Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Gameplay Walkthrough - Chapter 3
19:00 - vs. G Eraser. For more on Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/crisis-core-ff7-reunion.
IGN
Green Hell: Spirits of Amazonia Part 3 - Official Consoles Release Trailer
Green Hell: Spirits of Amazonia Part 3 is available now for free on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Watch the console launch trailer for Green Hell: Spirits of Amazonia Part 3, which brings a new tribe, added weapons, activities, and more.
IGN
Demeo: Reign of Madness - Official Trailer | Resolution Games Showcase 2022
The fifth and final chapter in the Mad Elven King Saga, Reign of Madness is live and invites Demeo players to the town of Ends where they have a chance to close the Rift Bridge and stop Rackarn once and for all. Available now as a free update for Demeo owners on the Quest Store and Steam.
IGN
The Bad Batch Season 2 & The Future for Omega and The Clones
The Bad Batch is back for season 2 and Experimental Clone Force 99 is gonna watch as the Empire moves to replace what’s left of the clone troopers and replace them with conscripted stormtroopers. Dee Bradley Baker, the voice of the clones and Michelle Ang, the voice of Omega, join producers Jennifer Corbett and Brad Rau to talk about what kinds of missions await The Bad Batch in Season 2, why the Empire needs to wipe them off the map and is Omega Boba Fett’s sister?
IGN
Horizon Multiplayer Game Confirmed by Developers - IGN Daily Fix
In today’s Daily Fix we have news straight from the developers that a new Horizon multiplayer game is in development. This joins the PSVR 2-exclusive Horizon: Call of the Mountain as upcoming projects in the expanding Horizon universe. The original World of Warcraft dev returns to the Warcraft team years after having left Blizzard, and the Bluepoint devs helped on God of War Ragnarok and released a cute new Holiday card that may tease something new?
IGN
The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Includes a Wild Easter Egg Relating to Cyberpunk 2077's Biggest Mystery
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen update includes a bizarre Easter Egg relating to Cyberpunk 2077's biggest mystery. YouTuber xLetalis, who has discovered just about every other Easter Egg and secret hidden within The Witcher 3, posted a new video that outlines how to uncover the mystery and how it relates to a Cyberpunk 2077 secret that still has players scrambled more than two years after the game launched.
IGN
Fire Emblem Engage Wiki Guide
Veyle is one of the playable and recruitable Unit Characters of Fire Emblem Engage. A strange and mysterious girl, she appears when Alear is attacked by enemies and defeats them with magic - but her motives are unknown, and seems to be searching for someone.
IGN
Wutai Spies Locations
Part of Zack's journey in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion includes his involvement in helping the evil Shinra Corporation fight against the nation of Wutai. While the war is ended pretty quickly, you'll be tasked to find Wutai spies all over Midgar. In this page of IGN's Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion guide, we'll show you where to find all 6 Wutai spies.
IGN
Where to Get Xbox Series X Before Christmas
We are in the final push for the holidays, and if you know someone hoping to get an Xbox this year, the good news is, you still have a chance. The less-good news is, your time is running out. Get an Xbox Before Christmas. Now, shipping and availability is largely...
IGN
It’s Christmas time in the new GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE update!
Since its oﬃcial launch in November, GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE has attracted many anime, mobile, RPG and shooter fans in Japan, South Korea and the US. The game has reached top spots in Google Play and Apple App Store, where it’s currently rated an impressive 4.7 out of 5 stars with over twenty thousand reviews. The game boasts a theme song from Sawano Hiroyuki, the man behind the original Attack on Titan theme.
IGN
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ Zone Receives Revamp Through Season 1 Reloaded; Shipment Map Returns and More
Patch Notes for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 have released, and the first thing players will notice is that there is a Warzone Cup Limited time mode. This mode will bring two teams of three operators to the Al Easima Field, rivals of Al Marzah's football club.
IGN
BeamNG.drive - Official Johnson Valley Update 0.27 Trailer
BeamNG.drive is a dynamic soft-body physics vehicle simulator. BeamNG.drive has released the biggest update yet bringing new vehicles, new missions, and an all-new desert map called Johnson Valley. Johnson Valley is a top-tier destination for those in search of an off-road adventure, inspired by both its real-life counterpart in Southern California and the neighboring Kelso Dunes. BeamNG.drive's Johnson Valley Update 0.27 is available now for PC.
IGN
Ash's Pokémon Anime Farewell Tour Begins With Reuniting With Old Friends
Early this morning, we learned that Ash Ketchum, the greatest Pokémon trainer in the world and perpetual 10-year-old, is at last hanging up his hat (so to speak) and will no longer be the star of the 25-year-ongoing anime series. Of course, no farewell is complete without a farewell...
IGN
Skylightz Gaming Reportedly Stops BGMI Plans; Hyderabad Hunters Unveil New State Mobile Roster
Popular Indian Esports organization Skylightz Gaming might soon be closing shop on its BGMI roster, according to star Saumya “Saumraj” Raj. As spotted by AFKGaming, Saumraj recently shared an Instagram story where he said, "Skylightz has stopped their BGMI operations in India." The roster leader further said, "So, we are not a part of it. New journey awaits." He also tagged his teammates in Pukar "Pukar" Singla and Tushar "GamlaBoy" Das as well.
IGN
Dead Space: How a Single Scene Was Created - IGN First
The Dead Space remake is a faithful recreation of the 2008 sci-fi horror classic. Well, mostly faithful. EA Motive has seized the opportunity to improve on the original, and so some sequences play out differently than you remember. An early example is the moment in which protagonist Isaac Clarke watches a corpse transform into a necromorph for the first time.
IGN
What's New on the IGN Store: My Hero Academia, Star Wars, Zelda, and More
There's a ton of new stuff up for preorder at the IGN Store this week. So if you're in the mood to shop, check out our choices below! New products include anime figures from shows like My Hero Academia, Chainsaw Man, and One Piece. And, we're showing you some of...
IGN
Nintendo Switch Online: SEGA Genesis - Official December 2022 Game Updates Trailer
Four more games have been added to the SEGA Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online library, including Golden Axe II, Alien Storm, Columns, and Virtua Fighter 2. Watch the trailer to see what to expect from these four classic games in the SEGA Genesis Nintendo Switch Online December 2022 update, available now. Get ready to embark on a journey in the action game Golden Axe II, join the Alien Busters to stop a vicious alien species in Alien Storm, challenge yourself in the falling-piece puzzle game Columns, and get ready to battle in Virtua Fighter 2, the 3D fighting game featuring characters like Akira, Jacky, Sarah, Jeffrey, and Wolf.
IGN
How To Get The Jetpack
The Jetpack is perhaps one of the most useful items in High On Life. This IGN How To guide will detail everything you'll need to know about the Jetpack, with information on how to unlock it, where to buy it, and more. Are you looking for something specific? Click or...
IGN
Henry Cavill Joins Warhammer 40K Adaptation at Amazon - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Amazon Studios has announced that it has secured the rights to Warhammer 40,000, and plans to start a “universe of Warhammer programming” that will be executive produced by and star Henry Cavill. The Pokémon Company has just announced its next Pokémon anime series, and for the first time in 25 years, the main anime storyline won't feature Ash and Pikachu. Finally, Hideo Kojima's Kojima Productions has partnered with Barbarian executive producer Alex Lebovici's Hammerstone Studios to develop and produce a movie based on Death Stranding.
IGN
Mystery Gift Codes and Events
Mystery Gift has been a special option within Pokemon games for years now, and it is back in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Mystery Gift allows you to collect special rewards. These rewards are often in-game supplies, like Poke Balls or sandwich ingredients, but sometimes there are special promotional Mystery Gift Pokemon. This guide includes how to get Mystery Gifts, what Pokemon and special items are available through Mystery Gift, and any Mystery Gift Codes available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Comments / 0