua Fighter 2. Watch the trailer to see what to expect from these four classic games in the SEGA Genesis Nintendo Switch Online December 2022 update, available now. Get ready to embark on a journey in the action game Golden Axe II, join the Alien Busters to stop a vicious alien species in Alien Storm, challenge yourself in the falling-piece puzzle game Columns, and get ready to battle in Virtua Fighter 2, the 3D fighting game featuring characters like Akira, Jacky, Sarah, Jeffrey, and Wolf.

20 HOURS AGO